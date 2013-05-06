Menzies takes out final at Sandy Springs
Allar captures victory in the women's race
Global BMW Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge: Sandy Springs, Georgia -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:10:28
|2
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:01
|3
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:10
|4
|Emile Abraham (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|5
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|6
|Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|7
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|8
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:14
|10
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|11
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|12
|Anton Varabei (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|13
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|14
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:15
|15
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:17
|16
|Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|17
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:20
|18
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:21
|19
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:00:22
|20
|Brian Toone (FGS Cycling)
|0:01:29
|21
|David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHI)
|22
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|23
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
|24
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
|25
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|26
|Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|27
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|28
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
|29
|Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presen)
|30
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|31
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding Pb You)
|32
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|33
|Benjamin Bryant (Unattached)
|34
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|35
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Novo Nordisk)
|36
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|DNF
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|DNF
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|David Gearhart (Litespeed BMW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|0:59:10
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
|3
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:01
|6
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|7
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|9
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:02
|10
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|11
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|12
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|13
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|14
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|15
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:04
|16
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|17
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|18
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:05
|19
|Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Solutions)
|20
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|21
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|22
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|23
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:06
|24
|Holly Mathews (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|25
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|26
|Whitney Schultz (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:07
|27
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|28
|Melanie Spath (Team TIBCO)
|29
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|0:00:10
|30
|Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
|31
|Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|32
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
|0:00:12
|33
|Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:13
|34
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
|0:02:34
|DNF
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|DNF
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lee (LG Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|DNF
|Nancy Jones (LG Factory Team P/B Fuji)
|DNF
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|DNF
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Zoe Frazier (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|DNF
|Dominique Shore (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|DNF
|Chane Chane (Team Kenda p/b RACC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6408
|pts
|2
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|5682
|3
|CRCA/Foundation
|4572
|4
|Predator Carbon Repair
|3932
|5
|Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com
|3243
|6
|United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project
|3222
|7
|RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate
|2769
|8
|Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin
|2722
|9
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|2553
|10
|Giant Bicycles-SOUTH
|2357
|11
|Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team
|2045
|12
|Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.
|1642
|13
|Novo Nordisk
|1637
|14
|AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING
|1490
|15
|GS Mengoni USA
|966
|16
|IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee
|804
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|707
|18
|Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|652
|19
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|380
|20
|SUBARU- Plan X
|335
|21
|Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13
|328
|22
|Team GB Bluffton
|270
|23
|Sonic Cycling
|257
|24
|LITESPEED-BMW
|250
|25
|D3 Devo p/b Airgas
|224
|26
|Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike
|222
|27
|Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial
|220
|28
|Cumberland Transit Cycling
|203
|29
|Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team
|170
|30
|Team Wheel & Sprocket
|169
|31
|Motofish Racing
|150
|32
|Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc
|144
|33
|VeloBrew
|120
|34
|Ga Neurosurgical Institute
|110
|35
|Blue Star-Boom Development Team
|100
|36
|Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports
|98
|37
|Beck Cycling
|60
|38
|EarthFare Cycling
|60
|39
|FGS Cycling
|60
|40
|BeckJanitorial.com
|50
|41
|Cycle Sport Concepts
|50
|42
|Low Country Racing Elite Team
|50
|43
|Beercity
|50
|44
|earthfare
|50
|45
|Motofish Racing
|50
|46
|D3 Devo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13
|5190
|pts
|2
|Colavita/Fine Cooking
|5131
|3
|Rose Bandit Racing Team
|3491
|4
|Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|3403
|5
|Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|3200
|6
|Team Tibco
|3053
|7
|Vanderkitten Women's Cycling
|2652
|8
|CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon
|2222
|9
|LG Factory Team p/b Fuji
|2097
|10
|Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects
|1990
|11
|Exergy TWENTY16
|1768
|12
|Team Kenda p/b RACC
|1643
|13
|Mellow Mushroom
|1593
|14
|ROUSE/OOGIE RACING
|1537
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1474
|16
|Spidermonkey Cycling
|1398
|17
|PainPathways Cycling Team
|1151
|18
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|1141
|19
|Frazier Cycling
|660
|20
|C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|624
|21
|PCP Race Team
|610
|22
|Restore Cycling
|567
|23
|ISCorp Intelligentsia
|497
|24
|Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster
|480
|25
|Pedal Power
|428
|26
|Hub Endurance Chattanooga
|422
|27
|Pinnacle p/b Argon 18
|394
|28
|Cleveland Clinic RGF Solutions
|351
|29
|Pain Pathways Women's Cycling
|253
|30
|Whole Foods Market
|250
|31
|Team Zoom
|250
|32
|CAWES p/b Specialized
|242
|33
|Veloshine Cycling
|150
|34
|Pink Panthers Cycling Team
|119
|35
|I AM The Engine / I AM Racing
|115
|36
|West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart &
|92
|37
|Beck Cycling
|60
|38
|INTC
|60
|39
|Outspokin Augusta
|60
|40
|Michael David Winery
|50
