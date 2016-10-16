Trending

US Open of 'Cross: Day 2 Junior Men's win for Kendrick Boots

Drew Sotebeer and Henry Jones round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycles Junior Development Team0:28:55
2Drew Sotebeer (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co - Vista Subaru0:00:09
3Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy0:00:20
4Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental0:00:38
5Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bike Co.- Vista Subaru0:02:33
6Austin Podhajsky (USA)0:02:38
7Carson Wille (USA)0:06:35
8Jacob Fair (USA)0:07:11
DNFCole Page (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components
DNFWiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build PB GS CIAO
DNFMax Robson (USA)
DNSGeorge Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team

