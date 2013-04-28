Image 1 of 32 Erica Allar with the Terrapin Twilight trophy (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 2 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 3 of 32 Allar leads off the line (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 4 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 5 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 6 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 7 of 32 Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey) flights to hang on (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 8 of 32 Leonore Pipes (Care4Cycling) (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 9 of 32 The aerodynamic style of Tina Pic (Colavita) is easy to spot (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 10 of 32 Heading into turn four (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 11 of 32 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal) in the thick of the action (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 12 of 32 Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits) feels the pain of Athens Twilight (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 13 of 32 Laura Van Gilder in action (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 14 of 32 Colavita-Fine Cooking had the race under control with 4 to go. (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 15 of 32 Erica Allar explains how she won the race (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 16 of 32 The 2013 Athens Twilight podium (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 17 of 32 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) was the winner in Athens (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 18 of 32 The 2013 Athens Twilight podium (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 19 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 20 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 21 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 22 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 23 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 24 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 25 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 26 of 32 (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 27 of 32 The SmartStop-Mtn Khakis team in charge in Athens (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 28 of 32 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) on his own (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 29 of 32 Frank Traveiso (SmartStop/Mtn Khakis) leads Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 30 of 32 Mullervy leaves his breakaway companions behind (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 31 of 32 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System) happy with his win (Image credit: Brandon Andrews) Image 32 of 32 Champion Systems celebrates the win (Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

The 34th edition of the Terrapin Twilight Criterium was held under beautiful weather conditions which produced a sprint win in the women's race with Erica Allar (Care4Cycling p/b Solomon Corp) and a solo vixtory by Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes).

“With ten laps to go we knew it was going to be a field sprint,” said Allar. “In the final turn I was following Jennifer Purcell's and with the tailwind (into the home stretch) I knew I had to make a run off of her wheel,” said Allar.

Allar won the Terrapin Twilight last year. “I was super motivated to win in Athens for a second year in a row.”

At the halfway point two women were able to get a slight gap: Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing) and Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking). They were allowed a few laps of freedom and scooped up several primes for their effort. With 13 laps remaining the sprinters moved to the front of the peloton with no team taking control.

As the race entered the single digits remaining Colavita/Fine Cooking moved to the front for their sprinter Jennifer Purcell.Also in the mix was Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) looking to take advantage of Colavita/Fine Cooking's hard work at the front.

On the penultimate lap, one last prime was offered and what was once an organized lead-out train of Colavita riders was now a large group curb to curb.

On the backside of the course with 500 meters to go Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk) attacked and got a gap. However, the slight decline to the finish line helped the peloton bring her back just before the line and Allar had the fastest sprint to take the win by several bike lengths.

Mullervy defies the odds

With four laps remaining Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) jumped away breakaway companions Frank Travieso (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) to take a solo win at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium.

Mullervy, perhaps the lesser known of the trio took advantage of a stalemate between the other two notable criterium racers to steal the show.

“I didn't even attack, they (Alzate and Travieso) were just staring at each other. I put my head down and went,” said Mullervy of his race winning move.

The last lap was hard, but Mullervy was inspired.

“I was red-lined the entire way and they (the crowd) brought me to the line. I feel like I'm dreaming. This is the biggest win of my life by far.”

On the first lap a two-hundred dollar prime was announced which launched Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator). He was joined by Bobby Lea (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) but the duo were quickly brought back.

The next serious attack came from Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) and Thomas Brown (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis). A third rider Adam Koble (Giant South) bridged and helped increase the time gap grew to 17 seconds. Slightly behind the trio and chasing hard was solo rider David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching).

Guttenplan was unable to make the juncture and was caught by the peloton. The leading trio continued to hold a solid 28 second gap.

At the front of the chasing peloton was the Team Predator Carbon Repair squad as they had missed what was looking to be a dangerous move.

With 29 laps of the 80 laps remaining the Predator lead peloton was finally brought the escapees to heel.

The counter-attacks were immediate and Frank Travieso (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis), Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes), and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) were the next serious move of the night. They were able to get a 13 second gap. After several laps they expanded their lead to 23 seconds.

With 17 laps remaining the trio increased their lead to 33 seconds. Travieso, Mullervy, and Alzate were working together as the SmartStop-Mountain Khakis squad were at the front of the chasing peloton squashing any chases.

With eight laps remaining the trio had a large enough gap that they were getting close to lapping the field.

On the backside of the course with 5 laps to go Mullervy attacked. Travieso and Alzate looked at each other, neither wanting to expend the energy to bring the Champion System rider back.

Behind him Travieso and Alzate couldn't or wouldn't work together and instead continued to look at each other.

With one lap to go there was a large crash in the main field. Mullervy, who was approaching the back of the field, had to pick his way around the riders who were straightening bars or picking themselves off the ground.

The crash didn't hamper the Champion System rider and he crossed the finish line with his arms in a victory salute. Several seconds behind him Alzate out sprinted Travieso for second.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 1:39:32 2 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 3 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:24 4 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:03:40 5 Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:41 6 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 7 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:42 8 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 9 Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland) 10 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:03:43 11 Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland) 12 Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:03:46 13 Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 14 Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation) 15 David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles) 0:03:48 16 Jordan Heimer 17 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:03:49 18 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 19 Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 20 Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare of Georgia) 21 Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 22 Bradley White (United Healthcare Professional) 0:03:51 23 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:03:53 24 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:03:57 25 Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding) 26 Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk) 0:04:00 27 Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland) 0:04:02 28 Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling) 0:04:03 29 Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:04:04 30 Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:04:05 31 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 32 David Goodman (United Healthcare of Georgia) 33 Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland) 34 Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:04:06 35 Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling) 36 Joshua Carter (Team Predator Carbon Repair) 37 Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 38 Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH) 0:04:07 39 Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk) 40 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 41 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:04:08 42 Michael York 0:04:17 43 David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling) 0:04:19 44 Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team) 0:04:22 45 Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:04:24 46 Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation) 0:04:27 47 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:04:55 48 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:05:05 49 Jean Michel Lechance (Team Predator Carbon Repair) 0:05:06 50 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 51 Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH) 0:05:59 52 Patrick Harkins (cumberland transit cycling) 0:06:00 53 Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling) 0:06:01 54 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation) 0:06:05 55 Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:06:20 56 Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH) 57 Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH) 0:06:28 58 Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate) 0:34:22 59 Brian Toone (Friends of the Great Smokies) 60 Julian Cabra (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 61 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 62 Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 0:34:23 63 Ricardo Escuela (Team Predator Carbon Repair) 64 Benjamin Bryant (Unattached) 65 Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair) 66 Aj Meyer (Village Volkswagen Elite Cyclin) 67 Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cyling Team) 68 Johnny Sundt (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH) 69 Maxwell Robb (United Healthcare of Georgia p/) 70 Strickler Issaac (Beck Cycling) 71 Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 72 Missing Name 73 Kenneth Ng (REAL DEAL RACING p/b Gears) 74 Russell Brandon (Team Novo Nordisk) 75 Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk) 76 Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA) 77 Matthew Whatley (Atlanta Cycling Racing) 78 Cal Hooten 79 Mark Babcock (Atlanta Cycling Racing ) 80 Josh Oxendine (earthfare) 81 Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate) 82 Matthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Elite cycling) 83 Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- GUAYAKI)

