US Open of Cyclo-cross: Yannick Eckmann doubles up with day 2 victory

Jonathan Page and Troy Wells round out day 2 podium

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) choosing to run down the steepest descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo1:02:30
2Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:24
3Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar0:00:43
4Stephen Ettinger (USA) RideBiker Alliance p/b Focus Bikes0:00:58
5Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:13
6Justin Lindine (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek0:01:27
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:52
8Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching0:02:44
9Josh Direen (USA) Define Cycling/ Focus Bikes0:03:27
10Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label Foundry Cycles0:03:47
11Samuel Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling0:04:28
12Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SETCoaching0:04:51
13Eric Fossell (USA) Veloforma0:05:09
14Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Gutt Coaching0:05:28
15Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear0:05:29
16David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:05:36
17Michael Friedberg (USA) Evol0:06:32
18Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rally Sport
19Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing
20Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
21Scott Tietzel (USA) Cuore-Specialized
22Connor Dilger (USA) Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels
23Kacey Campbell (USA) First city cycling
24Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
25Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING
26Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNFHector Riveros (USA) QARVimports/Raleigh Bikes
DNFMatt Schweiker (USA) TENSPEED HERO
DNFKyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
DNFFred Shattell (USA) Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie
DNSJosh Whitney (USA) EVOL Racing
DNSMichael Burleigh (USA) EVOL Racing
DNSDylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
DNSGreg Lewis (USA) 2nd Ave Sports Durango
DNSJohn Purvis (USA) Tyson Foods Cycling Club
DNSCraig Richey (USA) Garneau - Easton Cycling

