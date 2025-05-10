Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes: Eleonora Gasparrini wins with late surge
UAE Team ADQ rider beats Elise Chabbey and Ségolène Thomas on rising finish
Eleonora Gasparrini won the GP de Morbihan Femmes, with a huge late effort meaning she hit the line first on the rising finish.
The Italian UAE Team ADQ rider came from behind in Plumelec, passing Swiss rider Elise Chabbey (FDJ-SUEZ) in the final metres. 26-year-old French rider Ségolène Thomas (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) completed the podium.
