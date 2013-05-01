Trending

Alzate keeps UnitedHealthcare on a roll at Tybee Island

Brown bests Silliman in women's criterium

Elite men - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:54:32
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:37
3David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHI55:)
4Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
5Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:38
6Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:55
7Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
8Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
9Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:01:56
10Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
11Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
12Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
13Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
14Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:01:57
15Bryan Fawley (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
16Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:58
17Adam Koble (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
18Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
19Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presen)
20Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:59
21Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
22Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)0:02:00
23Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
24Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
25Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:02:01
26Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:02:02
27Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
28Gevan Samuel (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:02:03
29Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare)0:02:04
30Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk)0:02:05
31Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:02:06
32Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
33Geoff Godsey (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
34Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:02:07
35Sam Croft (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
36Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:02:10
37Jonny Sundt (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
38Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:07:16
39Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
40Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:09:26
41Benjamin Bryant (Unattached)
42Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
43Anton Varabei (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
44Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
45Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
46Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:27
47Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
48Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
49Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- GUAYAKI)
50Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
51Adrian George (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
52Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
53Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
54Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
55Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stans's NoTubes)
56Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cyling Team)
57Jake Andrews (Ga Neurosurgical Institute)
58Bryan Kent Lofton (VeloBrew)
59Osias Lozano (Team GB Bluffton)
60Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
61Drew Miller (Velobrew)

Elite women - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:56:31
2Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
3Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:02
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:10
5Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)0:00:12
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
7Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
8Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
9Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
10Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
11Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:13
12Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
13Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
14Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
15Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
16Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
17Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:14
18Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
19Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
20Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)0:00:15
21melina bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
22Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
23Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
24Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)0:00:16
25Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
26Mary Zider (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
27Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
28Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:17
29Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandits)
30Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
31Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:19
32Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)
33Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)0:00:20
34Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:00:30
35Elizabeth "Beth" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:31
36Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:34
37Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:41
38Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:43
39Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:11:24
40Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)
41Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
42Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
43Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)
44Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:11:25
45Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
46Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
47Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
48Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
49Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
50Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
51Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b)
52Nancy Jones (LG Factory Team P/B Fuji)
53Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:11:38
54Wendy Ulmer (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
55Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)

