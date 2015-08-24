Trending

Geoghegan Hart’s decision to miss Tour de l’Avenir pays off with top 10 result in Colorado

20-year-old British rider, 7th overall at the USA Pro Challenge, weighing options ahead of next year

Image 1 of 5

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) collects another best young rider jersey

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) collects another best young rider jersey
Image 2 of 5

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) held onto the best young rider today jersey today

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) held onto the best young rider today jersey today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 5

Michael Woods (Optum) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) pull away from the field

Michael Woods (Optum) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) pull away from the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 5

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) put in a good ride to take over the best young rider jersey

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) put in a good ride to take over the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 5

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon)

Resplendent in the light-blue jersey of the best young rider at this week’s USA Pro Challenge, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Cycling) said at the final press conference that he is still weighing his options for next year.

Related Articles

Tao Geoghegan Hart focused on taking 2015 to a new level

Tao Geoghegan Hart keeping his feet on the ground

Murphy wins final USA Pro Challenge stage in Denver

The 20-year-old from Great Britain finished seventh overall after seven stages in Colorado’s high altitude, bettering his finishes this year at both the Tour of California and Tour of Utah by six places.

 