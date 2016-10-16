US Open of 'Cross: Day 2 Junior Men's win for Kendrick Boots
Drew Sotebeer and Henry Jones round out podium
Junior Men Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycles Junior Development Team
|0:28:55
|2
|Drew Sotebeer (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co - Vista Subaru
|0:00:09
|3
|Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|0:00:20
|4
|Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental
|0:00:38
|5
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bike Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:02:33
|6
|Austin Podhajsky (USA)
|0:02:38
|7
|Carson Wille (USA)
|0:06:35
|8
|Jacob Fair (USA)
|0:07:11
|DNF
|Cole Page (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components
|DNF
|Wiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build PB GS CIAO
|DNF
|Max Robson (USA)
|DNS
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
