Dennis' late attack at USA Pro Challenge almost nets fifth BMC win in seven stages

Image 1 of 4 BMC Racing celebrates winning best team classification Image 2 of 4 Rohan Dennis (BMC) Image 3 of 4 Dennis (BMC) during stage 7 Image 4 of 4 Rohan Dennis (BMC)

With his overall victory at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge wrapped up inside the final 3km of Sunday’s closing stage in Denver, Rohan Dennis (BMC) launched himself off the front in what looked like a last-gasp effort to add another stage win to the two he'd already tallied.

But the BMC leader said after the stage that he was just trying to set up teammate Taylor Phinney for the win by pressuring UnitedHealthcare into an early chase.



