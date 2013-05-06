Clarke triumphs at Spartanburg Regional Classic
Allar earns third Speedweek victory
Spartanburg Regional Classic: Spartanburg, South Carolina -
Full Results
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:13:28
|2
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|4
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:01
|6
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:02
|7
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|8
|Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|9
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|10
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|11
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|12
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:03
|13
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|14
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|15
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|16
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:04
|17
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|18
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|19
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|20
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:05
|21
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:07
|22
|Anton Varabei (This RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:00:08
|23
|Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|24
|Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
|0:00:09
|25
|Gevan Samuel (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:10
|26
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|27
|Andrea Ciacchini (Novo Nordisk)
|28
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:00:11
|29
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|30
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|31
|Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:00:13
|32
|Joshua Carter (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|33
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|34
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|35
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|36
|Leonardo Marquez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|37
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|38
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)
|39
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|40
|Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team Benefitin)
|41
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b Yourkey.com)
|42
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:21
|43
|Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:22
|44
|Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|0:00:27
|45
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:37
|46
|Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
|0:00:40
|47
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:51
|48
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|49
|Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:03
|50
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:08
|51
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:05:13
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|1:01:43
|2
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|5
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|6
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|8
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:03
|9
|Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Jennifer Purcell
|11
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|12
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|13
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|14
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|15
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|16
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|17
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|18
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:05
|19
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|20
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|0:00:06
|21
|Whitney Schultz (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:09
|22
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:12
|23
|Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:13
|24
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:15
|25
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|0:00:23
|26
|Arden Stelly (Pain Pathways)
|27
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:24
|28
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|29
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Intelligentsia)
|30
|Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|0:00:25
|31
|Elizabeth ""Beth"" Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:27
|32
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|33
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:32
|34
|Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:44
|35
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:54
|36
|Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
|37
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:56
