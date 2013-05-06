Trending

Menzies takes out final at Sandy Springs

Allar captures victory in the women's race

Image 1 of 17

UnitedHealthcare took out the number-one spot in the team classification at the end of Speed Week

(Image credit: Trish Albert)
Image 2 of 17

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tried to make a go of it

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 3 of 17

Colavita/Fine Cooking was always on the front but could not make anything happen

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 4 of 17

Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp) won the bike throw to the line

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 5 of 17

The Pro Women's podium 2nd- Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) , 1st-Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp) and 3rd- Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 6 of 17

The Women coming through on the first lap. A Rose Bandit rider won the prime

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 7 of 17

Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp) and Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) went to the front early

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 8 of 17

Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk) sits in the pack

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 9 of 17

Then the rain started

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 10 of 17

The peloton broke up after a crash on the back side of the course

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 11 of 17

Karl Menzies (United Health Care) took the win

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 12 of 17

The Pro Men's podium: 2nd- Frank Travieso (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis), 1st-Karl Menzies (United Health Care), 3rd-Thomas Brown (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis)

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)
Image 13 of 17

UnitedHealthcare were never far from the front

(Image credit: Trish Albert)
Image 14 of 17

SmartStop and UnitedHealthcare looked to control the race

(Image credit: Trish Albert)
Image 15 of 17

Eventual winner Menzies follows a move by SmartStop

(Image credit: Trish Albert)
Image 16 of 17

Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis were active in the final round of Speed Week at Sandy Springs

(Image credit: Trish Albert)
Image 17 of 17

The Pro Women enjoyed sunshine for their race

(Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1:10:28
2Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:01
3Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:10
4Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
5Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
6Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
7Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:13
8Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
9Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:14
10Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
11Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
12Anton Varabei (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
13Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
14Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:15
15Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:17
16Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
17Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:20
18Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:21
19Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:00:22
20Brian Toone (FGS Cycling)0:01:29
21David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHI)
22Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
23Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
24Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
25Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
26Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
27Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
28Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
29Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presen)
30Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia)
31Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb You)
32Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
33Benjamin Bryant (Unattached)
34David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
35Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk)
36Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFJean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFBobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFBrian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
DNFJustin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
DNFJoshua Carter (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFKenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
DNFCesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
DNFBrais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFPeter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFDavid Gearhart (Litespeed BMW)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)0:59:10
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
3Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:01
6Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
7Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
8Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
9Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:02
10Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
11Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
12Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
13Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
14Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
15Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:04
16Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
17Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
18Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:05
19Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Solutions)
20Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
21Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
22Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
23Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:06
24Holly Mathews (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
25Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
26Whitney Schultz (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:07
27Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
28Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
29Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:10
30Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
31Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:11
32Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )0:00:12
33Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)0:00:13
34Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )0:02:34
DNFLiz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
DNFSarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
DNFElizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
DNFNancy Jones (LG Factory Team P/B Fuji)
DNFAmy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
DNFRebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFZoe Frazier (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
DNFDominique Shore (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
DNFChane Chane (Team Kenda p/b RACC

Speed Week overall - Men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6408pts
2Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis5682
3CRCA/Foundation4572
4Predator Carbon Repair3932
5Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com3243
6United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project3222
7RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate2769
8Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin2722
9Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes2553
10Giant Bicycles-SOUTH2357
11Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team2045
12Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.1642
13Novo Nordisk1637
14AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING1490
15GS Mengoni USA966
16IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee804
17Team Novo Nordisk Development707
18Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team652
19Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team380
20SUBARU- Plan X335
21Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13328
22Team GB Bluffton270
23Sonic Cycling257
24LITESPEED-BMW250
25D3 Devo p/b Airgas224
26Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike222
27Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial220
28Cumberland Transit Cycling203
29Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team170
30Team Wheel & Sprocket169
31Motofish Racing150
32Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc144
33VeloBrew120
34Ga Neurosurgical Institute110
35Blue Star-Boom Development Team100
36Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports98
37Beck Cycling60
38EarthFare Cycling60
39FGS Cycling60
40BeckJanitorial.com50
41Cycle Sport Concepts50
42Low Country Racing Elite Team50
43Beercity50
44earthfare50
45Motofish Racing50
46D3 Devo

Speed Week overall - Women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie135190pts
2Colavita/Fine Cooking5131
3Rose Bandit Racing Team3491
4Pepper Palace Pro Cycling3403
5Primal Pro Women p/b BH3200
6Team Tibco3053
7Vanderkitten Women's Cycling2652
8CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon2222
9LG Factory Team p/b Fuji2097
10Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects1990
11Exergy TWENTY161768
12Team Kenda p/b RACC1643
13Mellow Mushroom1593
14ROUSE/OOGIE RACING1537
15Team Novo Nordisk1474
16Spidermonkey Cycling1398
17PainPathways Cycling Team1151
18NOW and Novartis for MS1141
19Frazier Cycling660
20C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.624
21PCP Race Team610
22Restore Cycling567
23ISCorp Intelligentsia497
24Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster480
25Pedal Power428
26Hub Endurance Chattanooga422
27Pinnacle p/b Argon 18394
28Cleveland Clinic RGF Solutions351
29Pain Pathways Women's Cycling253
30Whole Foods Market250
31Team Zoom250
32CAWES p/b Specialized242
33Veloshine Cycling150
34Pink Panthers Cycling Team119
35I AM The Engine / I AM Racing115
36West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart &92
37Beck Cycling60
38INTC60
39Outspokin Augusta60
40Michael David Winery50

