Tour of Flanders Women Live - Riders battling it out on Flanders' cobbles

The peloton tackles 168.8 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde

Other riders that are expected to challenge are the likes of Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Marianna Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) and potentially a few others as well. 

As expected, the startlist is packed with talent. SD Worx-Protime alone have several superstars with world champion Lotte Kopecky, European champion Lorena Wiebes and former world champion Anna van der Breggen. 

The stage is set for a dramatic battle in Belgium with several star riders taking to the start line in Oudenaarde. 

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews's live report of the women's Tour of Flanders 2025

