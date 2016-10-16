Trending

US Open of 'Cross: Day 2 victory for Melinda McCutcheon

Day 1 winner Amanda Miller second, Sofia Gomez Villafane third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox0:50:46
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:18
3Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TENSPEED HERO0:01:46
4Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:33
5Melissa Barker (USA) EVOL Elite Racing0:02:55
6Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:03:13
7Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:03:18
8Christa Ghent (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:03:29
9Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:03:52
10Hannah Williams (USA) Kent Eriksen Cycles Factory Team0:03:53
11Alexis Skarda (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team0:04:35
12Amy Beisel (USA) Griggs Orthopedics0:04:50
13Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M0:04:55
14Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports0:05:21
15Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies0:05:29
16Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling0:06:03
17Meghan Newlin (USA) SALT/ Full Cycle Boulder0:06:29
18Kristie Arend (USA) 50x150:06:51
19Tiziana Dehorney (USA) PDX/TI (Portland Titanium)0:07:26
20Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru0:08:24
21Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
22Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz
23Abby Youngwerth (USA) Tenspeedhero
24Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
25Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D Foundation
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Team S+M Sellwood Cycle Repair
DNFBreeze Holicky (USA) EVOL DevoElite racing
DNSMeredith Miller (USA) Focus

