Sarkisov takes Junior Women's title at US cyclo-cross championships

Bond, Musgrave round out podium

Katherine Sarkisov (CXhairs Devo : Trek Bikes)
Katherine Sarkisov (CXhairs Devo : Trek Bikes) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Katherine Sarkisov (CX Hairs-Trek) took the lead on the first lap and never looked back, winning the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championship Junior Women's race.

Chloe Fraser (Boulder Cycling) took the hole shot but crashed and was hung up on the course tape, allowing Sarkisov to catch her. The Maryland native made the pass on the stairs and then continued to extend her lead throughout the race.

Keira Bond (Boulder Cycling) made her way through the field, getting over Kaya Musgrave (Bear National / WCX) to take second, while Fraser dropped to fourth.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Sarkisov (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes 0:47:58
2Keira Bond (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:00:51
3Kaya Musgrave (USA) Bear National / WCX 0:00:55
4Chloe Fraser (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:01:55
5Samantha Scott (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 0:02:07
6Mia Aseltine (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com Devo 0:02:40
7Elsa Westenfelder (USA) Team Stampede/Five Valley Velo 0:03:15
8Bronwynn Gar-Aouy (USA) Fount Cycling Guild 0:03:30
9Lydia Elbert (USA) The Pony Shop 0:03:58
10Ella Brown (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:04:36
11Ella Brenneman (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes 0:05:14
12Madeline Stover (USA) Team S&M/Cascadia JR Cycling 0:06:21
13Natasha Visnack (USA) Usac Olympic Development Academy 0:06:27
14Callah Robinson (USA) NW CX Project 0:07:03
15Oona Nelson (USA) Womens Free State 0:07:04
16Samantha Clark (USA) be Real Sports 0:07:05
17Carrie Masters (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing 0:07:06
18Makala Jaramillo (USA) Team Twenty 24 0:07:07
19Brinley Shrum (USA) Midwest Devo 0:07:08
20Izabella Shaffer (USA) UPMC/pro Bike +run 0:07:09
21Sylvia Espinoza (USA) BJC 0:07:10
22Alexa Stierwalt (USA) Aether Racing 0:07:11
23Emma Kasza-James (USA) 0:07:12
24Molly Dishong (USA) Columbia/Guipago Cycles 0:07:13
25Olivia Sandoval (USA) Knobby by Nature 0:07:14
26Alison McKeithan (USA) Blue Ridge Cross
27Emma Balding (USA) Nine13sports p/b Singletoncoaching
28Isabella Crespo (USA) Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program Junior Travel Team
29Sarah Banks (USA) Nine13sports p/b Singletoncoaching
DNFmia Schumann (USA) Bear National/WCX
Laura Weislo

