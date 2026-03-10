Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 1945 to 2025

WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike on second place race winner Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost and Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 79th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 Mens Elite a 1842km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Neilson Powless won Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Winner

2025

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

2024

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

2023

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma

2022

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2021

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

2020

Not held due to pandemic

2019

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus

2018

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2017

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

2016

Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto–Soudal

2015

Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

2014

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

2013

Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

2012

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

2011

Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard

2010

Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank

2009

Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step

2008

Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis

2007

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic

2006

Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen

2005

Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim

2004

Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago

2003

Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo

2002

Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux

2001

Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco

2000

Tristan Hoffman (Ned) Team Memory Card-Jack & Jones

1999

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step

1998

Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi

1997

Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass

1996

Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites

1995

Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct

1994

Carlo Bomans (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio

1993

Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio

1992

Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife

1991

Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca

1990

Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca

1989

Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Hitachi

1988

John Talen (Ned) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu

1987

Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Kwantum-Yoko-Colnago

1986

Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Merckx-Agu

1985

Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh

1984

Walter Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh

1983

Etienne De Wilde (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane

1982

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1981

Frank Hoste (Bel) TI-Raleigh

1980

Johan van der Meer (Ned) HB Alarmsystemen

1979

Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke

1978

Jos Schipper (Ned) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia

1977

Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat

1976

Willy Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado

1975

Cees Priem (Ned) Frisol-G.B.C.

1974

Louis Verreydt (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner

1973

Roger Loysch (Bel) Watney-Maes

1972

Marc Demeyer (Bel) Beaulieu-Flandria

1971

No race held

1970

Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig

1969

Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger

1968

Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck

1967

Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig

1966

Walter Godefroot (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw

1965

Alfons Hermans (Bel) Lamot-Libertas

1964

Piet van Est (Ned) Televizier

1963

Clément Roman (Bel) Faema-Flandria

1962

Martin Van Geneugden (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément

1961

Maurice Meuleman (Bel) Wiel's-Flandria

1960

Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw

1959

Roger Baens (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop

1958

André Vlayen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan

1957

Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw

1956

Lucien Demunster (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot

1955

Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1954

Germain Derycke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1953

Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1952

André Maelbrancke (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop

1951

Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1950

André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1949

Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1948

André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1947

Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber

1946

Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1945

Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson

