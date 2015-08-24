Geoghegan Hart’s decision to miss Tour de l’Avenir pays off with top 10 result in Colorado

Image 1 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) collects another best young rider jersey Image 2 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) held onto the best young rider today jersey today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Michael Woods (Optum) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) pull away from the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) put in a good ride to take over the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon)

Resplendent in the light-blue jersey of the best young rider at this week’s USA Pro Challenge, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Cycling) said at the final press conference that he is still weighing his options for next year.

The 20-year-old from Great Britain finished seventh overall after seven stages in Colorado’s high altitude, bettering his finishes this year at both the Tour of California and Tour of Utah by six places.



