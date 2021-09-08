Trending

European Championships: Ivanchenko wins junior women's time trial

Niedermaier, Uijen round out podium

Alena Ivanchenko of Russia rides to victory in the UEC Road Cycling European Championships junior women's time trial
Alena Ivanchenko of Russia rides to victory in the UEC Road Cycling European Championships junior women's time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Ivanchenko (Russian Federation) 0:29:11
2Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) 0:00:32
3Elise Uijen (Netherlands) 0:00:54
4Anna van der Meiden (Netherlands) 0:01:02
5Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland) 0:02:08
6Eglantine Rayer (France) 0:02:08
7Selma Lantzsch (Germany) 0:02:12
8Eliška Kvasničková (Czech Republic) 0:02:24
9Carlotta Cipressi (Italy) 0:02:25
10Wilma Aintila (Finland) 0:02:46
11Febe Jooris (Belgium) 0:02:53
12Inna Abaidullina (Russian Federation) 0:02:53
13Karin Soderqvist (Sweden) 0:02:53
14Amalie Christensen (Norway) 0:02:55
15Maja Wroblewska (Poland) 0:02:56
16Alla Marushchuk (Ukraine) 0:02:59
17Fiona Zimmermann (Switzerland) 0:03:00
18Tamara Szalinska (Poland) 0:03:03
19Laura Lizette Sander (Estonia) 0:03:08
20Daniela Schmidsberger (Austria) 0:03:12
21Pauline Devaux (France) 0:03:12
22Francesca Barale (Italy) 0:03:14
23Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg) 0:03:23
24Noëlle Rüetschi (Switzerland) 0:03:29
25Evelina Ermane Marcenko (Latvia) 0:03:38
26Olena Rebrakova (Ukraine) 0:03:40
27Laia Puigdefabregas Ariz (Spain) 0:03:41
28Ainara Albert Bosch (Spain) 0:03:49
29Pija Galof (Slovenia) 0:03:55
30Nika Bobnar (Slovenia) 0:03:59
31Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic) 0:04:00
32Felicia Bengtsson (Sweden) 0:04:01
33Aukse Strainytė (Lithuania) 0:04:39
34Johanna Martini (Austria) 0:04:46
35Kotryna Strakšytė (Lithuania) 0:04:51
36Ivana Tonkova (Bulgaria) 0:04:58
37Kitija Siltumena (Latvia) 0:05:21
38Bergdís Eva Sveinsdóttir (Iceland) 0:05:39

