European Championships: Guazzini wins U23 women's time trial
By Cyclingnews
Ludwig and Pirrone round out the podium
U23 Women ITT:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|0:29:02
|2
|Hannah Ludwig (Germany)
|0:00:39Eur
|3
|Elena Pirrone (Italy)
|0:00:46
|4
|Marta Jaskulska (Poland)
|0:00:51
|5
|Wilma Olausson (Sweden)
|0:00:54
|6
|Marie Le Net (France)
|7
|Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
|0:00:58
|8
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Netherlands)
|0:01:13
|9
|Julie De Wilde (Belgium)
|0:01:14
|10
|Maria Novolodskaia (Russia)
|0:01:15
|11
|Karolina Kuiega (Poland)
|0:01:32
|12
|Marie Elise Olsen (Norway)
|0:01:33
|13
|Tetiana Yashchenko (Ukraine)
|0:01:41
|14
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Norway)
|0:01:55
|15
|Cedrine Kerbaol (France)
|16
|Rebecca Koerner (Denmark)
|0:02:31
|17
|Lieke Nooijen (Netherlands)
|0:02:34
|18
|Nora Jencusova (Slovakia)
|0:02:36
|19
|Friederike Stern (Germany)
|20
|Annika Liehner (Switzerland)
|0:02:46
|21
|Sara Martin (Spain)
|0:02:56
|22
|Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukraine)
|0:03:25
|23
|Noemi Ruegg (Switzerland)
|0:03:42
|24
|Isabel Martin (Spain)
|0:03:54
|25
|Mille Troelsen (Denmark)
|0:04:11
|26
|Sarah Barnthaler (Austria)
|0:04:18
|27
|Elin Arnadottir (Iceland)
|0:04:22
|28
|Maria-Ecaterina Stancu (Romania)
|0:05:01
