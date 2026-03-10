Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners

Champions from 2012-2025

Dutch Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime wins the women elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 169.1 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates her victory at 2024 Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Year

Rider Name (Country)

2026

2025

Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

2024

Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

2023

Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx

2022

Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

2021

Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women

2020

Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels - Dolmans

2019

Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT - Rotor

2018

Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini

2017

Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo - Bigla

2016

Chantal Black (Ned) Boels - Dolmans

2015

Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Liv - Plantur

2014

Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

2013

Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano

2012

Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl

