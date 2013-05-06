Trending

Alzate, White lead UnitedHealthare 1-2 finish at Belmont Criterium

Van Gilder prevails in women's race

Elite Men
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1:51:36
2Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:02
4Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:03
5Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
6Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:19
7Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
8Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
9David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:20
10Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
11Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:21
12Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
13John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
14Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:00:22
15Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
16Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
17Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:23
18Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
19Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:25
20Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:27
21Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:29
22Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:34
23Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:10
24Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)-1lap
25Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
26Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
27Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
29Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
30Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
31Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
32Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
33Anton Varabei (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
34Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
35Samuel Gevan (Predator Carbon Repair)
36Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
37Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)

Elite Women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)1:00:44
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)0:00:01
4Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
5Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:03
6Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:09
7Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:09
8Whitney Schultz (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
9Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:01:10
10Elizabeth ""Beth"" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
13Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:01
14Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
15Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:00:02
16Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
17Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
18Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:00:03
19Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
20Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)0:00:04
21Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:05
22Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
23Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
24Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Solutions)
25Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:06
26Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
27Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:00:08
28Holly Mathews (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
29Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:10
30Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:11
31Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)0:00:12
32Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:27
33Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
34Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)
35Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
36Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
37Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
38Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandits)
39Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
40Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
41Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
42Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
43Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
44Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
45Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
46Zoe Frazier (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
47Nancy Jones (LG Factory Team P/B Fuji)
48Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
49Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
50Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)

