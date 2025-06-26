Cédrine Kerbaol overcomes lack of working radio and time references to clinch French women's national time trial championships

A broken radio and lack of time references proved no obstacle for Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) to dominate the field in the French women's national time trial championships.

Kerbaol finished an impressive 36 seconds quicker than Juliette Labous (FDJ-SUEZ) in the 26.5-kilometre course at Les Herbiers, securing her second time trial crown in three years.

The 24-year-old opened up a convincing gap at the first intermediate time check and remained well ahead of her rivals for the rest of the course.

Labous, four times second and the 2020 Champion, made a slower start before increasing her pace in the second half. But she was unable to get back on terms with Kerbaol, on the podium for the third time in three years.

Third place went to Marion Borras (Cofidis), 1:07 down, with up-and-coming Solène Muller (Entente Cycliste Thaonnaise) a surprising fourth. Despite her comparatively young age, the 21-year-old was 15 seconds further adrift of the podium finishers

This year's time trial nationals' battle had a markedly different feel to recent editions, given the absence of seven-time winner and defending champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot, who retired at the end of 2024. But Kerbaol proved more than up to the challenge of going one better than her silver medal in last year's equivalent event.

The last rider to start the hilly course in western France, Kerbaol quickly made her presence known by crushing the best time set by the 21-year-old Muller at the first time split. Despite her radio stopping working, she said, and a lack of any time references, she was still able to win on race instinct alone.

"My radio stopped working so I had to just listen to my body and my legs, to just stay in my bubble," Kerbaol said afterwards.



"I had absolutely no info so I had to focus on my effort. It was only at the last moment, when I crossed the line, that I knew I was ahead."

Results

