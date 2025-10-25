Track World Championships: Great Britain and Netherlands share titles on day 3

Great Britain's Josh Tarling (center) celebrates his gold medal with USA's Peter Moore (left) and France's Clement Petit (right) after the men's points race award ceremony at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships in Santiago

The third day of racing at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships held the finals for the Women's Sprint and Omnium as well as the Men's Kilometre Time Trial, Points Race and Individual Pursuit.

Men's Kilometre Time Trial

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) got off to a strong start toward adding to his gold medal tally, qualifying fastest in the Men's Kilo by a full second over Great Britain's Joe Truman. Truman edged Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland by fractions of a second to qualify third.

These results were replicated in the finals, as Lavreysen roared to his third title in Santiago, turning around an early deficit against his compatriot Hoogland. Lavreysen is now three for three at these championships, with a possibility of making it four in the men's individual sprint event.

Great Britain's Joe Truman claimed bronze over Henric Hackmann (Germany).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Qualifying Rank Rider (Country) Time 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 57.681 2 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 58.807 3 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 58.962 4 Tayte Ryan (Australia) 59.304 5 Henric Hackmann (Germany) 59.721 6 David Peterka (Czechia) 59.870 7 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) 59.879 8 Kirill Kurdidi (Kazakhstan) 1:00.014 9 Ryuto Ichida (Japan) 1:00.046 10 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 1:00.190 11 Matteo Bianchi (Italy) 1:00.197 12 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 1:00.206 13 Minato Nakaishi (Japan) 1:00.226 14 Dominik Topinka (Czechia) 1:00.229 15 Mattia Predomo (Italy) 1:00.244 16 Ryan Dodyk (Canada) 1:00.301 17 James Hedgcock (Canada) 1:00.336 18 Taeho Choi (South Korea) 1:00.465 19 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 1:01.106 20 Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere (New Zealand) 1:01.394 21 Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina) 1:01.416 22 Frederik Madsen (Denmark) 1:01.428 23 Joao Vitor da Silva (Brazil) 1:01.473 24 David Domonoske (United States) 1:01.846 25 Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 1:01.972 26 Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 1:02.116 27 Eimantas Vadapalas (Lithuania) 1:02.977 28 Esteban Sanchez Garmendia (Spain) 1:03.033 29 Piotr Maslak (Poland) 1:03.330 30 Roberto Castillo Illanes (Chile) 1:05.722

Swipe to scroll horizontally Finals Rank Rider (country) Time 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 57.978 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 58.163 3 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 59.268 4 Henric Hackmann (Germany) 59.410

Women's Omnium

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) repeated her victory in the Scratch Race one day after claiming the rainbow jersey in the standalone event; she won the sprint in the opening event of the Women's Omnium over Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) and Shari Bossuyt (Belgium).

The result put Wiebes into the first lead of the four-race competition by two points on Dideriksen and four over Bossuyt.

Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) and Marion Borras (France) each took a lap to gain 20 points, and Roberts came out on top in the race with four sprints for 24 total points to Borras' 21.

The move put Borras to the top of the standings at 72 points after her fourth place in the Scratch Race.

Wiebes' luck did not continue in the Tempo Race. Instead, the standout rider was Bossuyt, who went on the attack in the second half of the race and scooped up four sprints to add to two she won outright. Wiebes, only managing three sprint wins, tumbled to fourth in the standings.

Dideriksen won five sprints and Bossuyt was third with six points for her efforts, leaving both with 72 points and tied with Borras. Wiebes was still in contention with 70 points, well ahead of the rest of the field.

The Dutchwoman regained her control over the race in race 3/4, the Elimination Race, keeping herself out of trouble to contest the final sprint against Yareli Acevedo Mendoza after an audacious move from the Mexican allowed her to get the jump on Belgium's Shari Bossuyt and gain big points in the overall competition. Wiebes comfortably outsprinted her to take the win however, and put herself in the driving seat with one event remaining.

The final event of the evening was the scratch race, and Wiebes was made to battle all the way to the end in order to secure the title, after a bold attack from French rider Borras. Wiebes was able to retain her lead, beating Borras by just nine points to secure the rainbow jersey.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Scratch Race Results Rank Rider (Country) Time / Points 1 Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) 40 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 38 3 Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) 36 4 Marion Borras (France) 34 5 Petra Sevcikova (Czechia) 32 6 Maeve Plouffe (Australia) 30 7 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 28 8 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 26 9 Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand) 24 10 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 22 11 Megan Jastrab (United States) 20 12 Lily Plante (Canada) 18 13 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile) 16 14 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 14 15 Olga Wankiewicz (Poland) 12 16 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 10 17 Messane Brautigam (Germany) 8 18 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 6 19 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 4 20 Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania) 2 21 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 1 22 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 1 DNS Valeriya Valgonen (AIN) Row 23 - Cell 2 DNS Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt) Row 24 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tempo Race results Rank Rider (Country) Total Points 1 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 24 2 Marion Borras (France) 21 3 Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) 6 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 5 5 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 3 6 Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) 3 7 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 2 8 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 2 9 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 1 10 Messane Brautigam (Germany) 1 11 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 1 12 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 1 13 (-1 lap) Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) -19 14 Olga Wankiewicz (Poland) -19 15 Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic) -19 16 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile) -19 17 Megan Jastrab (United States) -19 18 Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania) -20 19 Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand) -20 20 Lily Plante (Canada) -20 DNF Maeve Plouffe (Australia) Row 20 - Cell 2 DNF Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) Row 21 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elimination Race Results Rank Rider (Country) 1 Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) 2 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 3 Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) 4 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 6 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 7 Marion Borras (France) 8 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 9 Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand) 10 - R Maeve Plouffe (Australia) 11 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 12 Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic) 13 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 14 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 15 Megan Jastrab (United States) 16 Olga Wankiewicz (Poland) 17 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 18 Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania) 19 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 20 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile) 21 Lily Plante (Canada) 22 Messane Brautigam (Germany) DNS Valeriya Valgonen (Individual Neutral Athletes) DNS Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final Standings After Points Race Rank Rider (Country) Points 1 Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) 136 2 Marion Borras (France) 127 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 120 4 Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) 117 5 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 101 6 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 95 7 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 94 8 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 87 9 Petra Sevcikova (Czechia) 85 10 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 80 11 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 80 12 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 71 13 Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand) 60 14 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 55 15 Megan Jastrab (United States) 40 16 Olga Wankiewicz (Poland) 38 17 Messane Brautigam (Germany) 32 18 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile) 28 19 Lily Plante (Canada) 21 20 Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania) 14 21 Maeve Plouffe (Australia) 13 22 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) -29 DNS Valeriya Valgonen (AIN) Row 23 - Cell 2 DNS Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt) Row 24 - Cell 2

Men's Individual Pursuit

Josh Charlton (Great Britain) put in a stellar ride to qualify quickest in the men's Individual Pursuit, qualifying for the gold medal ride-off against Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark), who was just over two seconds slower.

The final replicated this gulf, with Charlton up two seconds on Pedersen within the first kilo. The Brit maintained his blistering pace throughout the effort, pushing to almost 59 kph and edging ever further ahead of his rival. In the end, Charlton finished with over three seconds of advantage to take Great Britain's second gold medal of the evening, improving upon the silver medal which he won in 2024.

Qualifying for the bronze medal final were third-placed James Moriarty (Australia) and the USA's Anders Johnson. In their ride-off, Johnson was able to get the better of his Australian rival, by a margin of 2.5 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Qualifying times Rank Rider (Country) Time / Points 1 Josh Charlton (Great Britain) 4:02.844 2 Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) 4:05.092 3 James Moriarty (Australia) 4:05.944 4 Anders Johnson (United States of America) 4:06.793 5 Etienne Grimod (Italy) 4:07.086 6 Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) 4:07.285 7 Felix Gross (Germany) 4:08.250 8 Robin Skivild (Denmark) 4:08.707 9 Ben Oliver (New Zealand) 4:10.004 10 Moritz Binder (Germany) 4:11.865 11 Michael Gill (Great Britain) 4:12.057 12 Renato Favero (Italy) 4:12.394 13 Erwan Besnier (France) 4:12.783 14 Luca Buhlmann (Switzerland) 4:12.867 15 Chris Ernst (Canada) 4:13.197 16 Sean Richardson (Canada) 4:18.081 17 Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello (Spain) 4:18.284 18 Diego Rojas Rivas (Chile) 4:19.364 19 Bartosz Rudyk (Poland) 4:19.612 20 Shoki Kawano (Japan) 4:20.138 21 Diogo Narciso (Portugal) 4:21.511 22 Milan Van Den Haute (Belgium) 4:21.515 23 Ramis Dinmukhametov (Kazakhstan) 4:23.722 24 Tetsuo Yamamoto (Japan) 4:23.795 25 Kacper Majewski (Poland) 4:24.548 26 Diego Jamen (Uruguay) 4:27.779 DSQ Anderson Arboleda Ruiz (Colombia) Row 26 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Medal matches Rank Rider (Country) Time / Points 1 Josh Charlton (Great Britain) 4:04.122 2 Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) 4:07.496 3 Anders Johnson (USA) 4:08.699 4 James Moriarty (Australia) 4:11.113

Women's Sprint

The first semi-final was contested between Japan's Mina Sato and independent athlete Alina Lysenko. Sato was able to overcome Lysenko winning two consecutive races to pass straight to the final without needing a decider. This was also the case for Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands, who overturned Iana Burlakova (independent athlete) with two commanding rides to set up a final showdown with Sato.

The bronze medal ride-off went to the best of three, with Lysenko taking the first race, but relegated in the second to even the score for Burlakova. In the final sprint, Lysenko dominated, to take the bronze.

The final was a straightforward affair for Van de Wouw. She won both of the first two sprints to seal another gold for the Netherlands in

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Rider (Country) 1 Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) 2 Mina Sato (Japan) 3 Alina Lysenko (AIN) 4 Iana Burlakova (AIN)

Men's Points Race

Great Britain's Josh Tarling combined power and smart racing to take gold in a thrilling points race, on his debut at the UCI Track World Championships.

The race began with a clear advantage for New Zealand's Thomas Sexton, but Tarling struck out solo to go for a lap advantage and he was successful, propelling himself to the top of the leaderboard. He paid close attention to the moves that went after that, taking points when he could, though France, USA, the Netherlands and Mexico were all very active at the head of the race.

Tarling stayed alert though, closing down moves from experienced German Roger Kluge, along with the USA's Peter Moore, and ensuring he was in the right place at the right time to continue adding to his overall total.

With nine laps remaining, Tarling struck out one last time alongside Clement Petit of France and Jasper de Buyst of Belgium, remaining clear of the bunch and securing second place in the final sprint. With that, Tarling claimed gold and his first rainbow jersey on the track with a points total of 56, eight ahead of second-placed Moore. Petit finished third, snatching bronze by just one point ahead of Japan's Naoki Kojima.

With another event still to go, Tarling said of his first race: "It went to plan so far. I didn't know how it would be or how it would feel, so not knowing was scary.

"I felt pretty good. I think it was good that I got those early points in just so I knew the legs were there."

Tarling competes in the final event of the championships, the men's Madison with Mark Stewart on Sunday.