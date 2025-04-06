Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky makes history with record third victory

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot second and Liane Lippert third from elite lead group

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 22nd Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Womens Elite a 1689km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) sprints to historic third victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the Tour of Flanders Women, beating Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Liane Lippert (Movistar), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in a sprint of four riders in the elite lead group.

The quartet had attacked from a group of 17 riders on the Oude Kwaremont, kept the pace up on the Paterberg and then worked together on the run-in to Oudenaarde to hold off the chasers.

