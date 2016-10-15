Trending

Amanda Miller wins day 1 US Open of 'cross

Melinda McCutcheon with Erin Huck in third place

Image 1 of 2

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing to a top five finish

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing to a top five finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 2

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) wins the US Open of 'cross

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) wins the US Open of 'cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:48:46
2Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox0:00:43
3Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing0:01:22
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Tenspeed Hero0:01:33
5Meredith Miller (USA) Focus0:01:53
6Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:04
7Daniele Arman (USA) TENSPEED HERO0:02:52
8Melissa Barker (USA) EVOL Elite Racing0:02:56
9Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale 360 fly p/b sugoi0:03:05
10Hannah Williams (USA) Kent Eriksen Cycles Factory Team0:03:10
11Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:03:16
12Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S+M Sellwood Cycle Repair0:03:25
13Kristie Arend (USA) 50x150:03:42
14Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports0:03:59
15Alexis Skarda (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team0:04:17
16Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M0:04:34
17Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies0:04:58
18Meghan Newlin (USA) SALT/ Full Cycle Boulder0:05:22
19Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling0:05:40
20Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz0:05:58
21Amy Beisel (USA) Griggs Orthopedics0:06:28
22Abby Youngwerth (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:07:14
23Breeze Holicky (USA) EVOL DevoElite racing0:07:42
24Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:08:43
25Tiziana Dehorney (USA) PDX/TI (Portland Titanium)0:09:41
26Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
27Abigail Mickey (USA) Velocio
28Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D Foundation
29Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
DNFRebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
DNFChrista Ghent (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
DNSMelanie Carter (USA) Feedback Sports
DNSHeidi Gurov (USA) 9Seventy Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews