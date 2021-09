Colbrelli wins European road title

Image 1 of 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Italy) wins the European Championships road race 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Remco Evenepoel leads Sonny Colbrelli in the final (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Remco Evenepoel and Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Matteo Trentin leads Marc Hirschi, Remco Evenepoel and Sonny Colbrelli on the closing circuits (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Matteo Trentin (Italy) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Pavel Sivakov (Russia) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Tadej Pogacar and Benoit Cosnefroy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Ben Hermans leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 João Almeida (Portugal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) and Stan Dewulf (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Romain Bardet (France) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 Simon Geschke (Germany) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 David de la Cruz (Spain) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Belgium leads up the climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sonny Colbrelli (Italy) took victory in the men's road race at the European Championships in front of a home crowd, after winning a two-up sprint with Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).

Though the pre-race favourite was able to live up to his billing and win, it was anything but a predictable race. A ferocious start saw multiple breakaways form and reform, before a nine-man group escaped 60km from the finish.

Evenepoel attacked this group on the penultimate ascent of the Povo, an acceleration so fierce that only Colbrelli and Benoît Cosnefroy (France) could follow.

Cosnefroy too was distanced on the final ascent of this climb, but despite Evenepoel's best efforts he could not shake Colbrelli, and in the final sprint Colbrelli was victorious.

More to come!