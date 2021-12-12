Clouse wins U23 women's title at US cyclo-cross championships

Image 1 of 1 Katie Clouse (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) racing in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Katie Clouse (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), after taking the Collegiate title earlier in the week, added to her victory tally in the U23 Women's race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois.

Clouse passed early attacker Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co) on the first lap and never looked back, opening up more time every lap to take her third straight national title in cyclo-cross.

The 2019 U23 champion and 2018 junior champion topped Maddie Munro (Trek Factory Racing) and teammate Lizzy Gunzalas, with Zoerner battling to fourth.