Full Results

Elite Men
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1:13:28
2Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
3Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
4Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
5David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:01
6Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:02
7Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
8Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
9Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
10Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
11Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
12Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:03
13Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
14Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
15Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
16Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:04
17Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
18Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
19Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
20David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:05
21Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:07
22Anton Varabei (This RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:00:08
23Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
24Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)0:00:09
25Gevan Samuel (Team Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:10
26Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
27Andrea Ciacchini (Novo Nordisk)
28Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:00:11
29Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
30Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
31Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:00:13
32Joshua Carter (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
33Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
34Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:00:14
35Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:18
36Leonardo Marquez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
37Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
38Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)
39Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:00:20
40Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team Benefitin)
41Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
42Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:21
43Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:22
44Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)0:00:27
45Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:37
46Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)0:00:40
47Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:51
48Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
49Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:03
50Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:08
51Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)0:05:13

Elite women
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)1:01:43
2Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
3Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
5Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:02
6Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
8Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:00:03
9Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Jennifer Purcell
11Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
12Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
13Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
14Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
15Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:04
16Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
17Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
18Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:05
19Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
20Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)0:00:06
21Whitney Schultz (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:09
22Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:12
23Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandits)0:00:13
24Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:15
25Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)0:00:23
26Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)
27Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:24
28Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
29Holly Mathews (ISCorp Intelligentsia)
30Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)0:00:25
31Elizabeth ""Beth"" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:27
32Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
33Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)0:00:32
34Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)0:00:44
35Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:54
36Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
37Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:56

