Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes: Eleonora Gasparrini wins with late surge

Eleonora Gasparrini on the attack

Eleonora Gasparrini won the GP de Morbihan Femmes, with a huge late effort meaning she hit the line first on the rising finish.

The Italian UAE Team ADQ rider came from behind in Plumelec, passing Swiss rider Elise Chabbey (FDJ-SUEZ) in the final metres. 26-year-old French rider Ségolène Thomas (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) completed the podium.

Results

