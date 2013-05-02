Clarke, Schneider take wins at Downtown Walterboro Criterium
UnitedHealthcare's domination continues
Downtown Walterboro Criterium: Walterboro, South Carolina -
Elite men - Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:14:44
|2
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|4
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:02
|6
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:03
|7
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|8
|David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
|9
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:04
|10
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|11
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|12
|Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:05
|13
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|14
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|15
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|16
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:07
|17
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|18
|Bradley White (United Healthcare Professional)
|0:00:08
|19
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|20
|Adam Koble (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
|21
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:10
|22
|Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles - South)
|0:00:11
|23
|Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
|0:00:15
|24
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|25
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|26
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|27
|Gevan Samuel (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:16
|28
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk)
|29
|Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presen)
|30
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|31
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|32
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|33
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:17
|34
|Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|35
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|36
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|0:00:20
|37
|Anton Varabei (This RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldga)
|0:00:24
|38
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|39
|Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:00:25
|40
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:00:26
|41
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:30
|42
|Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles - South)
|43
|Jonny Sundt (Giant Bicycles - South)
|0:00:31
|44
|Francisco Liuzzi (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:32
|45
|Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:33
|46
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|47
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|48
|Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:37
|49
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb You)
|0:00:41
|50
|Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles - South)
|0:00:43
|51
|Benjamin Bryant (Unattached)
|0:00:44
|52
|Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:54
|53
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|54
|Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:05:01
|55
|Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- GUAYAKI)
|56
|Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|57
|Osias Lozano (Team GB Bluffton)
|58
|scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb You)
|59
|Adrian George (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate
Elite women - Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|1:01:13
|2
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|5
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|0:00:01
|6
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|7
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|8
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:00:02
|9
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|10
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|11
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|12
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|13
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|14
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|16
|Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:04
|17
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|18
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:05
|19
|Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|20
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:06
|21
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|22
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:00:07
|23
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|0:00:09
|24
|Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:10
|25
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|26
|Elizabeth "Beth" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|27
|Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|28
|Mary Zider
|0:00:11
|29
|Liz Gerrity
|30
|Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
|31
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|32
|Arden Stelly
|0:00:12
|33
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:00:13
|34
|Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|35
|Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:00:14
|36
|Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|37
|Hannah Miller
|38
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:15
|39
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:00:16
|40
|Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b)
|41
|melina bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|42
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|0:00:17
|43
|Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
|44
|Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)
|0:00:21
|45
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:25
|46
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:52
