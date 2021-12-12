Brunner wins men's US cyclo-cross title

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Pan American champion Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles) confirmed he is the rider on form, taking out the elite men's title at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois.

"It's been a dream the last month. I don't know what to say. Before Pan Ams I was pretty confident going in but it was a lot tougher conditions here and I didn't expect it to go that way," Brunner said.

"It's incredible. I think even Pan Ams hasn't sunk in yet, so I don't know what to think. I am definitely going to enjoy it the rest of this season and next."

Coming into the race with a target on his back, Brunner said he was nervous before the race, "not because I thought I couldn't ride the course well, but with the mud, tight corners and conditions it would be important to get a good start and not be too far back."

Even with the good start, Brunner overcame a first-lap puncture and then built upon a small lead with every subsequent lap.

While Brunner soloed away, the battle for second was much more heated.

After holding about a half-minute lead on third place, Gage Hecht (Aevolo) had problems with his shoe on the last lap and was caught and passed by Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), who claimed the runner-up spot 37 seconds behind the winner.

Brunner, the U23 champion at the last national championships in 2019, made great strides after a year away from 'cross due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a few top-10s early in the season, he took his first win at the Kings Cross in Ohio and back-to-back victories in Massachusetts before winning the Continental title in Garland, Texas last week.

He carried that momentum into the first lap in Wheaton. After Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Bicycles) took the hole shot, defending champion Gage Hecht (Aevolo) briefly took the lead before Brunner made a pass at the main descent and then proceeded to carve out a bigger and bigger gap every lap.

Hecht briefly fought his way back to his road teammate on the opening circuit, but Brunner showed superior running strength and flawless technique. Despite missing his pedal on the third lap, Brunner had extended his lead on Hecht to 32 seconds.

A course that was heavy with thick mud for the elite women just two hours earlier dried up in the wind and proved to be faster with somewhat better traction for the elite men, where the top three riders turned out sub-10 minute lap times.

With Brunner, Hecht and White settling into status quo for the six of the seven laps, the biggest battle in the race was for fourth between former Pan Am champion Kerry Werner (Kona-Maxxis-Shimano) and Caleb Swartz (Giant/Neff Cycle Service). On the penultimate lap, Werner got the better of Swartz, while Drew Dillman (Rigd-Leitner) finished sixth.

While much of the top men and women will travel straight from Chicago to Europe for a block of World Cups, Brunner has opted to to miss the trip but will return for the World Championships in Arkansas.

"I'm going to skip Europe this year, I came in hot form the road season and cracked. I wasn't feeling good physically and mentally. It's nice to come around, but I need a little rest then I'll ramp back up for Worlds."