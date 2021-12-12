Honsinger repeats as US cyclo-cross champion
By Laura Weislo published
Nuss, Gilbert round out podium
Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) came into the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships off the back of a successful early-season campaign that included a World Cup podium and a victory in the Koppenbergcross, so it's no surprise the 24-year-old repeated as elite women's national champion.
Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) got around Gilbert to finish second, while Gilbert held on to take third ahead of Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles).
Honsinger tucked in behind Sunny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles), who took the hole shot, then made her move in the sandpit. The only rider able to stay on the bike for the whole section, Honsinger emerged with a gap that she only added to with every lap.
On a sunny, blustery day with a rapidly melting surface, Honsinger battled with thick mud coating her bike. Thanks to the quick work of her pit crew, she never struggled and won with more than three minutes to spare over Nuss.
It was a title defense delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic cancellations of 2020, but Honsinger is looking forward to a third year in the stars and stripes.
"Honestly I think I took it for granted that I got two years in the jersey without having to fight the second year. Coming into this race, I said I feel very comfortable in this jersey and I don't want to give it up," Honsinger said.
"Having not raced with these women, I didn't know what to expect so I just went full gas."
Honsinger will head back to Europe in the morning for a full campaign that ends in time for her to return to US soil for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
"I think folks identify me as the one in the stars and stripes, so I also felt pressure to come back and represent the United States in this jersey," Honsinger said.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:47:42
|2
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|3
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|0:03:16
|4
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Sycamore Cycles
|0:03:23
|5
|Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:25
|6
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - House Industries
|0:05:11
|7
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / McGovern Cycles
|0:05:16
|8
|Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:06:03
|9
|Emily Werner (USA) Emmys Sweets p/b Kens Bike Shop
|0:06:21
|10
|Austin Killips (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:06:45
|11
|Traci Judge (USA)
|0:07:14
|12
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie
|0:07:35
|13
|Emily Schaldach (USA) Bitchngrit: Firefly Tenspeed Hero
|0:07:57
|14
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:08:00
|15
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective
|0:08:06
|16
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast fun Nice p/b Wattie ink
|0:08:28
|17
|Amelia Shea (USA)
|0:08:58
|18
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:10:18
|19
|Jenna Lingwood (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|0:10:35
|20
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:10:48
|21
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized/Rapha/SRAM
|0:10:54
|22
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|0:10:58
|23
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:11:34
|24
|Rachel Geiter (USA) Team Walla Walla
|0:11:35
|25
|Britt Mason (USA) Knobby by Nature
|0:11:42
|26
|Brooke Lyman (USA) Duke University
|0:12:04
|27
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing
|0:12:36
|28
|Erin Feldhausen (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:12:53
|29
|Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power
|0:13:56
|30
|Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- House Industries
|0:14:01
|31
|Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:17:19
|32
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|33
|Tori Glascock (USA) Team EPS p/b Brielle Cyclery
|34
|Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle
|35
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hand up X the Black Bibs x Squid Bikes
|36
|Purshall Artison (USA) A Dugast US
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Honsinger repeats as US cyclo-cross championNuss, Gilbert round out podium
-
Funston wins U23 title at US cyclo-cross championshipsStrohmeyer, Mock round out top three
-
Brunner wins men's US cyclo-cross titleHecht, White round out podium
-
Landa makes a single birthday wish for 'good health' for 2022Bahrain Victorious rider aims to ride both Giro d'Italia and Tour de France
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.