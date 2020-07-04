Trending

Virtual Tour de France: April Tacey wins stage 1

By

Dygert foiled in sprint

Stage 1 Women: Watopia Hilly

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Zwift Tour de France Stage 2
(Image credit: zwift)

April Tacey (Drops) used a late power-up to win stage 1 of the women's Virtual Tour de France. The British rider timed her sprint to perfection to win ahead of Kristin Faulkner (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (Boels Dolmans). American world time trial champion, Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty20) made the lead group on the final of four laps but opened her sprint too early and faded to fifth at the line.

"I just can't believe it. I'm so happy," Tacey said at the finish. "It was really hard and everyone was giving their all."

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1April Tacey (GBr) Drops 0:51:07
2Kristin Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans 0:00:01
4Leah Dixon (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Chloe Dygert (USA) Team Twenty20
6Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
7Heather Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
8Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
9 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:02
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews