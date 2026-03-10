Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners
Champions 1945 to 2025
Year
Winner
2025
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
2024
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
2023
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
2022
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2021
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
2020
Not held due to pandemic
2019
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
2018
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2017
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
2016
Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
2015
Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
2014
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013
Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
2012
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2011
Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard
2010
Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2009
Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
2008
Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2007
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2006
Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen
2005
Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim
2004
Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003
Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
2002
Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
2001
Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000
Tristan Hoffman (Ned) Team Memory Card-Jack & Jones
1999
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
1998
Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997
Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass
1996
Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1995
Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct
1994
Carlo Bomans (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1993
Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1992
Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991
Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1990
Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1989
Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Hitachi
1988
John Talen (Ned) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
1987
Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Kwantum-Yoko-Colnago
1986
Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Merckx-Agu
1985
Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1984
Walter Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1983
Etienne De Wilde (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
1982
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1981
Frank Hoste (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1980
Johan van der Meer (Ned) HB Alarmsystemen
1979
Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978
Jos Schipper (Ned) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
1977
Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat
1976
Willy Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975
Cees Priem (Ned) Frisol-G.B.C.
1974
Louis Verreydt (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
1973
Roger Loysch (Bel) Watney-Maes
1972
Marc Demeyer (Bel) Beaulieu-Flandria
1971
No race held
1970
Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969
Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger
1968
Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
1967
Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1966
Walter Godefroot (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1965
Alfons Hermans (Bel) Lamot-Libertas
1964
Piet van Est (Ned) Televizier
1963
Clément Roman (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962
Martin Van Geneugden (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément
1961
Maurice Meuleman (Bel) Wiel's-Flandria
1960
Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1959
Roger Baens (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1958
André Vlayen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
1957
Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1956
Lucien Demunster (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1955
Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1954
Germain Derycke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1953
Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1952
André Maelbrancke (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
1951
Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1950
André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1949
Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1948
André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1947
Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1946
Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1945
Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
