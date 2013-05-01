Alzate keeps UnitedHealthcare on a roll at Tybee Island
Brown bests Silliman in women's criterium
Coastal Empire Cycle Fest: Tybee Island, Georgia -
Elite men - Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:54:32
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|3
|David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHI55:)
|4
|Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|5
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|6
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:55
|7
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|9
|Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:01:56
|10
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|11
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|13
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|14
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:01:57
|15
|Bryan Fawley (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
|16
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:01:58
|17
|Adam Koble (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
|18
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|19
|Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presen)
|20
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:59
|21
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|22
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|0:02:00
|23
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|24
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|25
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:02:01
|26
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:02:02
|27
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|28
|Gevan Samuel (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:02:03
|29
|Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:02:04
|30
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:02:05
|31
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:02:06
|32
|Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|33
|Geoff Godsey (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
|34
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:02:07
|35
|Sam Croft (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
|36
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:02:10
|37
|Jonny Sundt (GIANT Bicycles - SOUTH)
|38
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:07:16
|39
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|40
|Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:09:26
|41
|Benjamin Bryant (Unattached)
|42
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|43
|Anton Varabei (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|44
|Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
|45
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|46
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:09:27
|47
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|48
|Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|49
|Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- GUAYAKI)
|50
|Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|51
|Adrian George (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|52
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|53
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
|54
|Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
|55
|Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stans's NoTubes)
|56
|Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cyling Team)
|57
|Jake Andrews (Ga Neurosurgical Institute)
|58
|Bryan Kent Lofton (VeloBrew)
|59
|Osias Lozano (Team GB Bluffton)
|60
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|61
|Drew Miller (Velobrew)
Elite women - Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:56:31
|2
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|3
|Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:02
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:10
|5
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|0:00:12
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|7
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|8
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|10
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|11
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:13
|12
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|13
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|14
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|16
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|17
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:14
|18
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|19
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|20
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|0:00:15
|21
|melina bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|22
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|23
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|24
|Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:16
|25
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|26
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|27
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|28
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:00:17
|29
|Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandits)
|30
|Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
|31
|Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|32
|Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)
|33
|Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:20
|34
|Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:00:30
|35
|Elizabeth "Beth" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:31
|36
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:34
|37
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:41
|38
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:43
|39
|Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:11:24
|40
|Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)
|41
|Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|42
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|43
|Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)
|44
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:11:25
|45
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|46
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|47
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|48
|Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|49
|Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|50
|Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|51
|Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b)
|52
|Nancy Jones (LG Factory Team P/B Fuji)
|53
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|0:11:38
|54
|Wendy Ulmer (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|55
|Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
