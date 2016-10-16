US Open of 'Cross: Day 2 victory for Melinda McCutcheon
Day 1 winner Amanda Miller second, Sofia Gomez Villafane third
Elite Women Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox
|0:50:46
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:18
|3
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TENSPEED HERO
|0:01:46
|4
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:02:33
|5
|Melissa Barker (USA) EVOL Elite Racing
|0:02:55
|6
|Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:03:13
|7
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|0:03:18
|8
|Christa Ghent (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:03:29
|9
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:03:52
|10
|Hannah Williams (USA) Kent Eriksen Cycles Factory Team
|0:03:53
|11
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team
|0:04:35
|12
|Amy Beisel (USA) Griggs Orthopedics
|0:04:50
|13
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M
|0:04:55
|14
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:05:21
|15
|Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies
|0:05:29
|16
|Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling
|0:06:03
|17
|Meghan Newlin (USA) SALT/ Full Cycle Boulder
|0:06:29
|18
|Kristie Arend (USA) 50x15
|0:06:51
|19
|Tiziana Dehorney (USA) PDX/TI (Portland Titanium)
|0:07:26
|20
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
|0:08:24
|21
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|22
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz
|23
|Abby Youngwerth (USA) Tenspeedhero
|24
|Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
|25
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D Foundation
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S+M Sellwood Cycle Repair
|DNF
|Breeze Holicky (USA) EVOL DevoElite racing
|DNS
|Meredith Miller (USA) Focus
