US Open of 'cross: Junior men's day 1 race won by Denzel Stephenson
Kendrick Boots and Ross Ellwood complete podium
Junior Men Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:37:13
|2
|Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycles Junior Development Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Ross Ellwood (USA) 7-Eleven/Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:32
|4
|Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|0:00:52
|5
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Excel Sports
|0:01:09
|6
|Nicholas Jenkins (USA) TEAM CLIF Bar Cycling
|0:01:29
|7
|Alex Campbell (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR
|0:01:33
|8
|Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:47
|9
|Drew Sotebeer (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co - Vista Subaru
|0:02:14
|10
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:47
|11
|Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental
|0:03:07
|12
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bike Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:03:56
|13
|Finn Gullickson (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR
|0:04:06
|14
|Campbell Watson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:04:40
|15
|Wiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build PB GS CIAO
|0:05:07
|16
|Cole Page (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components
|0:05:14
