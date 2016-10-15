Trending

Day 1 US Open of 'cross win for Yannick Eckmann

Teammate Allen Krughoff second, Hector Riveros third

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) riding in the top ten during lap four

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo1:04:39
2Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:12
3Hector Riveros (Col) QARVimports/Raleigh Bikes0:00:18
4Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:31
5Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL Racing0:01:40
6Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport / YogaGlo0:02:02
7Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:02:12
8Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar0:02:59
9Justin Lindine (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek0:03:06
10Ian Mcpherson (USA) EVOL Racing0:03:17
11Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label Foundry Cycles0:03:35
12Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching0:03:52
13Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SETCoaching0:03:56
14Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noosa0:04:12
15Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear0:05:01
16Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling/ 7-Eleven0:05:18
17Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager0:05:28
18Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling0:05:40
19Eric Fossell (USA) Veloforma0:05:51
20Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar0:06:01
21Stephen Ettinger (USA) RideBiker Alliance p/b Focus Bikes0:06:08
22Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant0:06:10
23Michael Burleigh (USA) EVOL Racing0:06:11
24David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:06:26
25Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross0:06:50
26Bryan Alders (USA) Training Peaks0:06:59
27Samuel Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling0:07:34
28Michael Friedberg (USA) EVOL Racing0:07:44
29Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
30Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Gutt Coaching
31Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rally Sport
32Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
33Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
34Josh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/ Focus Bikes
35Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing
36Taylor Squillaci (USA) Zen Bikes/Hifi
37Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
38Adam Gaubert (USA)
39Matt Schweiker (USA) Tenspeed Hero
40Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
41Fred Shattell (USA) Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie
DNFGreg Lewis (USA) 2nd Ave Sports Durango
DNFSpencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
DNFLiam Earl (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNFThomas Gauthier (Can) Independent-cc
DNFEric Brunner (USA) EVOL Racing
DNFJosh Whitney (USA) EVOL Racing
DNSCraig Richey (CAN) Garneau - Easton Cycling
DNSJohn Purvis (USA) Tyson Foods Cycling Club
DNSJonathan Anderson (USA) FLC

