2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's time trial highlights - Video
Gold medal for Italian Pirrone
European time trial champion Elena Pirrone delivered on her status as the pre-race favourite to claim junior time trial gold medal at the 2017 world championships. The last starter in Bergen, the 18-year-old covered the course in 23:19 minutes to get the better of Italian compatriot Alessia Vigilia by six and a half seconds.
Australian Madeleine Fasnacht completed the podium in third place, over 40 seconds off the time of Pirrone. Lauren Dolan (Great Britain) was on track for a top result when she crashed and saw her podium hopes evaporate. A last-minute bike change for Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Denmark) also saw her hopes take a hit, and was caught by Pirrone and would finish 16th.
