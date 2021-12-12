Trending

Magnus White takes Junior Men's title at US cyclo-cross championships

August punctures out of commanding lead, O'Reilly pounces to third on final lap

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus White (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:36:25
2Andrew August (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) 0:00:36
3Frank O'Reilly (FinKraft Cycling Team) 0:00:45
4Jack Spranger (Bear National / WCX) 0:00:56
5Ben Stokes (CCAP TTEndurance Junior Team) 0:01:09
6Daniel English (Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster p/b Joseph Kochlacs Wood Products) 0:01:16
7Ian Brown (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:01:21
8Adam Mote (Golden Leaf Avout) 0:01:40
9Vaughn Veenendaal (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:01:54
10Tanner Wescott (ANTHM Collective) 0:02:18
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

