Trending

Allar repeats as Athens Twilight champion

Mullervy surprises breakaway companions to win

Image 1 of 32

Erica Allar with the Terrapin Twilight trophy

Erica Allar with the Terrapin Twilight trophy
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 2 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 3 of 32

Allar leads off the line

Allar leads off the line
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 4 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 5 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 6 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 7 of 32

Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey) flights to hang on

Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey) flights to hang on
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 8 of 32

Leonore Pipes (Care4Cycling)

Leonore Pipes (Care4Cycling)
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 9 of 32

The aerodynamic style of Tina Pic (Colavita) is easy to spot

The aerodynamic style of Tina Pic (Colavita) is easy to spot
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 10 of 32

Heading into turn four

Heading into turn four
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 11 of 32

Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal) in the thick of the action

Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal) in the thick of the action
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 12 of 32

Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits) feels the pain of Athens Twilight

Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits) feels the pain of Athens Twilight
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 13 of 32

Laura Van Gilder in action

Laura Van Gilder in action
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 14 of 32

Colavita-Fine Cooking had the race under control with 4 to go.

Colavita-Fine Cooking had the race under control with 4 to go.
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 15 of 32

Erica Allar explains how she won the race

Erica Allar explains how she won the race
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 16 of 32

The 2013 Athens Twilight podium

The 2013 Athens Twilight podium
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 17 of 32

Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) was the winner in Athens

Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) was the winner in Athens
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 18 of 32

The 2013 Athens Twilight podium

The 2013 Athens Twilight podium
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 19 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 20 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 21 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 22 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 23 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 24 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 25 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 26 of 32

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 27 of 32

The SmartStop-Mtn Khakis team in charge in Athens

The SmartStop-Mtn Khakis team in charge in Athens
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 28 of 32

Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) on his own

Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) on his own
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 29 of 32

Frank Traveiso (SmartStop/Mtn Khakis) leads Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)

Frank Traveiso (SmartStop/Mtn Khakis) leads Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 30 of 32

Mullervy leaves his breakaway companions behind

Mullervy leaves his breakaway companions behind
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 31 of 32

Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) happy with his win

Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) happy with his win
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)
Image 32 of 32

Champion Systems celebrates the win

Champion Systems celebrates the win
(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

The 34th edition of the Terrapin Twilight Criterium was held under beautiful weather conditions which produced a sprint win in the women's race with Erica Allar (Care4Cycling p/b Solomon Corp) and a solo vixtory by Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes).

“With ten laps to go we knew it was going to be a field sprint,” said Allar. “In the final turn I was following Jennifer Purcell's and with the tailwind (into the home stretch) I knew I had to make a run off of her wheel,” said Allar.

Allar won the Terrapin Twilight last year. “I was super motivated to win in Athens for a second year in a row.”

At the halfway point two women were able to get a slight gap: Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing) and Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking). They were allowed a few laps of freedom and scooped up several primes for their effort. With 13 laps remaining the sprinters moved to the front of the peloton with no team taking control.

As the race entered the single digits remaining Colavita/Fine Cooking moved to the front for their sprinter Jennifer Purcell.Also in the mix was Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) looking to take advantage of Colavita/Fine Cooking's hard work at the front.

On the penultimate lap, one last prime was offered and what was once an organized lead-out train of Colavita riders was now a large group curb to curb.

On the backside of the course with 500 meters to go Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk) attacked and got a gap. However, the slight decline to the finish line helped the peloton bring her back just before the line and Allar had the fastest sprint to take the win by several bike lengths.

Mullervy defies the odds

With four laps remaining Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) jumped away breakaway companions Frank Travieso (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) to take a solo win at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium.

Mullervy, perhaps the lesser known of the trio took advantage of a stalemate between the other two notable criterium racers to steal the show.

“I didn't even attack, they (Alzate and Travieso) were just staring at each other. I put my head down and went,” said Mullervy of his race winning move.

The last lap was hard, but Mullervy was inspired.

“I was red-lined the entire way and they (the crowd) brought me to the line. I feel like I'm dreaming. This is the biggest win of my life by far.”

On the first lap a two-hundred dollar prime was announced which launched Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator). He was joined by Bobby Lea (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) but the duo were quickly brought back.

The next serious attack came from Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) and Thomas Brown (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis). A third rider Adam Koble (Giant South) bridged and helped increase the time gap grew to 17 seconds. Slightly behind the trio and chasing hard was solo rider David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching).

Guttenplan was unable to make the juncture and was caught by the peloton. The leading trio continued to hold a solid 28 second gap.

At the front of the chasing peloton was the Team Predator Carbon Repair squad as they had missed what was looking to be a dangerous move.

With 29 laps of the 80 laps remaining the Predator lead peloton was finally brought the escapees to heel.

The counter-attacks were immediate and Frank Travieso (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis), Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes), and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) were the next serious move of the night. They were able to get a 13 second gap. After several laps they expanded their lead to 23 seconds.

With 17 laps remaining the trio increased their lead to 33 seconds. Travieso, Mullervy, and Alzate were working together as the SmartStop-Mountain Khakis squad were at the front of the chasing peloton squashing any chases.

With eight laps remaining the trio had a large enough gap that they were getting close to lapping the field.

On the backside of the course with 5 laps to go Mullervy attacked. Travieso and Alzate looked at each other, neither wanting to expend the energy to bring the Champion System rider back.

Behind him Travieso and Alzate couldn't or wouldn't work together and instead continued to look at each other.

With one lap to go there was a large crash in the main field. Mullervy, who was approaching the back of the field, had to pick his way around the riders who were straightening bars or picking themselves off the ground.

The crash didn't hamper the Champion System rider and he crossed the finish line with his arms in a victory salute. Several seconds behind him Alzate out sprinted Travieso for second.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)1:39:32
2Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:22
3Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:24
4Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:03:40
5Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:41
6Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
7Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:03:42
8Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
9Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
10Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:03:43
11Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
12Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:03:46
13Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
14Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation)
15David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles)0:03:48
16Jordan Heimer
17Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:03:49
18Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
19Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
20Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia)
21Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
22Bradley White (United Healthcare Professional)0:03:51
23Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk)0:03:53
24Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:03:57
25Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
26Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)0:04:00
27Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)0:04:02
28Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)0:04:03
29Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)0:04:04
30Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:04:05
31John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
32David Goodman (United Healthcare of Georgia)
33Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
34Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:04:06
35Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling)
36Joshua Carter (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
37Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
38Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)0:04:07
39Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
40Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
41Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:04:08
42Michael York0:04:17
43David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling)0:04:19
44Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team)0:04:22
45Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:04:24
46Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)0:04:27
47Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:04:55
48Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:05:05
49Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:05:06
50Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
51Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)0:05:59
52Patrick Harkins (cumberland transit cycling)0:06:00
53Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling)0:06:01
54Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)0:06:05
55Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:06:20
56Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)
57Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)0:06:28
58Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:34:22
59Brian Toone (Friends of the Great Smokies)
60Julian Cabra (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
61John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
62Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:34:23
63Ricardo Escuela (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
64Benjamin Bryant (Unattached)
65Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
66Aj Meyer (Village Volkswagen Elite Cyclin)
67Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cyling Team)
68Johnny Sundt (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)
69Maxwell Robb (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
70Strickler Issaac (Beck Cycling)
71Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
72Missing Name
73Kenneth Ng (REAL DEAL RACING p/b Gears)
74Russell Brandon (Team Novo Nordisk)
75Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
76Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
77Matthew Whatley (Atlanta Cycling Racing)
78Cal Hooten
79Mark Babcock (Atlanta Cycling Racing )
80Josh Oxendine (earthfare)
81Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
82Matthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Elite cycling)
83Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- GUAYAKI)

Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)0:56:19
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
3Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:01
4Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
5Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
6Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
7Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
8Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
9Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
10Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
11Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
12Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
13Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:00:02
14Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
15Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
16Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
17Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
18Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:00:03
19Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
20Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Chattanooga)0:00:04
21Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
22Tussey Sara (Veloshine Cycling)
23Debbie Milne0:00:06
24Erica Zaveta
25Mary Zider (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:07
26Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
27Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
28Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
29Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
30Melinda Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:08
31Ambre Levy (iBike/GS Palm Beach)0:00:09
32Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
33Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
34Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:10
35Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
36Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
37Whitney Schultz (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:11
38Hannah Miller (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
39Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)0:00:12
40Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bike)
41Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:13
42Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:25
43Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)0:00:27
44Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:00:31
45Holly Mathews (ISCorp Intelligentsia)0:00:33
46Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)0:09:32
47Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
48Elizabeth McCalley (Hub Endurance)
49Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
50Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)
51Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
52Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)0:09:33
53Stelly Arden (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
54Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
55Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
56Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
57Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
58Zoe Mullins (Exergy TWENTY16)
59Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
60Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
61Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling Partners)
62Martha Hall (Beck Cycling)
63Dawn Decaminada (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bike)
64Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
65Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
66Marianna Williams (Outspokin Augusta)
67Chane Chane (INTC)

Latest on Cyclingnews