Funston wins U23 title at US cyclo-cross championships

Scott Funston (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) soloed to victory in the U23 men's race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois.

The runner-up in the Collegiate race and U23 Pan Am champion stayed well ahead of a first-turn pile-up that held up half the field, then capitalised on mistakes from early attacker Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs-Trek) to take a lead he never relinquished.

Strohmeyer, after several bobbles, chased back through the field to pass Daxton Mock (Trek Cyclocross Collective) to finish second.