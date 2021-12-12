Trending

Clouse wins U23 women's title at US cyclo-cross championships

Munro, Gunzalas round out podium

NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Katie Clouse of The United States and Dna Pro Cycling Team competes in a muddy sector during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Katie Clouse (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) racing in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Katie Clouse (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), after taking the Collegiate title earlier in the week, added to her victory tally in the U23 Women's race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois.

Clouse passed early attacker Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co) on the first lap and never looked back, opening up more time every lap to take her third straight national title in cyclo-cross.

The 2019 U23 champion and 2018 junior champion topped Maddie Munro (Trek Factory Racing) and teammate Lizzy Gunzalas, with Zoerner battling to fourth.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Clouse (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 00:47:29
2Madigan Munroe (USA) Trek Factory Racing 00:01:09
3Lizzy Gunzalas (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

