Track World Championships: Great Britain and Netherlands share titles on day 3
Golds for Team GB as Tarling and Charlton dazzle in Santiago, while Lavreysen, Wiebes and Van de Wouw deliver for impressive Dutch haul
The third day of racing at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships held the finals for the Women's Sprint and Omnium as well as the Men's Kilometre Time Trial, Points Race and Individual Pursuit.
Men's Kilometre Time Trial
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) got off to a strong start toward adding to his gold medal tally, qualifying fastest in the Men's Kilo by a full second over Great Britain's Joe Truman. Truman edged Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland by fractions of a second to qualify third.
These results were replicated in the finals, as Lavreysen roared to his third title in Santiago, turning around an early deficit against his compatriot Hoogland. Lavreysen is now three for three at these championships, with a possibility of making it four in the men's individual sprint event.
Great Britain's Joe Truman claimed bronze over Henric Hackmann (Germany).
Rank
Rider (Country)
Time
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
57.681
2
Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
58.807
3
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
58.962
4
Tayte Ryan (Australia)
59.304
5
Henric Hackmann (Germany)
59.721
6
David Peterka (Czechia)
59.870
7
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
59.879
8
Kirill Kurdidi (Kazakhstan)
1:00.014
9
Ryuto Ichida (Japan)
1:00.046
10
Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
1:00.190
11
Matteo Bianchi (Italy)
1:00.197
12
Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
1:00.206
13
Minato Nakaishi (Japan)
1:00.226
14
Dominik Topinka (Czechia)
1:00.229
15
Mattia Predomo (Italy)
1:00.244
16
Ryan Dodyk (Canada)
1:00.301
17
James Hedgcock (Canada)
1:00.336
18
Taeho Choi (South Korea)
1:00.465
19
Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
1:01.106
20
Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere (New Zealand)
1:01.394
21
Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina)
1:01.416
22
Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
1:01.428
23
Joao Vitor da Silva (Brazil)
1:01.473
24
David Domonoske (United States)
1:01.846
25
Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
1:01.972
26
Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
1:02.116
27
Eimantas Vadapalas (Lithuania)
1:02.977
28
Esteban Sanchez Garmendia (Spain)
1:03.033
29
Piotr Maslak (Poland)
1:03.330
30
Roberto Castillo Illanes (Chile)
1:05.722
Rank
Rider (country)
Time
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
57.978
2
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
58.163
3
Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
59.268
4
Henric Hackmann (Germany)
59.410
Women's Omnium
Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) repeated her victory in the Scratch Race one day after claiming the rainbow jersey in the standalone event; she won the sprint in the opening event of the Women's Omnium over Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) and Shari Bossuyt (Belgium).
The result put Wiebes into the first lead of the four-race competition by two points on Dideriksen and four over Bossuyt.
Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) and Marion Borras (France) each took a lap to gain 20 points, and Roberts came out on top in the race with four sprints for 24 total points to Borras' 21.
The move put Borras to the top of the standings at 72 points after her fourth place in the Scratch Race.
Wiebes' luck did not continue in the Tempo Race. Instead, the standout rider was Bossuyt, who went on the attack in the second half of the race and scooped up four sprints to add to two she won outright. Wiebes, only managing three sprint wins, tumbled to fourth in the standings.
Dideriksen won five sprints and Bossuyt was third with six points for her efforts, leaving both with 72 points and tied with Borras. Wiebes was still in contention with 70 points, well ahead of the rest of the field.
The Dutchwoman regained her control over the race in race 3/4, the Elimination Race, keeping herself out of trouble to contest the final sprint against Yareli Acevedo Mendoza after an audacious move from the Mexican allowed her to get the jump on Belgium's Shari Bossuyt and gain big points in the overall competition. Wiebes comfortably outsprinted her to take the win however, and put herself in the driving seat with one event remaining.
The final event of the evening was the scratch race, and Wiebes was made to battle all the way to the end in order to secure the title, after a bold attack from French rider Borras. Wiebes was able to retain her lead, beating Borras by just nine points to secure the rainbow jersey.
Rank
Rider (Country)
Time / Points
1
Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
40
2
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
38
3
Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
36
4
Marion Borras (France)
34
5
Petra Sevcikova (Czechia)
32
6
Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
30
7
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
28
8
Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
26
9
Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)
24
10
Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
22
11
Megan Jastrab (United States)
20
12
Lily Plante (Canada)
18
13
Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)
16
14
Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
14
15
Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
12
16
Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
10
17
Messane Brautigam (Germany)
8
18
Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
6
19
Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
4
20
Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)
2
21
Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
1
22
Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
1
DNS
Valeriya Valgonen (AIN)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
DNS
Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
|Row 24 - Cell 2
Rank
Rider (Country)
Total Points
1
Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
24
2
Marion Borras (France)
21
3
Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
6
4
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
5
5
Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
3
6
Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
3
7
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
2
8
Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
2
9
Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
1
10
Messane Brautigam (Germany)
1
11
Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
1
12
Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
1
13 (-1 lap)
Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
-19
14
Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
-19
15
Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic)
-19
16
Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)
-19
17
Megan Jastrab (United States)
-19
18
Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)
-20
19
Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)
-20
20
Lily Plante (Canada)
-20
DNF
Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
DNF
Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
Rank
Rider (Country)
1
Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
2
Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
3
Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
4
Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
5
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
6
Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
7
Marion Borras (France)
8
Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
9
Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)
10 - R
Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
11
Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
12
Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic)
13
Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
14
Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
15
Megan Jastrab (United States)
16
Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
17
Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
18
Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)
19
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
20
Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)
21
Lily Plante (Canada)
22
Messane Brautigam (Germany)
DNS
Valeriya Valgonen (Individual Neutral Athletes)
DNS
Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
Rank
Rider (Country)
Points
1
Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
136
2
Marion Borras (France)
127
3
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
120
4
Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
117
5
Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
101
6
Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
95
7
Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
94
8
Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
87
9
Petra Sevcikova (Czechia)
85
10
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
80
11
Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
80
12
Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
71
13
Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)
60
14
Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
55
15
Megan Jastrab (United States)
40
16
Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
38
17
Messane Brautigam (Germany)
32
18
Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)
28
19
Lily Plante (Canada)
21
20
Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)
14
21
Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
13
22
Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
-29
DNS
Valeriya Valgonen (AIN)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
DNS
Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
|Row 24 - Cell 2
Men's Individual Pursuit
Josh Charlton (Great Britain) put in a stellar ride to qualify quickest in the men's Individual Pursuit, qualifying for the gold medal ride-off against Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark), who was just over two seconds slower.
The final replicated this gulf, with Charlton up two seconds on Pedersen within the first kilo. The Brit maintained his blistering pace throughout the effort, pushing to almost 59 kph and edging ever further ahead of his rival. In the end, Charlton finished with over three seconds of advantage to take Great Britain's second gold medal of the evening, improving upon the silver medal which he won in 2024.
Qualifying for the bronze medal final were third-placed James Moriarty (Australia) and the USA's Anders Johnson. In their ride-off, Johnson was able to get the better of his Australian rival, by a margin of 2.5 seconds.
Rank
Rider (Country)
Time / Points
1
Josh Charlton (Great Britain)
4:02.844
2
Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
4:05.092
3
James Moriarty (Australia)
4:05.944
4
Anders Johnson (United States of America)
4:06.793
5
Etienne Grimod (Italy)
4:07.086
6
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
4:07.285
7
Felix Gross (Germany)
4:08.250
8
Robin Skivild (Denmark)
4:08.707
9
Ben Oliver (New Zealand)
4:10.004
10
Moritz Binder (Germany)
4:11.865
11
Michael Gill (Great Britain)
4:12.057
12
Renato Favero (Italy)
4:12.394
13
Erwan Besnier (France)
4:12.783
14
Luca Buhlmann (Switzerland)
4:12.867
15
Chris Ernst (Canada)
4:13.197
16
Sean Richardson (Canada)
4:18.081
17
Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello (Spain)
4:18.284
18
Diego Rojas Rivas (Chile)
4:19.364
19
Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)
4:19.612
20
Shoki Kawano (Japan)
4:20.138
21
Diogo Narciso (Portugal)
4:21.511
22
Milan Van Den Haute (Belgium)
4:21.515
23
Ramis Dinmukhametov (Kazakhstan)
4:23.722
24
Tetsuo Yamamoto (Japan)
4:23.795
25
Kacper Majewski (Poland)
4:24.548
26
Diego Jamen (Uruguay)
4:27.779
DSQ
Anderson Arboleda Ruiz (Colombia)
|Row 26 - Cell 2
Rank
Rider (Country)
Time / Points
1
Josh Charlton (Great Britain)
4:04.122
2
Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
4:07.496
3
Anders Johnson (USA)
4:08.699
4
James Moriarty (Australia)
4:11.113
Women's Sprint
The first semi-final was contested between Japan's Mina Sato and independent athlete Alina Lysenko. Sato was able to overcome Lysenko winning two consecutive races to pass straight to the final without needing a decider. This was also the case for Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands, who overturned Iana Burlakova (independent athlete) with two commanding rides to set up a final showdown with Sato.
The bronze medal ride-off went to the best of three, with Lysenko taking the first race, but relegated in the second to even the score for Burlakova. In the final sprint, Lysenko dominated, to take the bronze.
The final was a straightforward affair for Van de Wouw. She won both of the first two sprints to seal another gold for the Netherlands in
Rank
Rider (Country)
1
Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)
2
Mina Sato (Japan)
3
Alina Lysenko (AIN)
4
Iana Burlakova (AIN)
Men's Points Race
Great Britain's Josh Tarling combined power and smart racing to take gold in a thrilling points race, on his debut at the UCI Track World Championships.
The race began with a clear advantage for New Zealand's Thomas Sexton, but Tarling struck out solo to go for a lap advantage and he was successful, propelling himself to the top of the leaderboard. He paid close attention to the moves that went after that, taking points when he could, though France, USA, the Netherlands and Mexico were all very active at the head of the race.
Tarling stayed alert though, closing down moves from experienced German Roger Kluge, along with the USA's Peter Moore, and ensuring he was in the right place at the right time to continue adding to his overall total.
With nine laps remaining, Tarling struck out one last time alongside Clement Petit of France and Jasper de Buyst of Belgium, remaining clear of the bunch and securing second place in the final sprint. With that, Tarling claimed gold and his first rainbow jersey on the track with a points total of 56, eight ahead of second-placed Moore. Petit finished third, snatching bronze by just one point ahead of Japan's Naoki Kojima.
With another event still to go, Tarling said of his first race: "It went to plan so far. I didn't know how it would be or how it would feel, so not knowing was scary.
"I felt pretty good. I think it was good that I got those early points in just so I knew the legs were there."
Tarling competes in the final event of the championships, the men's Madison with Mark Stewart on Sunday.
Rank
Rider (country)
Points
1
Joshua Tarling (Great Britain)
56
2
Peter Moore (United States of America)
48
3
Clement Petit (France)
41
4
Naoki Kojima (Japan)
40
5
Roger Kluge (Germany)
38
6
Conor Leahy (Australia)
33
7
Yoeri Havik (Netherlands)
28
8
Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)
27
9
Fernando Gabriel Nava Romo (Mexico)
24
10
Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
15
11
Elia Viviani (Italy)
8
12
Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain)
7
13
Bertold Drijver (Hungary)
6
14
Tobias Hansen (Denmark)
5
15
Joao Matias (Portugal)
5
16
Mathias Guillemette (Canada)
3
17
Maximilian Schmidbauer (Austria)
2
18
Clever Jose Martinez Moros (Venezuela)
1
19
Diego Rojas Rivas (Chile)
0
20
Matyas Koblizek (Czech Republic)
0
21
Noah Bogli (Switzerland)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
22
Martin Chren (Slovakia)
|Row 22 - Cell 2
DNF
Akil Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
DNF
Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)
|Row 24 - Cell 2
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
