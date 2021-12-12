Trending

Funston wins U23 title at US cyclo-cross championships

By published

Strohmeyer, Mock round out top three

Scott Funston (Blue Competition Cycles) wins the U23 title (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Scott Funston (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) soloed to victory in the U23 men's race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois.

The runner-up in the Collegiate race and U23 Pan Am champion stayed well ahead of a first-turn pile-up that held up half the field, then capitalised on mistakes from early attacker Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs-Trek) to take a lead he never relinquished.

Strohmeyer, after several bobbles, chased back through the field to pass Daxton Mock (Trek Cyclocross Collective) to finish second.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Funston (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 0:54:15
2Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) CX Hairs Devo : Trek Bikes 0:02:13
3Daxton Mock (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:02:43
4Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:24
5Jules van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Subaru 0:04:14
6Dillon McNeill (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:04:16
7Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:04:17
8Ian McDonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team 0:04:23
9Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:37
10Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team 0:04:51
11Ivan Sippy (USA) Team Segment 28 0:05:35
12Peter Swinand (USA) The Pony Shop p/b Kpmg 0:05:40
13Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Aether Racing 0:05:51
14Vin Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:06:03
15Nick Carter (USA) Northstar Development 0:06:28
16Kyle Johnson (USA) 0:06:53
17Luke Feuerhelm (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team 0:07:45
18Cobe Freeburn (USA) Fort Lewis College 0:08:01
19Oliver Boyd (USA) Colorado Mesa University 0:08:15
20Nathan Knowles (USA) ASU Devo Procx 0:08:26
21Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Bear National / WCX 0:08:29
22Tydeman Newman (USA) Cannondale/Team Dream 0:08:32
23Isaac Bryant (USA) Milligan University 0:09:06
24John Paul Amalong (USA) USAC ODA 0:09:20
25George Piepgras (USA) Fort Lewis College 0:10:13
26Nicholas Tabares (USA) ASU Devo Pro CX 0:10:44
27Henry Daniluk (USA) Action Wheels 0:10:59
28Brody McDonald (USA) Milligan University 0:11:42
29Ryder Uetrecht (USA) ASU Development Procx
30Dakota Olsen (USA) Move up 0:12:05
31Joshua Fitzgerald (USA) Lindenwood University 0:12:19
32Jacob Olander (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 0:13:01
34Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC 38:49:45
35Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA) University of Iowa 39:00:45
36Malaki Caldwell (USA) LWC Cycling/ Phat Tire Bike Shop 39:27:45
37Luke Elphingstone (USA) 39:59:45
38Brandon Goodwin (USA) Aether Racing 40:48:45
39Elijah Johnson (USA) Milligan University 41:00:45
40Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
41Alex Green (USA) Fort Lewis College 41:09:45
42Luke Reilly (USA) Oklahoma Flyers 41:16:45
43Luke Arens (USA) Adapt Cycling 41:22:45
44Tayton Parker (USA) Oklahoma Flyers 41:23:45
45William Seitz (USA) Velocious Sport 43:36:45
46Henry Lord (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Devo 28:04:45
47Owen Rogers (USA) Dark Horse Racing p/b TCNF Legal 28:06:45
48Orion Child (USA) Velo Childeric 28:15:45
49Spencer Weisgram (USA) Army West Point Cycling 28:38:45
50Max Chilsen (USA) The Pony Shop 29:22:45
51Eddie Stillman (USA) Lindenwood University 29:58:45
52Jacob Arrigoni (USA) Plus one Cycling 35:23:45
53Jacob Kuper (USA) Lindsey Wilson College 16:56:45
DNSCalder Wood (USA) Rouleur Elite Team
DNSPatrick Ball (USA)
DNSIvan Gallego (USA) Missoula Bicycle Works - Team Stampede
DNSOwen Brenneman (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

