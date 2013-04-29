Keough leads dominant team win in Roswell
Allar takes second straight Speedweek victory
Historic Roswell Criterium: Roswell, Georgia -
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:03:35
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|5
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:02
|6
|Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:03
|7
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:04
|8
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|9
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|10
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|11
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:06
|13
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|0:00:07
|14
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|15
|Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)
|16
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:08
|17
|Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|18
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|19
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:10
|20
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:11
|21
|Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles - South)
|22
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|23
|Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|24
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|25
|Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles - South)
|26
|Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:16
|27
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|28
|Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|29
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|0:00:19
|30
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|31
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:21
|32
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|33
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:22
|34
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|35
|Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:33
|36
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|37
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|38
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:00:47
|39
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
|0:00:50
|40
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:06
|41
|Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:01:07
|42
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:01:08
|43
|Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles - South)
|0:01:09
|44
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:22
|45
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|46
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
|0:02:17
|47
|Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cyling Team)
|48
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|49
|Lucas Wardein (D3 Devo p/b Airgas)
|50
|Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|51
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|1:04:11
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|4
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|5
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|7
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing)
|0:00:01
|9
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|10
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:02
|11
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|12
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|13
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:03
|14
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|15
|Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|16
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|17
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|18
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|0:00:04
|19
|Melina bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|20
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|0:00:05
|21
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Intelligentsia)
|22
|Elizabeth ""Beth"" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|23
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|24
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|25
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Chattanooga)
|0:00:06
|26
|Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|27
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|28
|Mary Zider
|29
|Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
|30
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:00:07
|31
|Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|32
|Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|33
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:08
|34
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:13
|35
|Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)
|0:00:14
|36
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:24
|37
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|38
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|0:05:25
|39
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|40
|Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|41
|Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
|0:05:26
|42
|Erica Chard (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|43
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling Partners)
|44
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|45
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|46
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|47
|Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
|48
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|49
|Jennifer Schuble (I AM The Engine / I AM Racing)
|50
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling Partners)
|51
|Chane Jonker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|52
|Wendy Ulmer (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|53
|Gina Voci (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|54
|Katie Reynolds (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|55
|Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|56
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy