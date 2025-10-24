2025 Track World Championships: Lara Gillespie makes history for Ireland on Day 2, Harrie Lavreysen claims second gold in

Lara Gillespie celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's elimination race final event of the 2025 UCI Track World Championships

Five titles were on the line on day 2 of racing at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships in the Peñalolén velodrome in Santiago, Chile.

The second day of competition decided the gold medallists in the Men's Keirin, the Men's Scratch, Women's Team Pursuit, Men's Team Pursuit and Women's Elimination Race.

Lara Gillespie made history on Thursday evening as she became Ireland's first-ever women's gold medallist in a Track World Championships thanks to her victory in the Women's Elimination Race.

Gillespie outsprinted Olympic champion Katie Archibald after the British racer moved ahead early in the final lap, only to be outpowered in the last dash for the line.

Hélène Hesters was able to secure Belgium's first medal of the Championships after a ferocious battle against Victoire Bertheau of France, who had to settle for fourth.

The event itself was badly affected by crashes that caused commissaires to stop it twice.

Lara Gillespie outsprints Katie Archibald for gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Elimination Race Results Rank Name (Country) 1 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 2 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 3 Hélène Hesters (Belgium) 4 Victoire Berteau (France) 5 Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania) 6 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany) 7 Chiara Consonni (Italy) 8 Maja Tracka (Poland) 9 Lorena Leu (Switzerland) 10 Megan Jastrab (United States) 11 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 12 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 13 Laura Rodriguez Cordero (Spain) 14 Alžbeta Bačíková (Slovakia) 15 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 16 Barbora Němcová (Czech Republic) 17 Alyssa Polites (Australia) 18 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile) 19 Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt) 20 Bryony Botha (New Zealand) 21 Lisa Van Belle (Netherlands) 22 Fiona Majendie (Canada) 23 Laura Auerbach-Lind (Denmark) 24 Valeriya Valgonen (Individual Neutral Athletes)

Women's Team Pursuit

After two victories for Great Britain in 2023 and 2024, Italy were able to clinch the win in the women's Team Pursuit, their first medal of the 2025 Track World Championships.

Martina Fidanza, Federica Venturelli, Vittoria Guazzini and Martina Alzini were able to get the better of Germany in the final by a narrow but sufficient margin, crossing the line with a time of 4:09:569, with Germany finishing with a time of 4:09:951.

Germany led in the opening lap, but the Italian quartet then turned on the power to move ahead, maintaining the pressure all the way to a repeat of their 2022 title.

Defending champions Britain also picked up their fourth medal of the 2025 Championships with a straightforward victory against Belgium in the battle for bronze.

From L) Italy's Federica Venturelli, Martina Alzini, Chiara Consonni, Vittoria Guazzini and Martina Fidanz celebrate the gold medal during the women's team pursuit award ceremony at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Time 1 Italy 4:09.569 Row 1 - Cell 0 Vittoria Guazzini Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Martina Fidanza Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Martina Alzini Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Federica Venturelli Row 4 - Cell 2 2 Germany 4:09.951 Row 6 - Cell 0 Messane Bräutigam Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Franziska Brauße Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Lisa Klein Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Laura Süßemilch Row 9 - Cell 2 3 Great Britain 4:12.380 Row 11 - Cell 0 Madelaine Leech Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 0 Megan Barker Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 0 Josie Knight Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Anna Morris Row 14 - Cell 2 4 Belgium 4:18.675 Row 16 - Cell 0 Katrijn De Clercq Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 0 Hélène Hesters Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Marith Vanhove Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Luca Vierstraete Row 19 - Cell 2 5 Japan Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 0 Yumi Kajihara Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Tsuyaka Uchino Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Mizuki Ikeda Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 0 Maho Kakita Row 24 - Cell 2 6 Switzerland Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 0 Aline Seitz Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Jasmin Liechti Row 27 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 0 Fabienne Buri Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 0 Annika Liehner Row 29 - Cell 2 7 Australia Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 0 Maeve Plouffe Row 31 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 0 Claudia Marcks Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 33 - Cell 0 Alyssa Polites Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 0 Sophie Edwards Row 34 - Cell 2 8 Poland Row 35 - Cell 2 Row 36 - Cell 0 Olga Wankiewicz Row 36 - Cell 2 Row 37 - Cell 0 Nikol Plosaj Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 38 - Cell 0 Tamara Szalinska Row 38 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 0 Martyna Szczesna Row 39 - Cell 2 9 Canada Row 40 - Cell 2 Row 41 - Cell 0 Lily Plante Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 42 - Cell 0 Fiona Majendie Row 42 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 0 Ariane Bonhomme Row 43 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 0 Alexandra Volstad Row 44 - Cell 2 10 Chile Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 0 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 0 Marlen Rojas Lescot Row 47 - Cell 2 Row 48 - Cell 0 Aranza Villalon Sanchez Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 0 Paula Villalon Sanchez Row 49 - Cell 2 11 Spain Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 51 - Cell 0 Maria Escalera Isabella Row 51 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 0 Laura Rodriguez Cordero Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 0 Isabel Ferreres Navarro Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 0 Margarita Lopez Llull Row 54 - Cell 2 12 Colombia Row 55 - Cell 2 Row 56 - Cell 0 Elizabeth Castaño Quintero Row 56 - Cell 2 Row 57 - Cell 0 Lorena Cuadrado Florez Stefany Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 0 Marcela Hernandez Gomez Lina Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 59 - Cell 0 Juliana Londoño David Row 59 - Cell 2 13 Ireland Row 60 - Cell 2 Row 61 - Cell 0 Aoife O Brien Row 61 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 0 Grace Creighton Erin Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 0 Fiona Mangan Row 63 - Cell 2 Row 64 - Cell 0 Caoimhe O Brien Row 64 - Cell 2

Men's Keirin

Fresh off taking gold as part of the Men's Sprint squad, Harrie Lavreysen returned to the winner's podium again with gold in the Men's Keirin, in the process claiming the eighteenth Worlds title of his career and fourth in the Keirin.

There was a moment of tension for the top favourite in the first round, after he was eliminated However, he qualified for the quarterfinals through the repechage, which he won. Going into the final, Lavreysen opted to lead from the front with a long sprint for the line, with Leigh Hoffman clinching the silver for Australia. The Netherlands also took the bronze with Jeffrey Hoogland- like Lavreysen, part of the victorious Dutch squad in the team sprint.

Lavreysen later told NOS that his Worlds was far from over after the Keirin, with his target for Chile the unprecedented total of four golds in a single Championships. That seems like a very ambitious goal, but for now at least, Lavreysen is on track.

2025 Track World Championships Men's Keirin: Harrie Lavreysen celebrates the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Results Heat/Rank Name (Country) Time/Blank First Round Heat 1 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Row 2 - Cell 2 2 Daniel Barber (Australia) Row 3 - Cell 2 3 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 4 - Cell 2 4 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) Row 5 - Cell 2 5 Camilo Palacios Rojas (Chile) Row 6 - Cell 2 6 Kento Yamasaki (Japan) Row 7 - Cell 2 Heat 2 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 1 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 9 - Cell 2 2 Sam Dakin (New Zealand) Row 10 - Cell 2 3 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 11 - Cell 2 4 Taeho Choi (South Korea) Row 12 - Cell 2 5 Martin Čechman (Czech Republic) Row 13 - Cell 2 6 Lowie Nulens (Belgium) Row 14 - Cell 2 Heat 3 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 1 Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain) Row 16 - Cell 2 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 17 - Cell 2 3 Oscar Vilar Lucas (Argentina) Row 18 - Cell 2 4 Nick Wammes (Canada) Row 19 - Cell 2 5 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) Row 20 - Cell 2 6 Tom Derache (France) Row 21 - Cell 2 Heat 4 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 1 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 23 - Cell 2 2 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 24 - Cell 2 3 Luca Spiegel (Germany) Row 25 - Cell 2 4 Ryan Dodyk (Canada) Row 26 - Cell 2 5 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 27 - Cell 2 6 Mahmoud Elimbabi (Egypt) Row 28 - Cell 2 Heat 5 Row 29 - Cell 1 Row 29 - Cell 2 1 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 30 - Cell 2 2 Matthew Richardson (Great Britain) Row 31 - Cell 2 3 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 32 - Cell 2 4 Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) Row 33 - Cell 2 5 Tijmen Van Loon (Netherlands) Row 34 - Cell 2 6 Laurynas Vinskas (Lithuania) Row 35 - Cell 2 Heat 6 Row 36 - Cell 1 Row 36 - Cell 2 1 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) Row 37 - Cell 2 2 Nikita Kiriltsev (Individual Neutral Athletes) Row 38 - Cell 2 3 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 39 - Cell 2 4 Stefano Moro (Italy) Row 40 - Cell 2 5 Minato Nakaishi (Japan) Row 41 - Cell 2 6 Sébastien Vigier (France) Row 42 - Cell 2 First Round Repechage Heat 1 Row 44 - Cell 1 Row 44 - Cell 2 1 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 45 - Cell 2 2 Tijmen Van Loon (Netherlands) Row 46 - Cell 2 3 Laurynas Vinskas (Lithuania) Row 47 - Cell 2 4 Stefano Moro (Italy) Row 48 - Cell 2 Heat 2 Row 49 - Cell 1 Row 49 - Cell 2 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 50 - Cell 2 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) Row 51 - Cell 2 3 Minato Nakaishi (Japan) Row 52 - Cell 2 4 Mahmoud Elimbabi (Egypt) Row 53 - Cell 2 Heat 3 Row 54 - Cell 1 Row 54 - Cell 2 1 Sébastien Vigier (France) Row 55 - Cell 2 2 Oscar Vilar Lucas (Argentina) Row 56 - Cell 2 3 Taeho Choi (South Korea) Row 57 - Cell 2 4 Camilo Palacios Rojas (Chile) Row 58 - Cell 2 Heat 4 Row 59 - Cell 1 Row 59 - Cell 2 1 Martin Čechman (Czech Republic) Row 60 - Cell 2 2 Nick Wammes (Canada) Row 61 - Cell 2 3 Kento Yamasaki (Japan) Row 62 - Cell 2 4 Luca Spiegel (Germany) Row 63 - Cell 2 Heat 5 Row 64 - Cell 1 Row 64 - Cell 2 1 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 65 - Cell 2 2 Ryan Dodyk (Canada) Row 66 - Cell 2 3 Lowie Nulens (Belgium) Row 67 - Cell 2 4 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) Row 68 - Cell 2 Heat 6 Row 69 - Cell 1 Row 69 - Cell 2 1 Tom Derache (France) Row 70 - Cell 2 2 Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) Row 71 - Cell 2 3 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 72 - Cell 2 4 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 73 - Cell 2 Quarterfinals Heat 1 Row 75 - Cell 1 Row 75 - Cell 2 1 Nikita Kiriltsev (Individual Neutral Athletes) Row 76 - Cell 2 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 77 - Cell 2 3 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Row 78 - Cell 2 4 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 79 - Cell 2 5 Sébastien Vigier (France) Row 80 - Cell 2 6 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 81 - Cell 2 Heat 2 Row 82 - Cell 1 Row 82 - Cell 2 1 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 83 - Cell 2 2 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 84 - Cell 2 3 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 85 - Cell 2 4 Tom Derache (France) Row 86 - Cell 2 5 Daniel Barber (Australia) Row 87 - Cell 2 6 Matthew Richardson (Great Britain) Row 88 - Cell 2 Heat 3 Row 89 - Cell 1 Row 89 - Cell 2 1 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) Row 90 - Cell 2 2 Sam Dakin (New Zealand) Row 91 - Cell 2 3 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 92 - Cell 2 4 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 93 - Cell 2 5 Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain) Row 94 - Cell 2 6 Martin Čechman (Czech Republic) Row 95 - Cell 2 Semifinals Heat 1 Row 97 - Cell 1 Row 97 - Cell 2 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 98 - Cell 2 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 99 - Cell 2 3 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 100 - Cell 2 4 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 101 - Cell 2 5 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 102 - Cell 2 6 Nikita Kiriltsev (Individual Neutral Athletes) Row 103 - Cell 2 Heat 2 Row 104 - Cell 1 Row 104 - Cell 2 1 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) Row 105 - Cell 2 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Row 106 - Cell 2 3 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 107 - Cell 2 4 Tom Derache (France) Row 108 - Cell 2 5 Sam Dakin (New Zealand) Row 109 - Cell 2 6 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 110 - Cell 2 Final Classification 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 112 - Cell 2 2 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 113 - Cell 2 3 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Row 114 - Cell 2 4 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 115 - Cell 2 5 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) Row 116 - Cell 2 6 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 117 - Cell 2 7 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 118 - Cell 2 8 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 119 - Cell 2 9 Tom Derache (France) Row 120 - Cell 2 10 Sam Dakin (New Zealand) Row 121 - Cell 2 11 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 122 - Cell 2 12 Nikita Kiriltsev (Individual Neutral Athletes) Row 123 - Cell 2 13 Daniel Barber (Australia) Row 124 - Cell 2 13 Sébastien Vigier (France) Row 125 - Cell 2 13 Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain) Row 126 - Cell 2 16 Martin Čechman (Czech Republic) Row 127 - Cell 2 16 Matthew Richardson (Great Britain) Row 128 - Cell 2 16 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 129 - Cell 2 19 Oscar Vilar Lucas (Argentina) Row 130 - Cell 2 19 Ryan Dodyk (Canada) Row 131 - Cell 2 19 Nick Wammes (Canada) Row 132 - Cell 2 19 Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) Row 133 - Cell 2 19 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) Row 134 - Cell 2 19 Tijmen Van Loon (Netherlands) Row 135 - Cell 2 25 Lowie Nulens (Belgium) Row 136 - Cell 2 25 Minato Nakaishi (Japan) Row 137 - Cell 2 25 Kento Yamasaki (Japan) Row 138 - Cell 2 25 Taeho Choi (South Korea) Row 139 - Cell 2 25 Laurynas Vinskas (Lithuania) Row 140 - Cell 2 25 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 141 - Cell 2 31 Camilo Palacios Rojas (Chile) Row 142 - Cell 2 31 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 143 - Cell 2 31 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) Row 144 - Cell 2 31 Mahmoud Elimbabi (Egypt) Row 145 - Cell 2 31 Luca Spiegel (Germany) Row 146 - Cell 2 31 Stefano Moro (Italy) Row 147 - Cell 2

Men's Scratch Race

The bell ringing a lap too early in the men's Scratch Race all but overshadowed the actual result, which mean the results were finally taken on riders sprint a lap earlier than was technically the full distance. The event then was enshrouded in further fresh controversy when Belgian Jules Hestard, third on the line, was disqualified on appeal.

The victory finally went to Germany's Moritz Augenstein with a sprint from distance. Yanne Dorenbos delighted with silver, given he'd had a very difficult build up after a car accident two and a half months ago left him in intensive car. The battle for bronze was only decided after the race was over, finally going to Portugal's Iuri Letão after a protest by his federation. Hesters was demoted to sixth.

To say that the Belgian sprinter was unhappy about the disqualification would be an understatement. After accusing another rider of striking his shoe, which led to a second collision, he told sporza.be , "I'm speechless."

Germany's Moritz Augenstein (L) competes to win the men's scratch 10km final event of the 2025 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Scratch Race Final Results Rank Name (Country) 1 Moritz Augenstein (Germany) 2 Yanne Dorenbos (Netherlands) 3 Iuri Leitão (Portugal) 4 Bertold Drijver (Hungary) 5 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 6 Jules Hesters (Belgium) 7 Grant Koontz (United States) 8 Tetsuo Yamamoto (Japan) 9 Mathieu Dupe (France) 10 Jan Voneš (Czech Republic) 11 Dylan Bibic (Canada) 12 Liam Walsh (Australia) 13 Tim Wafler (Austria) 14 Clever Jose Martinez Moros (Venezuela) 15 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 16 Jacob Decar Zuñiga (Chile) 17 Mats Poot (Switzerland) 18 Tobias Hansen (Denmark) 19 Davide Stella (Italy) 20 Fernando Gabriel Nava Romo (Mexico) 21 Beñat Garaiar Pikabea (Spain) 22 Ramis Dinmukhametov (Kazakhstan) 23 Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland) 24 Martin Chren (Slovakia)

Men's Team Pursuit

For the third year in a row, Denmark won World Championships gold with the men's Team Pursuit.

After Glasgow in 2023 and then Ballerup in 2024, Denmark's quarter Tobias Aagaard Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Rodenberg and Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen continued their run of success with a convincing defeat of Australia.

The Danes roared home in a time of 3:43:915, having gained two seconds in the final two laps, while Australian quarter of Blake Agnoletto, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy, James Moriarty and Liam Walsh put up a strong fight early on but finally finished The final winning margin for the Danes' was 3.343 seconds in a time of 3:43.915 with a time of 3:47.258.

"They [Denmark] have been the benchmark team at World Championships for the last four to five years," Leahy said, in an Australian team federation statement.

"We changed our strategy slightly to give ourselves a good chance of tackling them head on in the last kilometre.

"It didn’t quite work out the way we wanted which is always disappointing, but I think it’s something we can take a lot of learning from moving forward. We can also find confidence in certain aspects of the ride and the whole competition."

While for Denmark, this was the team's second medal of the 2025 championships after Amalie Dideriksen's silver in the women's Scratch race, and for Olympic gold medallists, Australia, the runner's spot was the end of a six-year Worlds podium drought in the speciality.

The duel for bronze went to New Zealand, beating the United States.

Denmark's Tobias Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen compete in the men's team pursuit final event of the 2025 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Time 1 Denmark 3:43.915 Row 1 - Cell 0 Tobias Hansen Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Niklas Larsen Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Frederik Madsen Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Rasmus Pedersen Row 4 - Cell 2 2 Australia 3:47.258 Row 6 - Cell 0 Oliver Bleddyn Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Blake Agnoletto Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Conor Leahy Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 James Moriarty Row 9 - Cell 2 3 New Zealand 3:48.877 Row 11 - Cell 0 Thomas Sexton Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 0 Marshall Erwood Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 0 Keegan Hornblow Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere Row 14 - Cell 2 4 United States 3:49.799 Row 16 - Cell 0 Ashlin Barry Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 0 Grant Koontz Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Graeme Michael Frislie Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Anders Johnson Row 19 - Cell 2 5 Germany Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 0 Max-David Briese Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Moritz Binder Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Benjamin Boos Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 0 Felix Groß Row 24 - Cell 2 6 Italy Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 0 Davide Boscaro Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Renato Favero Row 27 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 0 Luca Giaimi Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 0 Francesco Lamon Row 29 - Cell 2 7 Switzerland Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 0 Mats Poot Row 31 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 0 Alex Vogel Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 33 - Cell 0 Noah Bögli Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 0 Pascal Tappeiner Row 34 - Cell 2 8 Great Britain Row 35 - Cell 2 Row 36 - Cell 0 William Tidball Row 36 - Cell 2 Row 37 - Cell 0 Josh Charlton Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 38 - Cell 0 Michael Gill Row 38 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 0 Charlie Tanfield Row 39 - Cell 2 9 Belgium Row 40 - Cell 2 Row 41 - Cell 0 Lindsay De Vylder Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 42 - Cell 0 Fabio Van Den Bossche Row 42 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 0 Jasper De Buyst Row 43 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 0 Noah Vandenbranden Row 44 - Cell 2 10 France Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 0 Mathieu Dupe Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 0 Ellande Larronde Row 47 - Cell 2 Row 48 - Cell 0 Erwan Besnier Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 0 Lucas Menanteau Row 49 - Cell 2 11 Canada Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 51 - Cell 0 Dylan Bibic Row 51 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 0 Chris Ernst Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 0 Mathias Guillemette Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 0 Sean Richardson Row 54 - Cell 2 12 Spain Row 55 - Cell 2 Row 56 - Cell 0 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez Row 56 - Cell 2 Row 57 - Cell 0 Alvaro Navas Marchal Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 0 Beñat Garaiar Pikabea Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 59 - Cell 0 Eñaut Urcaregui Sanz Row 59 - Cell 2 13 Colombia Row 60 - Cell 2 Row 61 - Cell 0 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal Row 61 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 0 Anderson Arboleda Ruiz Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 0 Jordan Arley Parra Arias Row 63 - Cell 2 Row 64 - Cell 0 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara Row 64 - Cell 2 14 Chile Row 65 - Cell 2 Row 66 - Cell 0 Jacob Decar Zuñiga Row 66 - Cell 2 Row 67 - Cell 0 Diego Rojas Rivas Row 67 - Cell 2 Row 68 - Cell 0 Cristian Arriagada Pizarro Row 68 - Cell 2

Women's Sprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name (Nat) Time (s) 1 Sophie Friedrich Lea (GER) 10.331 2 Hetty Van De Wouw (NED) 10.339 3 Emma Finucane (GBR) 10.341 4 Lauriane Genest (CAN) 10.351 5 Mina Sato (JPN) 10.398 6 Iana Burlakova (AIN) 10.423 7 Ellesse Andrews (NZL) 10.432 8 Alina Lysenko (AIN) 10.453 9 Lorena Cuadrado Florez Stefany (COL) 10.471 10 Sophie Grabosch Pauline (GER) 10.500 11 Miriam Vece (ITA) 10.507 12 Iona Moir (GBR) 10.559 13 Mathilde Gros (FRA) 10.569 14 Lauren Bell (GBR) 10.582 15 Steffie Van Der Peet (NED) 10.644 16 Ekaterina Evlanova (AIN) 10.739 17 Sarah Orban (CAN) 10.749 18 Veronika Jaborníková (CZE) 10.775 19 Kayla Hankins (USA) 10.812 20 Paola Verdugo Osuna Yuli (MEX) 10.820 21 Alla Biletska (UKR) 10.828 22 Alessia Mccaig (AUS) 10.832 23 Emily Hayes (USA) 10.852 24 Haruka Nakazawa (JPN) 10.857 25 Aki Sakai (JPN) 10.945 26 Izzati Mohd Asri Nurul Izzah (MAS) 11.019 27 Nikola Seremak (POL) 11.037 28 Makaira Wallace (TTO) 11.060 29 Molly Mcgill (AUS) 11.085 30 Helena Casas Roige (ESP) 11.197 31 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (COL) 11.204 32 Urszula Los (POL) 11.324 33 Paula Molina Rodriguez (CHI) 11.363 34 Shahd Mohamed (EGY) 12.157

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1/16 Finals Rank Name (Country) Heat 1 Row 0 - Cell 1 1 Mina Sato (Japan) 2 Makaira Wallace (Trinidad and Tobago) Heat 2 Row 3 - Cell 1 1 Iana Burlakova (Individual Neutral Athletes) 2 Nikola Seremak (Poland) Heat 3 Row 6 - Cell 1 1 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 2 Izzati Mohd Asri Nurul Izzah (Malaysia) Heat 4 Row 9 - Cell 1 1 Alina Lysenko (Individual Neutral Athletes) 2 Aki Sakai (Japan) Heat 5 Row 12 - Cell 1 1 Lorena Cuadrado Florez Stefany (Colombia) 2 Haruka Nakazawa (Japan) Heat 6 Row 15 - Cell 1 1 Sophie Grabosch Pauline (Germany) 2 Emily Hayes (United States) Heat 7 Row 18 - Cell 1 1 Miriam Vece (Italy) 2 Alessia Mccaig (Australia) Heat 8 Row 21 - Cell 1 1 Alla Biletska (Ukraine) 2 Iona Moir (Great Britain) Heat 9 Row 24 - Cell 1 1 Mathilde Gros (France) 2 Paola Verdugo Osuna Yuli (Mexico) Heat 10 Row 27 - Cell 1 1 Lauren Bell (Great Britain) 2 Kayla Hankins (United States) Heat 11 Row 30 - Cell 1 1 Veronika Jaborníková (Czech Republic) 2 Steffie Van Der Peet (Netherlands) Heat 12 Row 33 - Cell 1 1 Ekaterina Evlanova (Individual Neutral Athletes) 2 Sarah Orban (Canada)