European Championships: Ivanchenko wins junior women's time trial
By Cyclingnews
Niedermaier, Uijen round out podium
Junior Women ITT:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Ivanchenko (Russian Federation)
|0:29:11
|2
|Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)
|0:00:32
|3
|Elise Uijen (Netherlands)
|0:00:54
|4
|Anna van der Meiden (Netherlands)
|0:01:02
|5
|Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland)
|0:02:08
|6
|Eglantine Rayer (France)
|0:02:08
|7
|Selma Lantzsch (Germany)
|0:02:12
|8
|Eliška Kvasničková (Czech Republic)
|0:02:24
|9
|Carlotta Cipressi (Italy)
|0:02:25
|10
|Wilma Aintila (Finland)
|0:02:46
|11
|Febe Jooris (Belgium)
|0:02:53
|12
|Inna Abaidullina (Russian Federation)
|0:02:53
|13
|Karin Soderqvist (Sweden)
|0:02:53
|14
|Amalie Christensen (Norway)
|0:02:55
|15
|Maja Wroblewska (Poland)
|0:02:56
|16
|Alla Marushchuk (Ukraine)
|0:02:59
|17
|Fiona Zimmermann (Switzerland)
|0:03:00
|18
|Tamara Szalinska (Poland)
|0:03:03
|19
|Laura Lizette Sander (Estonia)
|0:03:08
|20
|Daniela Schmidsberger (Austria)
|0:03:12
|21
|Pauline Devaux (France)
|0:03:12
|22
|Francesca Barale (Italy)
|0:03:14
|23
|Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|0:03:23
|24
|Noëlle Rüetschi (Switzerland)
|0:03:29
|25
|Evelina Ermane Marcenko (Latvia)
|0:03:38
|26
|Olena Rebrakova (Ukraine)
|0:03:40
|27
|Laia Puigdefabregas Ariz (Spain)
|0:03:41
|28
|Ainara Albert Bosch (Spain)
|0:03:49
|29
|Pija Galof (Slovenia)
|0:03:55
|30
|Nika Bobnar (Slovenia)
|0:03:59
|31
|Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|0:04:00
|32
|Felicia Bengtsson (Sweden)
|0:04:01
|33
|Aukse Strainytė (Lithuania)
|0:04:39
|34
|Johanna Martini (Austria)
|0:04:46
|35
|Kotryna Strakšytė (Lithuania)
|0:04:51
|36
|Ivana Tonkova (Bulgaria)
|0:04:58
|37
|Kitija Siltumena (Latvia)
|0:05:21
|38
|Bergdís Eva Sveinsdóttir (Iceland)
|0:05:39
European Championships: Ivanchenko wins junior women's time trialNiedermaier, Uijen round out podium
