Track World Championships: Great Britain and Netherlands share titles on day 3

Golds for Team GB as Tarling and Charlton dazzle in Santiago, while Lavreysen, Wiebes and Van de Wouw deliver for impressive Dutch haul

Great Britain&#039;s #123 Joshua Tarling (C) celebrates his gold with US&#039; #43 Peter Moore and France&#039;s #18 Clement Petit during the men&#039;s points race 40km race award ceremony at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships, in the Penalolen Velodrome in Santiago, on October 24, 2025. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)
Great Britain's Josh Tarling (center) celebrates his gold medal with USA's Peter Moore (left) and France's Clement Petit (right) after the men's points race award ceremony at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships in Santiago (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The third day of racing at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships held the finals for the Women's Sprint and Omnium as well as the Men's Kilometre Time Trial, Points Race and Individual Pursuit.

Men's Kilometre Time Trial

These results were replicated in the finals, as Lavreysen roared to his third title in Santiago, turning around an early deficit against his compatriot Hoogland. Lavreysen is now three for three at these championships, with a possibility of making it four in the men's individual sprint event.

Great Britain's Joe Truman claimed bronze over Henric Hackmann (Germany).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Qualifying

Rank

Rider (Country)

Time

1

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

57.681

2

Joseph Truman (Great Britain)

58.807

3

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

58.962

4

Tayte Ryan (Australia)

59.304

5

Henric Hackmann (Germany)

59.721

6

David Peterka (Czechia)

59.870

7

Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)

59.879

8

Kirill Kurdidi (Kazakhstan)

1:00.014

9

Ryuto Ichida (Japan)

1:00.046

10

Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)

1:00.190

11

Matteo Bianchi (Italy)

1:00.197

12

Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

1:00.206

13

Minato Nakaishi (Japan)

1:00.226

14

Dominik Topinka (Czechia)

1:00.229

15

Mattia Predomo (Italy)

1:00.244

16

Ryan Dodyk (Canada)

1:00.301

17

James Hedgcock (Canada)

1:00.336

18

Taeho Choi (South Korea)

1:00.465

19

Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

1:01.106

20

Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere (New Zealand)

1:01.394

21

Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina)

1:01.416

22

Frederik Madsen (Denmark)

1:01.428

23

Joao Vitor da Silva (Brazil)

1:01.473

24

David Domonoske (United States)

1:01.846

25

Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)

1:01.972

26

Iuri Leitao (Portugal)

1:02.116

27

Eimantas Vadapalas (Lithuania)

1:02.977

28

Esteban Sanchez Garmendia (Spain)

1:03.033

29

Piotr Maslak (Poland)

1:03.330

30

Roberto Castillo Illanes (Chile)

1:05.722

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Finals

Rank

Rider (country)

Time

1

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

57.978

2

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

58.163

3

Joseph Truman (Great Britain)

59.268

4

Henric Hackmann (Germany)

59.410

Women's Omnium

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) repeated her victory in the Scratch Race one day after claiming the rainbow jersey in the standalone event; she won the sprint in the opening event of the Women's Omnium over Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) and Shari Bossuyt (Belgium).

The result put Wiebes into the first lead of the four-race competition by two points on Dideriksen and four over Bossuyt.

Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) and Marion Borras (France) each took a lap to gain 20 points, and Roberts came out on top in the race with four sprints for 24 total points to Borras' 21.

The move put Borras to the top of the standings at 72 points after her fourth place in the Scratch Race.

Wiebes' luck did not continue in the Tempo Race. Instead, the standout rider was Bossuyt, who went on the attack in the second half of the race and scooped up four sprints to add to two she won outright. Wiebes, only managing three sprint wins, tumbled to fourth in the standings.

Dideriksen won five sprints and Bossuyt was third with six points for her efforts, leaving both with 72 points and tied with Borras. Wiebes was still in contention with 70 points, well ahead of the rest of the field.

The Dutchwoman regained her control over the race in race 3/4, the Elimination Race, keeping herself out of trouble to contest the final sprint against Yareli Acevedo Mendoza after an audacious move from the Mexican allowed her to get the jump on Belgium's Shari Bossuyt and gain big points in the overall competition. Wiebes comfortably outsprinted her to take the win however, and put herself in the driving seat with one event remaining.

The final event of the evening was the scratch race, and Wiebes was made to battle all the way to the end in order to secure the title, after a bold attack from French rider Borras. Wiebes was able to retain her lead, beating Borras by just nine points to secure the rainbow jersey.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Scratch Race Results

Rank

Rider (Country)

Time / Points

1

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)

40

2

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

38

3

Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)

36

4

Marion Borras (France)

34

5

Petra Sevcikova (Czechia)

32

6

Maeve Plouffe (Australia)

30

7

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)

28

8

Lara Gillespie (Ireland)

26

9

Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)

24

10

Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)

22

11

Megan Jastrab (United States)

20

12

Lily Plante (Canada)

18

13

Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)

16

14

Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)

14

15

Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)

12

16

Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)

10

17

Messane Brautigam (Germany)

8

18

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)

6

19

Yumi Kajihara (Japan)

4

20

Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)

2

21

Aline Seitz (Switzerland)

1

22

Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)

1

DNS

Valeriya Valgonen (AIN)

Row 23 - Cell 2

DNS

Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)

Row 24 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tempo Race results

Rank

Rider (Country)

Total Points

1

Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)

24

2

Marion Borras (France)

21

3

Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)

6

4

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

5

5

Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)

3

6

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)

3

7

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)

2

8

Yumi Kajihara (Japan)

2

9

Lara Gillespie (Ireland)

1

10

Messane Brautigam (Germany)

1

11

Aline Seitz (Switzerland)

1

12

Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)

1

13 (-1 lap)

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)

-19

14

Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)

-19

15

Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic)

-19

16

Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)

-19

17

Megan Jastrab (United States)

-19

18

Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)

-20

19

Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)

-20

20

Lily Plante (Canada)

-20

DNF

Maeve Plouffe (Australia)

Row 20 - Cell 2

DNF

Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)

Row 21 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elimination Race Results

Rank

Rider (Country)

1

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)

2

Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)

3

Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)

4

Yumi Kajihara (Japan)

5

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

6

Aline Seitz (Switzerland)

7

Marion Borras (France)

8

Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)

9

Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)

10 - R

Maeve Plouffe (Australia)

11

Lara Gillespie (Ireland)

12

Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic)

13

Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)

14

Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)

15

Megan Jastrab (United States)

16

Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)

17

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)

18

Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)

19

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)

20

Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)

21

Lily Plante (Canada)

22

Messane Brautigam (Germany)

DNS

Valeriya Valgonen (Individual Neutral Athletes)

DNS

Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Final Standings After Points Race

Rank

Rider (Country)

Points

1

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)

136

2

Marion Borras (France)

127

3

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

120

4

Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)

117

5

Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)

101

6

Lara Gillespie (Ireland)

95

7

Yumi Kajihara (Japan)

94

8

Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)

87

9

Petra Sevcikova (Czechia)

85

10

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)

80

11

Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)

80

12

Aline Seitz (Switzerland)

71

13

Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)

60

14

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)

55

15

Megan Jastrab (United States)

40

16

Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)

38

17

Messane Brautigam (Germany)

32

18

Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)

28

19

Lily Plante (Canada)

21

20

Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)

14

21

Maeve Plouffe (Australia)

13

22

Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)

-29

DNS

Valeriya Valgonen (AIN)

Row 23 - Cell 2

DNS

Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)

Row 24 - Cell 2

Men's Individual Pursuit

Josh Charlton (Great Britain) put in a stellar ride to qualify quickest in the men's Individual Pursuit, qualifying for the gold medal ride-off against Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark), who was just over two seconds slower.

The final replicated this gulf, with Charlton up two seconds on Pedersen within the first kilo. The Brit maintained his blistering pace throughout the effort, pushing to almost 59 kph and edging ever further ahead of his rival. In the end, Charlton finished with over three seconds of advantage to take Great Britain's second gold medal of the evening, improving upon the silver medal which he won in 2024.

Qualifying for the bronze medal final were third-placed James Moriarty (Australia) and the USA's Anders Johnson. In their ride-off, Johnson was able to get the better of his Australian rival, by a margin of 2.5 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Qualifying times

Rank

Rider (Country)

Time / Points

1

Josh Charlton (Great Britain)

4:02.844

2

Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)

4:05.092

3

James Moriarty (Australia)

4:05.944

4

Anders Johnson (United States of America)

4:06.793

5

Etienne Grimod (Italy)

4:07.086

6

Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)

4:07.285

7

Felix Gross (Germany)

4:08.250

8

Robin Skivild (Denmark)

4:08.707

9

Ben Oliver (New Zealand)

4:10.004

10

Moritz Binder (Germany)

4:11.865

11

Michael Gill (Great Britain)

4:12.057

12

Renato Favero (Italy)

4:12.394

13

Erwan Besnier (France)

4:12.783

14

Luca Buhlmann (Switzerland)

4:12.867

15

Chris Ernst (Canada)

4:13.197

16

Sean Richardson (Canada)

4:18.081

17

Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello (Spain)

4:18.284

18

Diego Rojas Rivas (Chile)

4:19.364

19

Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)

4:19.612

20

Shoki Kawano (Japan)

4:20.138

21

Diogo Narciso (Portugal)

4:21.511

22

Milan Van Den Haute (Belgium)

4:21.515

23

Ramis Dinmukhametov (Kazakhstan)

4:23.722

24

Tetsuo Yamamoto (Japan)

4:23.795

25

Kacper Majewski (Poland)

4:24.548

26

Diego Jamen (Uruguay)

4:27.779

DSQ

Anderson Arboleda Ruiz (Colombia)

Row 26 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Medal matches

Rank

Rider (Country)

Time / Points

1

Josh Charlton (Great Britain)

4:04.122

2

Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)

4:07.496

3

Anders Johnson (USA)

4:08.699

4

James Moriarty (Australia)

4:11.113

Women's Sprint

The first semi-final was contested between Japan's Mina Sato and independent athlete Alina Lysenko. Sato was able to overcome Lysenko winning two consecutive races to pass straight to the final without needing a decider. This was also the case for Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands, who overturned Iana Burlakova (independent athlete) with two commanding rides to set up a final showdown with Sato.

The bronze medal ride-off went to the best of three, with Lysenko taking the first race, but relegated in the second to even the score for Burlakova. In the final sprint, Lysenko dominated, to take the bronze.

The final was a straightforward affair for Van de Wouw. She won both of the first two sprints to seal another gold for the Netherlands in

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Rank

Rider (Country)

1

Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)

2

Mina Sato (Japan)

3

Alina Lysenko (AIN)

4

Iana Burlakova (AIN)

Men's Points Race

Great Britain's Josh Tarling combined power and smart racing to take gold in a thrilling points race, on his debut at the UCI Track World Championships.

The race began with a clear advantage for New Zealand's Thomas Sexton, but Tarling struck out solo to go for a lap advantage and he was successful, propelling himself to the top of the leaderboard. He paid close attention to the moves that went after that, taking points when he could, though France, USA, the Netherlands and Mexico were all very active at the head of the race.

Tarling stayed alert though, closing down moves from experienced German Roger Kluge, along with the USA's Peter Moore, and ensuring he was in the right place at the right time to continue adding to his overall total.

With nine laps remaining, Tarling struck out one last time alongside Clement Petit of France and Jasper de Buyst of Belgium, remaining clear of the bunch and securing second place in the final sprint. With that, Tarling claimed gold and his first rainbow jersey on the track with a points total of 56, eight ahead of second-placed Moore. Petit finished third, snatching bronze by just one point ahead of Japan's Naoki Kojima.

With another event still to go, Tarling said of his first race: "It went to plan so far. I didn't know how it would be or how it would feel, so not knowing was scary.

"I felt pretty good. I think it was good that I got those early points in just so I knew the legs were there."

Tarling competes in the final event of the championships, the men's Madison with Mark Stewart on Sunday.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Points Race Results

Rank

Rider (country)

Points

1

Joshua Tarling (Great Britain)

56

2

Peter Moore (United States of America)

48

3

Clement Petit (France)

41

4

Naoki Kojima (Japan)

40

5

Roger Kluge (Germany)

38

6

Conor Leahy (Australia)

33

7

Yoeri Havik (Netherlands)

28

8

Jasper de Buyst (Belgium)

27

9

Fernando Gabriel Nava Romo (Mexico)

24

10

Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)

15

11

Elia Viviani (Italy)

8

12

Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain)

7

13

Bertold Drijver (Hungary)

6

14

Tobias Hansen (Denmark)

5

15

Joao Matias (Portugal)

5

16

Mathias Guillemette (Canada)

3

17

Maximilian Schmidbauer (Austria)

2

18

Clever Jose Martinez Moros (Venezuela)

1

19

Diego Rojas Rivas (Chile)

0

20

Matyas Koblizek (Czech Republic)

0

21

Noah Bogli (Switzerland)

Row 21 - Cell 2

22

Martin Chren (Slovakia)

Row 22 - Cell 2

DNF

Akil Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago)

Row 23 - Cell 2

DNF

Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)

Row 24 - Cell 2
