US Open of 'cross: Junior men's day 1 race won by Denzel Stephenson

Kendrick Boots and Ross Ellwood complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:37:13
2Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycles Junior Development Team0:00:15
3Ross Ellwood (USA) 7-Eleven/Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:32
4Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy0:00:52
5Riley Sheehan (USA) Excel Sports0:01:09
6Nicholas Jenkins (USA) TEAM CLIF Bar Cycling0:01:29
7Alex Campbell (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR0:01:33
8Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:01:47
9Drew Sotebeer (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co - Vista Subaru0:02:14
10George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:47
11Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental0:03:07
12Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bike Co.- Vista Subaru0:03:56
13Finn Gullickson (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR0:04:06
14Campbell Watson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:04:40
15Wiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build PB GS CIAO0:05:07
16Cole Page (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components0:05:14

