European Championships: Linda Riedmann wins junior women's road race title

By

Eleonora Ciabocco second and Eglantine Rayer third

Image 1 of 6

Linda Riedmann

Linda Riedmann (Germmany) wins the junior women's road race title at European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Riedmann (Germany) 1:53:09
2Eleonora Ciabocco (Italy)
3Eglantine Rayer (France) 0:00:02
4Francesca Barale (Italy)
5Alena Ivanchenko (Russia)
6Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland) 0:01:10
7Noëlle Ruetschi (Switzerland)
8Carlotta Cipressi (Italy)
9Anna van der Meiden (Netherlands)
10Fiona Zimmermann (Switzerland)
11Camille Fahy (France)
12Nienke Vinke (Netherlands)
13Monica Castagna (Italy)
14Matilde Ceriello (Italy)
15Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)
16Rosita Reijnhout (Netherlands)
17Lisa Beaubrun (France) 0:01:17
18Sofia Gomes (Portugal)
19Inna Abaidullina (Russia)
20Francesca Pellegrini (Italy) 0:01:19
21Selma Lantzsch (Germany) 0:03:34
22Jade Linthoudt (Belgium)
23Valeria Valgonen (Russia)
24Karina Gaifullina (Russia)
25Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spain)
26Tereza Kurnická (Slovakia)
27Laia Puigdefabregas Ariz (Spain)
28Febe Jooris (Belgium)
29Irina Matina (Russia)
30Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic)
31Maud Oudeman (Netherlands)
32Lison Vulliet (France)
DNFAnna Długaś (Poland)
DNFTamara Szalińska (Poland)
DNFMaja Wróblewska (Poland)
DNFAlina Moiseeva (Russia)
DNFPija Galof (Slovenia)
DNFFelicia Bengtsson (Sweden)
DNFKarin Soderqvist (Sweden)
DNFDaryna Nahuliak (Ukraine)
DNFOlena Rebrakova (Ukraine)
DNFElise Uijen (Netherlands)
DNFPauline Devaux (France)
DNFEliška Kvasničková (Czech Republic)
DNFAinara Albert (Spain)
DNFClaudia san Justo Mantecon (Spain)
DNFLorena Leu (Switzerland)
DNFJulia Grégoire (Belgium)
DNFCleo Kiekens (Belgium)
DNFMariana Libano (Portugal)
DNFMiriama Čišecká (Slovakia)
DNFLaura Sander (Estonia)
DNFLeila Gschwentner (Austria)
DNFDaniela Schmidsberger (Austria)
DNFIvana Tonkova (Bulgaria)
DNFBergdís eva Sveinsdóttir (Iceland
DNFEvelina Ermane-marcenko (Latvia)
DNFLasma Elza Vaivode (Latvia)
DNFKotryna Strakšytė (Lithuania)
DNFCamilla Elza Bye (Norway)
DNFVictoria Fløysvik (Norway)
DNFMalwina Mul (Poland)
DNFOlga Wankiewicz (Poland)
DNFJulia Wudniak (Poland)
DNFNika Bobnar (Slovenia)
DNFNuša Moroz (Slovenia)
DNFAlma Johansson (Sweden)
DNFAlla Maruschuk (Ukraine)
DNFAnastasiya Plotsidym (Ukraine)
DNFMaureen Arens (Netherlands)
DNFWilma Aintila (Finland)
DNFColine Raby (France)
DNFNaroa Fernandez (Spain)
DNFLucia Garcia Muñoz (Spain)
DNFAnaëlle Gaillard (Switzerland)
DNFJoline Winterberg (Switzerland)
DNFJulie Hendrickx (Belgium)
DNFFien Masure (Belgium)
DNFBeatriz Pereira (Portugal)
DNFKirke Reier (Estonia)
DNFElina Tasane (Estonia)
DNFJohanna Martini (Austria)
DNFElisa Winter (Austria)
DNFEleni Koukouma (Cyprus)
DNFAoife o'Brien (Ireland)
DNFKitija Siltumena (Latvia)
DNFAukse Strainytė (Lithuania)
DNFMarie Schreiber (Luxembourg)
DNFAmalie Christensen (Norway)
DNFOda Laforce (Norway)

