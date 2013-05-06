Alzate, White lead UnitedHealthare 1-2 finish at Belmont Criterium
Van Gilder prevails in women's race
Belmont Criterium p/b Carolinas HealthCare System: Belmont, North Carolina -
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:51:36
|2
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:02
|4
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:03
|5
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|6
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:19
|7
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|9
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:20
|10
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:21
|12
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|13
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|14
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:00:22
|15
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|16
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|17
|Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:23
|18
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|19
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:25
|20
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:27
|21
|Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:29
|22
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:34
|23
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:10
|24
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|-1lap
|25
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|26
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|27
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|29
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|30
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|31
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|32
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|33
|Anton Varabei (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|34
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|35
|Samuel Gevan (Predator Carbon Repair)
|36
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|37
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|1:00:44
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|0:00:01
|4
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|5
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:03
|6
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:00:09
|7
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:01:09
|8
|Whitney Schultz (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|9
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:01:10
|10
|Elizabeth ""Beth"" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|11
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|12
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|13
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:01
|14
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|15
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:02
|16
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|17
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|18
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:03
|19
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|20
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|0:00:04
|21
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:05
|22
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|23
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|24
|Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Solutions)
|25
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:06
|26
|Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|27
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|0:00:08
|28
|Holly Mathews (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|29
|Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:10
|30
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:11
|31
|Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|0:00:12
|32
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:27
|33
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|34
|Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)
|35
|Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|36
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|37
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|38
|Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandits)
|39
|Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
|40
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|41
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|42
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|43
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|44
|Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|45
|Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|46
|Zoe Frazier (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|47
|Nancy Jones (LG Factory Team P/B Fuji)
|48
|Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|49
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy