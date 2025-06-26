Recommended reading

Cédrine Kerbaol overcomes lack of working radio and time references to clinch French women's national time trial championships

By published

EF Education-Oatly pro takes second TT title in three years

Cédrine Kerbaol during the 2025 Tour de Suisse
Cédrine Kerbaol during the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

A broken radio and lack of time references proved no obstacle for Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) to dominate the field in the French women's national time trial championships.

Kerbaol finished an impressive 36 seconds quicker than Juliette Labous (FDJ-SUEZ) in the 26.5-kilometre course at Les Herbiers, securing her second time trial crown in three years.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

