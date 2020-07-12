Trending

Virtual Tour de France: Freddy Ovett wins men's stage 4

NTT Pro Cycling continue overall lead

Freddy Ovett
Freddy Ovett (Image credit: Noa Arnon)

Freddy Ovett (Israel Start-Up Nation) claimed victory on stage 4 of the men’s Virtual Tour de France, sprinting clear from a select group of eight riders at the end of 48.5 undulating kilometres of racing. Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) finished second, with Michael Valgren (NTT Pro Cycling) rounding out the podium.

With two riders in the lead group, which formed on the final climb with 5km to go, NTT extended their lead at the top of the general classification, keeping the yellow jersey through to next weekend.

Ovett, who won a stage of the Zwift Tour for All in May, rode an aggressive race, attacking on the new ‘Casse-Pattes’ circuit’s main climb of the ‘Petit KOM’, a 2.7km ascent with an average gradient of 4 per cent. It was followed by a short descent and a flat final kilometre, by which point he had only seven riders for company.

Trek-Segafredo’s Will Clarke looked to have stolen a march through the final bend but Ovett came roaring through and won by a considerable distance.

“It means a lot. Everyone knows I enjoy Zwifting and I was close last weekend,” he said, referring to when he was edged out by stage 2 winner Julien Bernard.

“This is probably my last Zwift race for a while. I’ve got to go back out onto the roads and do some real racing, so no more power-ups and back to reality.”

In the overall standings, NTT Pro Cycling extended their lead to a whopping 75 points. Rally Cycling moved up into second place on 188 points, with Trek-Segafredo now third on 162.

NTT Pro Cycling also kept hold of the green jersey, using the intermediate sprints to move to 188 points, way ahead of Mitchelton-Scott on 96 and CCC Team on 81. The South African team don’t have the polka-dot jersey, however, with Israel Start-Up Nation extending their lead in the mountains classification, moving to 28 points, 11 ahead of Alpecin-Fenix and 18 ahead of EF Pro Cycling and Cofidis.

The virtual Tour de France continues and concludes next weekend with a stage on Mont Ventoux on Saturday followed by the finale on the Champs Elysees.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddy Ovett (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:58:06
2Nick Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cyclling
4Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:01
7Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:02
8Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
9Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling) 0:00:10
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:11

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NTT Pro Cycling 263
2Rally Cycling 188
3Trek-Segafredo 162
4Israel Start-Up Nation 161
5Mitchelton-Scott 110
6EF Pro Cycling 109
7Alpecin-Fenix 99
8AG2R La Mondiale 84
9Team Ineos 80
10Groupama-FDJ 75

Mountian classificationn
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Start-Up Nation 28
2Alpecin-Fenix 17
3EF Pro Cycling 10
4Cofidis 10
5NTT Pro Cycling 6
6Groupama-FDJ 5
7Mitchelton-Scott 4
8AG2R La Mondiale 3
9Bahrain McLaren 2
10Lotto Soudal 2

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NTT Pro Cycling 188
2Mitchelton-Scott 96
3CCC Team 81
4Israel Start-Up Nation 59
5Alpecin-Fenix 53
6EF Pro Cycling 52
7Rally Cycling 48
8Cofidis 45
9Trek-Segafredo 43
10Lotto Soudal 33

