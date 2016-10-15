Amanda Miller wins day 1 US Open of 'cross
Melinda McCutcheon with Erin Huck in third place
Elite Women Day 1: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:48:46
|2
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox
|0:00:43
|3
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:01:22
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Tenspeed Hero
|0:01:33
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Focus
|0:01:53
|6
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:02:04
|7
|Daniele Arman (USA) TENSPEED HERO
|0:02:52
|8
|Melissa Barker (USA) EVOL Elite Racing
|0:02:56
|9
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale 360 fly p/b sugoi
|0:03:05
|10
|Hannah Williams (USA) Kent Eriksen Cycles Factory Team
|0:03:10
|11
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:03:16
|12
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S+M Sellwood Cycle Repair
|0:03:25
|13
|Kristie Arend (USA) 50x15
|0:03:42
|14
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:03:59
|15
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team
|0:04:17
|16
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M
|0:04:34
|17
|Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies
|0:04:58
|18
|Meghan Newlin (USA) SALT/ Full Cycle Boulder
|0:05:22
|19
|Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling
|0:05:40
|20
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz
|0:05:58
|21
|Amy Beisel (USA) Griggs Orthopedics
|0:06:28
|22
|Abby Youngwerth (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:07:14
|23
|Breeze Holicky (USA) EVOL DevoElite racing
|0:07:42
|24
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|0:08:43
|25
|Tiziana Dehorney (USA) PDX/TI (Portland Titanium)
|0:09:41
|26
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
|27
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Velocio
|28
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D Foundation
|29
|Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
|DNF
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|DNF
|Christa Ghent (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|DNS
|Melanie Carter (USA) Feedback Sports
|DNS
|Heidi Gurov (USA) 9Seventy Racing
