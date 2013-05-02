Trending

Clarke, Schneider take wins at Downtown Walterboro Criterium

Elite men - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1:14:44
2Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
4Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
5Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:02
6Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:03
7Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
8David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
9Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:04
10Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
11Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
12Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:05
13Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
14Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
15Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
16Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:07
17Gavriel Epstein (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
18Bradley White (United Healthcare Professional)0:00:08
19Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
20Adam Koble (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
21Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:10
22Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles - South)0:00:11
23Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)0:00:15
24Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
25Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
26Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
27Gevan Samuel (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:16
28Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk)
29Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presen)
30Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
31Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
32Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
33Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:17
34Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
35Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:00:19
36Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)0:00:20
37Anton Varabei (This RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldga)0:00:24
38Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
39Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:00:25
40Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:00:26
41Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:30
42Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles - South)
43Jonny Sundt (Giant Bicycles - South)0:00:31
44Francisco Liuzzi (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:32
45Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:33
46Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
47Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
48Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:37
49Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb You)0:00:41
50Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles - South)0:00:43
51Benjamin Bryant (Unattached)0:00:44
52Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:00:54
53Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
54Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:05:01
55Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- GUAYAKI)
56Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
57Osias Lozano (Team GB Bluffton)
58scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb You)
59Adrian George (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate

Elite women - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)1:01:13
2Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
5Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)0:00:01
6Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
7Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
8Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:02
9Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
10Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
11Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
12Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
13Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:03
14Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
15Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
16Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:04
17Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
18Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:05
19Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
20Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:00:06
21Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
22Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:07
23Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)0:00:09
24Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)0:00:10
25Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
26Elizabeth "Beth" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
27Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
28Mary Zider0:00:11
29Liz Gerrity
30Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
31Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
32Arden Stelly0:00:12
33Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:13
34Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
35Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:00:14
36Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
37Hannah Miller
38Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:15
39Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:00:16
40Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b)
41melina bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
42Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:00:17
43Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
44Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)0:00:21
45Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:25
46Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:52

