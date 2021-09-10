European Championships: Linda Riedmann wins junior women's road race title
By Cyclingnews
Eleonora Ciabocco second and Eglantine Rayer third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Riedmann (Germany)
|1:53:09
|2
|Eleonora Ciabocco (Italy)
|3
|Eglantine Rayer (France)
|0:00:02
|4
|Francesca Barale (Italy)
|5
|Alena Ivanchenko (Russia)
|6
|Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland)
|0:01:10
|7
|Noëlle Ruetschi (Switzerland)
|8
|Carlotta Cipressi (Italy)
|9
|Anna van der Meiden (Netherlands)
|10
|Fiona Zimmermann (Switzerland)
|11
|Camille Fahy (France)
|12
|Nienke Vinke (Netherlands)
|13
|Monica Castagna (Italy)
|14
|Matilde Ceriello (Italy)
|15
|Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)
|16
|Rosita Reijnhout (Netherlands)
|17
|Lisa Beaubrun (France)
|0:01:17
|18
|Sofia Gomes (Portugal)
|19
|Inna Abaidullina (Russia)
|20
|Francesca Pellegrini (Italy)
|0:01:19
|21
|Selma Lantzsch (Germany)
|0:03:34
|22
|Jade Linthoudt (Belgium)
|23
|Valeria Valgonen (Russia)
|24
|Karina Gaifullina (Russia)
|25
|Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spain)
|26
|Tereza Kurnická (Slovakia)
|27
|Laia Puigdefabregas Ariz (Spain)
|28
|Febe Jooris (Belgium)
|29
|Irina Matina (Russia)
|30
|Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|31
|Maud Oudeman (Netherlands)
|32
|Lison Vulliet (France)
|DNF
|Anna Długaś (Poland)
|DNF
|Tamara Szalińska (Poland)
|DNF
|Maja Wróblewska (Poland)
|DNF
|Alina Moiseeva (Russia)
|DNF
|Pija Galof (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Felicia Bengtsson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Karin Soderqvist (Sweden)
|DNF
|Daryna Nahuliak (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Olena Rebrakova (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Elise Uijen (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Pauline Devaux (France)
|DNF
|Eliška Kvasničková (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Ainara Albert (Spain)
|DNF
|Claudia san Justo Mantecon (Spain)
|DNF
|Lorena Leu (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Julia Grégoire (Belgium)
|DNF
|Cleo Kiekens (Belgium)
|DNF
|Mariana Libano (Portugal)
|DNF
|Miriama Čišecká (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Laura Sander (Estonia)
|DNF
|Leila Gschwentner (Austria)
|DNF
|Daniela Schmidsberger (Austria)
|DNF
|Ivana Tonkova (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Bergdís eva Sveinsdóttir (Iceland
|DNF
|Evelina Ermane-marcenko (Latvia)
|DNF
|Lasma Elza Vaivode (Latvia)
|DNF
|Kotryna Strakšytė (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Camilla Elza Bye (Norway)
|DNF
|Victoria Fløysvik (Norway)
|DNF
|Malwina Mul (Poland)
|DNF
|Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
|DNF
|Julia Wudniak (Poland)
|DNF
|Nika Bobnar (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Nuša Moroz (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Alma Johansson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Alla Maruschuk (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Anastasiya Plotsidym (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Maureen Arens (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Wilma Aintila (Finland)
|DNF
|Coline Raby (France)
|DNF
|Naroa Fernandez (Spain)
|DNF
|Lucia Garcia Muñoz (Spain)
|DNF
|Anaëlle Gaillard (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Joline Winterberg (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Julie Hendrickx (Belgium)
|DNF
|Fien Masure (Belgium)
|DNF
|Beatriz Pereira (Portugal)
|DNF
|Kirke Reier (Estonia)
|DNF
|Elina Tasane (Estonia)
|DNF
|Johanna Martini (Austria)
|DNF
|Elisa Winter (Austria)
|DNF
|Eleni Koukouma (Cyprus)
|DNF
|Aoife o'Brien (Ireland)
|DNF
|Kitija Siltumena (Latvia)
|DNF
|Aukse Strainytė (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Amalie Christensen (Norway)
|DNF
|Oda Laforce (Norway)
