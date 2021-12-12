Magnus White takes Junior Men's title at US cyclo-cross championships
By Laura Weislo published
August punctures out of commanding lead, O'Reilly pounces to third on final lap
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus White (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:36:25
|2
|Andrew August (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)
|0:00:36
|3
|Frank O'Reilly (FinKraft Cycling Team)
|0:00:45
|4
|Jack Spranger (Bear National / WCX)
|0:00:56
|5
|Ben Stokes (CCAP TTEndurance Junior Team)
|0:01:09
|6
|Daniel English (Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster p/b Joseph Kochlacs Wood Products)
|0:01:16
|7
|Ian Brown (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:01:21
|8
|Adam Mote (Golden Leaf Avout)
|0:01:40
|9
|Vaughn Veenendaal (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:54
|10
|Tanner Wescott (ANTHM Collective)
|0:02:18
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Magnus White takes Junior Men's title at US cyclo-cross championshipsAugust punctures out of commanding lead, O'Reilly pounces to third on final lap
-
Fem Van Empel wins Val di Sole snow World CupVos second after late crash with Canada's Rochette third
-
2022 Vuelta a España route could include the Angliru and new Asturian mega-climbFull route to be revealed in Madrid on December 16
-
2022 team preview: Movistar menEnric Mas sole Grand Tour leader while Alejandro Valverde rides farewell tour
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.