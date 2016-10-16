US Open of Cyclo-cross: Yannick Eckmann doubles up with day 2 victory
Jonathan Page and Troy Wells round out day 2 podium
Elite Men Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|1:02:30
|2
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:24
|3
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:00:43
|4
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) RideBiker Alliance p/b Focus Bikes
|0:00:58
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:13
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek
|0:01:27
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:52
|8
|Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching
|0:02:44
|9
|Josh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/ Focus Bikes
|0:03:27
|10
|Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label Foundry Cycles
|0:03:47
|11
|Samuel Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling
|0:04:28
|12
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SETCoaching
|0:04:51
|13
|Eric Fossell (USA) Veloforma
|0:05:09
|14
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Gutt Coaching
|0:05:28
|15
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
|0:05:29
|16
|David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:05:36
|17
|Michael Friedberg (USA) Evol
|0:06:32
|18
|Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rally Sport
|19
|Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing
|20
|Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
|21
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Cuore-Specialized
|22
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels
|23
|Kacey Campbell (USA) First city cycling
|24
|Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|25
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING
|26
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Hector Riveros (USA) QARVimports/Raleigh Bikes
|DNF
|Matt Schweiker (USA) TENSPEED HERO
|DNF
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|DNF
|Fred Shattell (USA) Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie
|DNS
|Josh Whitney (USA) EVOL Racing
|DNS
|Michael Burleigh (USA) EVOL Racing
|DNS
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|DNS
|Greg Lewis (USA) 2nd Ave Sports Durango
|DNS
|John Purvis (USA) Tyson Foods Cycling Club
|DNS
|Craig Richey (USA) Garneau - Easton Cycling
