Virtual Tour de France: April Tacey wins stage 1

April Tacey (Drops) used a late power-up to win stage 1 of the women's Virtual Tour de France. The British rider timed her sprint to perfection to win ahead of Kristin Faulkner (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (Boels Dolmans). American world time trial champion, Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty20) made the lead group on the final of four laps but opened her sprint too early and faded to fifth at the line.

"I just can't believe it. I'm so happy," Tacey said at the finish. "It was really hard and everyone was giving their all."