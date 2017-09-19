2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's time trial highlights - Video

The medal ceremony (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

European time trial champion Elena Pirrone delivered on her status as the pre-race favourite to claim junior time trial gold medal at the 2017 world championships. The last starter in Bergen, the 18-year-old covered the course in 23:19 minutes to get the better of Italian compatriot Alessia Vigilia by six and a half seconds.

Australian Madeleine Fasnacht completed the podium in third place, over 40 seconds off the time of Pirrone. Lauren Dolan (Great Britain) was on track for a top result when she crashed and saw her podium hopes evaporate. A last-minute bike change for Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Denmark) also saw her hopes take a hit, and was caught by Pirrone and would finish 16th.