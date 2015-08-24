Geoghegan Hart’s decision to miss Tour de l’Avenir pays off with top 10 result in Colorado
20-year-old British rider, 7th overall at the USA Pro Challenge, weighing options ahead of next year
Resplendent in the light-blue jersey of the best young rider at this week’s USA Pro Challenge, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Cycling) said at the final press conference that he is still weighing his options for next year.
The 20-year-old from Great Britain finished seventh overall after seven stages in Colorado’s high altitude, bettering his finishes this year at both the Tour of California and Tour of Utah by six places.
