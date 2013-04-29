Trending

Image 1 of 9

The women's peloton was strung out on the back side of the course

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 2 of 9

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) in action at the Old Pueblo Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 9

Riders were careful in slick turn 4

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 4 of 9

Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk) rounds the corner

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 5 of 9

Erica Allar (CARE4Cycling p/b Solomon Corp) crosses the finish line first

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 6 of 9

Roswell women's podium (L-R): Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO), Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp) and Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 7 of 9

The women's peloton rode through heavy rain

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 8 of 9

The rain made most of the riders grimace

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 9 of 9

ColaVita was active at the front during the race trying to set it up for former Roswell Winner Tina Pic

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Full Results

Elite Men
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:03:35
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
5Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:02
6Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:03
7Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:04
8David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
9Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:05
10Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
11Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
12Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:06
13Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:07
14Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
15Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)
16Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:08
17Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
18Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
19Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:10
20Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:11
21Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles - South)
22Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
23Phil O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team)0:00:13
24Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:00:15
25Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles - South)
26Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:16
27Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
28Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
29Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)0:00:19
30Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)
31Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:21
32Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
33Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:22
34Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
35Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)0:00:33
36Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:35
37Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
38Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:00:47
39Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket)0:00:50
40Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:06
41Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:01:07
42Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:01:08
43Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles - South)0:01:09
44Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:22
45Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
46Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)0:02:17
47Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cyling Team)
48Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
49Lucas Wardein (D3 Devo p/b Airgas)
50Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
51Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)

Elite Women
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)1:04:11
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
3Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
4Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
5Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
7Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
8Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing)0:00:01
9Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
10Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:00:02
11Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
12Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
13Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:00:03
14Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
15Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
16Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
17Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
18Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)0:00:04
19Melina bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
20Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)0:00:05
21Holly Mathews (ISCorp Intelligentsia)
22Elizabeth ""Beth"" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
24Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
25Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Chattanooga)0:00:06
26Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
27Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
28Mary Zider
29Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
30Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:07
31Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
32Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
33Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:08
34Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:13
35Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)0:00:14
36Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:24
37Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
38Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)0:05:25
39Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
40Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
41Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)0:05:26
42Erica Chard (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
43Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling Partners)
44Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
45Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
46Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
47Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
48Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
49Jennifer Schuble (I AM The Engine / I AM Racing)
50Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling Partners)
51Chane Jonker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
52Wendy Ulmer (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
53Gina Voci (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
54Katie Reynolds (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
55Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
56Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by RACC)

