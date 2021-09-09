Trending

European Championships: Guazzini wins U23 women's time trial

By

Ludwig and Pirrone round out the podium

U23 Women ITT:

TRENTO ITALY SEPTEMBER 09 Vittoria Guazzini of Italy sprints during the 27th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2021 U23 Womens Individual Time Trial a 224km race from Trento to Trento UECcycling ITT on September 09 2021 in Trento Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
Guazzini on her winning ride (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)0:29:02
2Hannah Ludwig (Germany)0:00:39Eur
3Elena Pirrone (Italy)0:00:46
4Marta Jaskulska (Poland)0:00:51
5Wilma Olausson (Sweden)0:00:54
6Marie Le Net (France)
7Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)0:00:58
8Shirin Van Anrooij (Netherlands)0:01:13
9Julie De Wilde (Belgium)0:01:14
10Maria Novolodskaia (Russia)0:01:15
11Karolina Kuiega (Poland)0:01:32
12Marie Elise Olsen (Norway)0:01:33
13Tetiana Yashchenko (Ukraine)0:01:41
14Anne Dorthe Ysland (Norway)0:01:55
15Cedrine Kerbaol (France)
16Rebecca Koerner (Denmark)0:02:31
17Lieke Nooijen (Netherlands)0:02:34
18Nora Jencusova (Slovakia)0:02:36
19Friederike Stern (Germany)
20Annika Liehner (Switzerland)0:02:46
21Sara Martin (Spain)0:02:56
22Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukraine)0:03:25
23Noemi Ruegg (Switzerland)0:03:42
24Isabel Martin (Spain)0:03:54
25Mille Troelsen (Denmark)0:04:11
26Sarah Barnthaler (Austria)0:04:18
27Elin Arnadottir (Iceland)0:04:22
28Maria-Ecaterina Stancu (Romania)0:05:01

