Day 1 US Open of 'cross win for Yannick Eckmann
Teammate Allen Krughoff second, Hector Riveros third
Elite Men Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|1:04:39
|2
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:12
|3
|Hector Riveros (Col) QARVimports/Raleigh Bikes
|0:00:18
|4
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:31
|5
|Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL Racing
|0:01:40
|6
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport / YogaGlo
|0:02:02
|7
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:02:12
|8
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:02:59
|9
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek
|0:03:06
|10
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) EVOL Racing
|0:03:17
|11
|Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label Foundry Cycles
|0:03:35
|12
|Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching
|0:03:52
|13
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SETCoaching
|0:03:56
|14
|Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noosa
|0:04:12
|15
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
|0:05:01
|16
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling/ 7-Eleven
|0:05:18
|17
|Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
|0:05:28
|18
|Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling
|0:05:40
|19
|Eric Fossell (USA) Veloforma
|0:05:51
|20
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar
|0:06:01
|21
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) RideBiker Alliance p/b Focus Bikes
|0:06:08
|22
|Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|0:06:10
|23
|Michael Burleigh (USA) EVOL Racing
|0:06:11
|24
|David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:06:26
|25
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|0:06:50
|26
|Bryan Alders (USA) Training Peaks
|0:06:59
|27
|Samuel Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling
|0:07:34
|28
|Michael Friedberg (USA) EVOL Racing
|0:07:44
|29
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|30
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Gutt Coaching
|31
|Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rally Sport
|32
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|33
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
|34
|Josh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/ Focus Bikes
|35
|Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing
|36
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Zen Bikes/Hifi
|37
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|38
|Adam Gaubert (USA)
|39
|Matt Schweiker (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|40
|Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|41
|Fred Shattell (USA) Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie
|DNF
|Greg Lewis (USA) 2nd Ave Sports Durango
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
|DNF
|Liam Earl (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Thomas Gauthier (Can) Independent-cc
|DNF
|Eric Brunner (USA) EVOL Racing
|DNF
|Josh Whitney (USA) EVOL Racing
|DNS
|Craig Richey (CAN) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|DNS
|John Purvis (USA) Tyson Foods Cycling Club
|DNS
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) FLC
