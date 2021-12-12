Sarkisov takes Junior Women's title at US cyclo-cross championships
Bond, Musgrave round out podium
Katherine Sarkisov (CX Hairs-Trek) took the lead on the first lap and never looked back, winning the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championship Junior Women's race.
Chloe Fraser (Boulder Cycling) took the hole shot but crashed and was hung up on the course tape, allowing Sarkisov to catch her. The Maryland native made the pass on the stairs and then continued to extend her lead throughout the race.
Keira Bond (Boulder Cycling) made her way through the field, getting over Kaya Musgrave (Bear National / WCX) to take second, while Fraser dropped to fourth.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Sarkisov (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|0:47:58
|2
|Keira Bond (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:51
|3
|Kaya Musgrave (USA) Bear National / WCX
|0:00:55
|4
|Chloe Fraser (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:55
|5
|Samantha Scott (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|0:02:07
|6
|Mia Aseltine (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com Devo
|0:02:40
|7
|Elsa Westenfelder (USA) Team Stampede/Five Valley Velo
|0:03:15
|8
|Bronwynn Gar-Aouy (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
|0:03:30
|9
|Lydia Elbert (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:03:58
|10
|Ella Brown (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:04:36
|11
|Ella Brenneman (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|0:05:14
|12
|Madeline Stover (USA) Team S&M/Cascadia JR Cycling
|0:06:21
|13
|Natasha Visnack (USA) Usac Olympic Development Academy
|0:06:27
|14
|Callah Robinson (USA) NW CX Project
|0:07:03
|15
|Oona Nelson (USA) Womens Free State
|0:07:04
|16
|Samantha Clark (USA) be Real Sports
|0:07:05
|17
|Carrie Masters (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:07:06
|18
|Makala Jaramillo (USA) Team Twenty 24
|0:07:07
|19
|Brinley Shrum (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:07:08
|20
|Izabella Shaffer (USA) UPMC/pro Bike +run
|0:07:09
|21
|Sylvia Espinoza (USA) BJC
|0:07:10
|22
|Alexa Stierwalt (USA) Aether Racing
|0:07:11
|23
|Emma Kasza-James (USA)
|0:07:12
|24
|Molly Dishong (USA) Columbia/Guipago Cycles
|0:07:13
|25
|Olivia Sandoval (USA) Knobby by Nature
|0:07:14
|26
|Alison McKeithan (USA) Blue Ridge Cross
|27
|Emma Balding (USA) Nine13sports p/b Singletoncoaching
|28
|Isabella Crespo (USA) Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program Junior Travel Team
|29
|Sarah Banks (USA) Nine13sports p/b Singletoncoaching
|DNF
|mia Schumann (USA) Bear National/WCX
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
