Track World Championships: Harrie Lavreysen wins fourth gold medal in Chile and sets new career high of 20 titles

Sunday concluded the fifth day of competition at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships in the Peñalolén velodrome in Santiago, Chile. Five titles remained for the taking, with the Points Race and Keirin for the women, and the Sprint, Madison and Elimination races for the men.

Dutch legend Harrie Lavreysen made history on the final day by earning his 20th career gold medal, winning another four titles at these World Championships. He also set the record in sweeping all four sprint events.

"This is really not normal. I said beforehand that it would be exciting, with the kilometer time trial under my belt, but I felt really great again today," Lavreysen told NOS at the velodrome, which was also report by Wielerflits.

"I got through the semi-final well and had a lot of confidence in my legs. I watched a lot of stages. It seemed difficult to overtake here, but it was possible. I prepared very well and was able to execute."

Men's Sprint

The favourite to repeat as the Men's Sprint winner was Lavreysen, who had won this event six times. He delivered on Sunday for a seventh rainbow jersey in the Sprint with scorching speed over Matthew Richardson (Great Britain).

This was the Dutchman's fourth gold medal of the Championships. The 28-year-old opened the competitions in Chile with a world title in the team sprint on Wednesday, the next two days won the Keirin and the 1k time trial, which made him the first man to sweep all four sprint events in one World Championship.

Leigh Hoffman (Australia) earned the bronze with wins in the final heats against Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago), who replicated his fourth-place finish from a year ago.

The rematch between Lavreysen and Dutch compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland never materialised, as Hoogland, last year's silver medalist, was ousted by Hoffman in the quarterfinals.

The qualifying and quarterfinal rounds were contested Saturday night in Santiago. Once at the quarters, Great Britain's Richardson overcame Japan's Kaiya Ota in two relatively straightforward matches, diving down to spring a surprise on his rival in the first race, and dominating the second.

France's Reyan Helal could do nothing about Lavreysen of the Netherlands, who won with relative ease over two matches.

Trinidad and Tobago's Paul used his flying 200m speed to excellent effect to win both of his races against Israel's Mikhail Yakovlev.

The biggest shock of the quarterfinals came when Hoffman twice managed to hold the wheel of the big Dutchman heading into the final sprint for the line, jumping him on the line in both races to deny Hoogland a tilt at a medal.

Women's Keirin

Defending Women's Keirin world champion Mina Sato (Japan) defended her title on Sunday, surviving a semifinal round to win the overall in the finals. Emma Finucane (Great Britain), who was fourth last year, earned the silver medal, with Lorena Cuadrado of Colombia securing the bronze.

Last year's silver medallist Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) rode safely through round one, but then began to struggle a bit in the quarters and semis. She finished a distance seventh.

