Virtual Tour de France: April Tacey wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Dygert foiled in sprint
Stage 1 Women: Watopia Hilly
April Tacey (Drops) used a late power-up to win stage 1 of the women's Virtual Tour de France. The British rider timed her sprint to perfection to win ahead of Kristin Faulkner (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (Boels Dolmans). American world time trial champion, Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty20) made the lead group on the final of four laps but opened her sprint too early and faded to fifth at the line.
"I just can't believe it. I'm so happy," Tacey said at the finish. "It was really hard and everyone was giving their all."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|April Tacey (GBr) Drops
|0:51:07
|2
|Kristin Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|0:00:01
|4
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Team Twenty20
|6
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Heather Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|9
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:02
|10
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Virtual Tour de France: April Tacey wins stage 1Dygert foiled in sprint
-
4th of July bike sales: Where to find the best cycling salesThe 4th of July bike sales are a great chance to get discounted prices on a new bike or accessories. Here's a roundup of the best places to shop
-
Virtual Tour de France stage 1 – Live coverageAll the action from the men's and women's e-race
-
Lachlan Morton tackles the Kokopelli Trail – VideoEF Pro Cycling release short documentary on Australian's record-breaking 11-hour ride
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.