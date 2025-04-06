Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky makes history with record third victory
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot second and Liane Lippert third from elite lead group
World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the Tour of Flanders Women, beating Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Liane Lippert (Movistar), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in a sprint of four riders in the elite lead group.
The quartet had attacked from a group of 17 riders on the Oude Kwaremont, kept the pace up on the Paterberg and then worked together on the run-in to Oudenaarde to hold off the chasers.
In the final kilometre, Niewiadoma tried to anticipate the sprint with an attack but sat up again when Kopecky closed the gap.
Kopecky then controlled the group from the front, launching her sprint with just over 200 metres to go when Lippert got out of the saddle to sprint and keeping everybody behind her to win her third Tour of Flanders title.
"It was a crazy race with lots of crashes in the beginning," said Kopecky after her victory. "It was pretty nervous, and I didn’t have the best legs in the beginning, but I tried to stay calm.
"After a few climbs, my legs felt better and better, then I knew that in the end, I have a pretty good chance. Once we were with the four of us, I was pretty confident, actually.
"After an hour or two, I felt good, so from that moment on, I knew that it was much better than Wednesday, so I just had to be confident. Once we got further into the race, Mischa [Bredewold] was out before the Oude Kruisberg, that was a really good move for us, so I think, again, with our team SD Worx-Protime, we did a really nice race."
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
As it happened: Records broken at Tour of Flanders Women
'The next step is to win' – Puck Pieterse 'stronger than last year' as Fenix-Deceuninck prepare to attack the Tour of Flanders
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Records broken at Tour of Flanders WomenThe peloton tackled 168.8 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde
-
Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky makes history with record third victoryPauline Ferrand-Prévot second and Liane Lippert third from elite lead group
-
'I thought I was feeling pretty good, but then it turns out they hadn't started going hard yet' – Colby Simmons on his longest-ever ride at the Tour of FlandersIt's been a whirlwind fortnight for the young American, with a new team and a Monument all in two weeks
-
'I was already on the limit from quite far' – Mathieu van der Poel content with Tour of Flanders podium finishThird-placed Dutchman survived mid-race crash and matched winner Tadej Pogačar until final ascent of Oude Kwaremont