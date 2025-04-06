Tour of Flanders Women Live - Riders battling it out on Flanders' cobbles
The peloton tackles 168.8 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde
Tour of Flanders Women 2025 - Everything you need to know
Tour of Flanders Women 2025 - Route
Tour of Flanders Women 2025 - Analysing the contenders
Race situation
The peloton is all together.
Other riders that are expected to challenge are the likes of Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Marianna Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) and potentially a few others as well.
As expected, the startlist is packed with talent. SD Worx-Protime alone have several superstars with world champion Lotte Kopecky, European champion Lorena Wiebes and former world champion Anna van der Breggen.
The stage is set for a dramatic battle in Belgium with several star riders taking to the start line in Oudenaarde.
Hello and welcome to CyclingNews's live report of the women's Tour of Flanders 2025
