Sarkisov takes Junior Women's title at US cyclo-cross championships

Katherine Sarkisov (CX Hairs-Trek) took the lead on the first lap and never looked back, winning the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championship Junior Women's race.

Chloe Fraser (Boulder Cycling) took the hole shot but crashed and was hung up on the course tape, allowing Sarkisov to catch her. The Maryland native made the pass on the stairs and then continued to extend her lead throughout the race.

Keira Bond (Boulder Cycling) made her way through the field, getting over Kaya Musgrave (Bear National / WCX) to take second, while Fraser dropped to fourth.