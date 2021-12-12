Clouse wins U23 women's title at US cyclo-cross championships
By Laura Weislo published
Munro, Gunzalas round out podium
Katie Clouse (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), after taking the Collegiate title earlier in the week, added to her victory tally in the U23 Women's race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois.
Clouse passed early attacker Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co) on the first lap and never looked back, opening up more time every lap to take her third straight national title in cyclo-cross.
The 2019 U23 champion and 2018 junior champion topped Maddie Munro (Trek Factory Racing) and teammate Lizzy Gunzalas, with Zoerner battling to fourth.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Clouse (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld
|00:47:29
|2
|Madigan Munroe (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|00:01:09
|3
|Lizzy Gunzalas (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
