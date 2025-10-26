Track World Championships: Harrie Lavreysen wins fourth gold medal in Chile and sets new career high of 20 titles
Mina Sato of Japan repeats with Women's Keirin world victory ahead of Great Britain's Emma Finucane
Sunday concluded the fifth day of competition at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships in the Peñalolén velodrome in Santiago, Chile. Five titles remained for the taking, with the Points Race and Keirin for the women, and the Sprint, Madison and Elimination races for the men.
Dutch legend Harrie Lavreysen made history on the final day by earning his 20th career gold medal, winning another four titles at these World Championships. He also set the record in sweeping all four sprint events.
"This is really not normal. I said beforehand that it would be exciting, with the kilometer time trial under my belt, but I felt really great again today," Lavreysen told NOS at the velodrome, which was also report by Wielerflits.
"I got through the semi-final well and had a lot of confidence in my legs. I watched a lot of stages. It seemed difficult to overtake here, but it was possible. I prepared very well and was able to execute."
Men's Sprint
The favourite to repeat as the Men's Sprint winner was Lavreysen, who had won this event six times. He delivered on Sunday for a seventh rainbow jersey in the Sprint with scorching speed over Matthew Richardson (Great Britain).
This was the Dutchman's fourth gold medal of the Championships. The 28-year-old opened the competitions in Chile with a world title in the team sprint on Wednesday, the next two days won the Keirin and the 1k time trial, which made him the first man to sweep all four sprint events in one World Championship.
Leigh Hoffman (Australia) earned the bronze with wins in the final heats against Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago), who replicated his fourth-place finish from a year ago.
The rematch between Lavreysen and Dutch compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland never materialised, as Hoogland, last year's silver medalist, was ousted by Hoffman in the quarterfinals.
The qualifying and quarterfinal rounds were contested Saturday night in Santiago. Once at the quarters, Great Britain's Richardson overcame Japan's Kaiya Ota in two relatively straightforward matches, diving down to spring a surprise on his rival in the first race, and dominating the second.
France's Reyan Helal could do nothing about Lavreysen of the Netherlands, who won with relative ease over two matches.
Trinidad and Tobago's Paul used his flying 200m speed to excellent effect to win both of his races against Israel's Mikhail Yakovlev.
The biggest shock of the quarterfinals came when Hoffman twice managed to hold the wheel of the big Dutchman heading into the final sprint for the line, jumping him on the line in both races to deny Hoogland a tilt at a medal.
Pos.
Rider (Country)
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2
Matthew Richardson (Great Britain)
Pos.
Rider (Country)
3
Leigh Hoffman (Australia)
4
Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
Rank
Rider
Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
1
Matthew Richardson (Great Britain)
2
Leigh Hoffman (Australia)
Heat 2
|Row 3 - Cell 1
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2
Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
Rank
Rider
Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
1
Matthew Richardson (Great Britain)
2
Kaiya Ota (Japan)
Heat 2
|Row 3 - Cell 1
1
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2
Rayan Helal (France)
Heat 3
|Row 6 - Cell 1
1
Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
2
Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
Heat 4
|Row 9 - Cell 1
1
Leigh Hoffman (Australia)
2
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
Women's Keirin
Defending Women's Keirin world champion Mina Sato (Japan) defended her title on Sunday, surviving a semifinal round to win the overall in the finals. Emma Finucane (Great Britain), who was fourth last year, earned the silver medal, with Lorena Cuadrado of Colombia securing the bronze.
Last year's silver medallist Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) rode safely through round one, but then began to struggle a bit in the quarters and semis. She finished a distance seventh.
Rank
Rider
Time / Points
Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
1
Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
2
Mina Sato (Japan)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
3
Kayla Hankins (United States)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
4
Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
5
Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Heat 2
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
1
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
2
Alessia Mccaig (Australia)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
3
Alina Lysenko (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
4
Makaira Wallace (Trinidad and Tobago)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
5
Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Heat 3
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
1
Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
2
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
3
Alessa-Catriona Pröpster (Germany)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
4
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
5
Shahd Mohamed (Egypt)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Heat 4
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
1
Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
2
Iana Burlakova (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
3
Veronika Jaborníková (Czechia)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
4
Kimberly Kalee (Netherlands)
|Row 22 - Cell 2
5
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
6
Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Row 24 - Cell 2
Heat 5
|Row 25 - Cell 1
|Row 25 - Cell 2
1
Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|Row 26 - Cell 2
2
Haruka Nakazawa (Japan)
|Row 27 - Cell 2
3
Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|Row 28 - Cell 2
4
Mckenna Mckee (United States)
|Row 29 - Cell 2
5
Paula Molina Rodriguez (Chile)
|Row 30 - Cell 2
6
Sarah Orban (Canada)
|Row 31 - Cell 2
Heat 6
|Row 32 - Cell 1
|Row 32 - Cell 2
1
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Row 33 - Cell 2
2
Mathilde Gros (France)
|Row 34 - Cell 2
3
Lauren Bell (Great Britain)
|Row 35 - Cell 2
4
Steffie Van Der Peet (Netherlands)
|Row 36 - Cell 2
5
Liliya Tatarinoff (Australia)
|Row 37 - Cell 2
6
Aki Sakai (Japan)
|Row 38 - Cell 2
Rank
Rider
Time / Points
Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
1
Steffie Van Der Peet (Netherlands)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
2
Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
3
Veronika Jaborníková (Czechia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
4
Sarah Orban (Canada)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
5
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
6
Kayla Hankins (United States)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
7
Paula Molina Rodriguez (Chile)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Heat 2
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
1
Alina Lysenko (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
2
Liliya Tatarinoff (Australia)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
3
Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
4
Kimberly Kalee (Netherlands)
|Row 12 - Cell 2
5
Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
6
Shahd Mohamed (Egypt)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
7
Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Heat 3
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
1
Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
2
Lauren Bell (Great Britain)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
3
Mckenna Mckee (United States)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
4
Alessa-Catriona Pröpster (Germany)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
5
Makaira Wallace (Trinidad and Tobago)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
6
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|Row 22 - Cell 2
7
Aki Sakai (Japan)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
Rank
Rider
Time / Points
Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
1
Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
2
Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
3
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
4
Steffie Van Der Peet (Netherlands)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
5
Mathilde Gros (France)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
6
Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Heat 2
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
1
Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
2
Iana Burlakova (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
3
Mina Sato (Japan)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
4
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
5
Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|Row 12 - Cell 2
6
Liliya Tatarinoff (Australia)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Heat 3
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
1
Lauren Bell (Great Britain)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
2
Alessia Mccaig (Australia)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
3
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
4
Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
5
Alina Lysenko (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
6
Haruka Nakazawa (Japan)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
Rank
Rider
Time / Points
Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
1
Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
2
Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
3
Mina Sato (Japan)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
4
Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
5
Iana Burlakova (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
6
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Heat 2
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
1
Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
2
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
3
Alessia Mccaig (Australia)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
4
Lauren Bell (Great Britain)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
5
Steffie Van Der Peet (Netherlands)
|Row 12 - Cell 2
6
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Rank
Rider
Time / Points
1
Mina Sato (Japan)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
2
Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
3
Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
4
Alessia Mccaig (Australia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
5
Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
6
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
7
Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
8
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
9
Lauren Bell (Great Britain)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
10
Steffie Van Der Peet (Netherlands)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
11
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
12
Iana Burlakova (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
13
Alina Lysenko (Athlete Neutral Individual)
|Row 12 - Cell 2
13
Mathilde Gros (France)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
13
Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
16
Liliya Tatarinoff (Australia)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
16
Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
16
Haruka Nakazawa (Japan)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
19
Veronika Jaborníková (Czechia)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
19
Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
19
Mckenna Mckee (United States)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
22
Sarah Orban (Canada)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
22
Alessa-Catriona Pröpster (Germany)
|Row 22 - Cell 2
22
Kimberly Kalee (Netherlands)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
25
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|Row 24 - Cell 2
25
Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|Row 25 - Cell 2
25
Makaira Wallace (Trinidad and Tobago)
|Row 26 - Cell 2
28
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|Row 27 - Cell 2
28
Shahd Mohamed (Egypt)
|Row 28 - Cell 2
28
Kayla Hankins (United States)
|Row 29 - Cell 2
31
Paula Molina Rodriguez (Chile)
|Row 30 - Cell 2
31
Aki Sakai (Japan)
|Row 31 - Cell 2
31
Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Row 32 - Cell 2
