Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky makes history with record third victory

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the Tour of Flanders Women, beating Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Liane Lippert (Movistar), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in a sprint of four riders in the elite lead group.

The quartet had attacked from a group of 17 riders on the Oude Kwaremont, kept the pace up on the Paterberg and then worked together on the run-in to Oudenaarde to hold off the chasers.

In the final kilometre, Niewiadoma tried to anticipate the sprint with an attack but sat up again when Kopecky closed the gap.

Kopecky then controlled the group from the front, launching her sprint with just over 200 metres to go when Lippert got out of the saddle to sprint and keeping everybody behind her to win her third Tour of Flanders title.

"It was a crazy race with lots of crashes in the beginning," said Kopecky after her victory. "It was pretty nervous, and I didn’t have the best legs in the beginning, but I tried to stay calm.

"After a few climbs, my legs felt better and better, then I knew that in the end, I have a pretty good chance. Once we were with the four of us, I was pretty confident, actually.



"After an hour or two, I felt good, so from that moment on, I knew that it was much better than Wednesday, so I just had to be confident. Once we got further into the race, Mischa [Bredewold] was out before the Oude Kruisberg, that was a really good move for us, so I think, again, with our team SD Worx-Protime, we did a really nice race."

