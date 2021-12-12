Funston wins U23 title at US cyclo-cross championships
Strohmeyer, Mock round out top three
Scott Funston (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) soloed to victory in the U23 men's race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois.
The runner-up in the Collegiate race and U23 Pan Am champion stayed well ahead of a first-turn pile-up that held up half the field, then capitalised on mistakes from early attacker Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs-Trek) to take a lead he never relinquished.
Strohmeyer, after several bobbles, chased back through the field to pass Daxton Mock (Trek Cyclocross Collective) to finish second.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Funston (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|0:54:15
|2
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) CX Hairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|0:02:13
|3
|Daxton Mock (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:43
|4
|Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:24
|5
|Jules van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Subaru
|0:04:14
|6
|Dillon McNeill (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:16
|7
|Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:04:17
|8
|Ian McDonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:23
|9
|Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:04:37
|10
|Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:51
|11
|Ivan Sippy (USA) Team Segment 28
|0:05:35
|12
|Peter Swinand (USA) The Pony Shop p/b Kpmg
|0:05:40
|13
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Aether Racing
|0:05:51
|14
|Vin Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:06:03
|15
|Nick Carter (USA) Northstar Development
|0:06:28
|16
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|0:06:53
|17
|Luke Feuerhelm (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:07:45
|18
|Cobe Freeburn (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:08:01
|19
|Oliver Boyd (USA) Colorado Mesa University
|0:08:15
|20
|Nathan Knowles (USA) ASU Devo Procx
|0:08:26
|21
|Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Bear National / WCX
|0:08:29
|22
|Tydeman Newman (USA) Cannondale/Team Dream
|0:08:32
|23
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Milligan University
|0:09:06
|24
|John Paul Amalong (USA) USAC ODA
|0:09:20
|25
|George Piepgras (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:10:13
|26
|Nicholas Tabares (USA) ASU Devo Pro CX
|0:10:44
|27
|Henry Daniluk (USA) Action Wheels
|0:10:59
|28
|Brody McDonald (USA) Milligan University
|0:11:42
|29
|Ryder Uetrecht (USA) ASU Development Procx
|30
|Dakota Olsen (USA) Move up
|0:12:05
|31
|Joshua Fitzgerald (USA) Lindenwood University
|0:12:19
|32
|Jacob Olander (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|0:13:01
|34
|Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC
|38:49:45
|35
|Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA) University of Iowa
|39:00:45
|36
|Malaki Caldwell (USA) LWC Cycling/ Phat Tire Bike Shop
|39:27:45
|37
|Luke Elphingstone (USA)
|39:59:45
|38
|Brandon Goodwin (USA) Aether Racing
|40:48:45
|39
|Elijah Johnson (USA) Milligan University
|41:00:45
|40
|Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|41
|Alex Green (USA) Fort Lewis College
|41:09:45
|42
|Luke Reilly (USA) Oklahoma Flyers
|41:16:45
|43
|Luke Arens (USA) Adapt Cycling
|41:22:45
|44
|Tayton Parker (USA) Oklahoma Flyers
|41:23:45
|45
|William Seitz (USA) Velocious Sport
|43:36:45
|46
|Henry Lord (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Devo
|28:04:45
|47
|Owen Rogers (USA) Dark Horse Racing p/b TCNF Legal
|28:06:45
|48
|Orion Child (USA) Velo Childeric
|28:15:45
|49
|Spencer Weisgram (USA) Army West Point Cycling
|28:38:45
|50
|Max Chilsen (USA) The Pony Shop
|29:22:45
|51
|Eddie Stillman (USA) Lindenwood University
|29:58:45
|52
|Jacob Arrigoni (USA) Plus one Cycling
|35:23:45
|53
|Jacob Kuper (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|16:56:45
|DNS
|Calder Wood (USA) Rouleur Elite Team
|DNS
|Patrick Ball (USA)
|DNS
|Ivan Gallego (USA) Missoula Bicycle Works - Team Stampede
|DNS
|Owen Brenneman (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
