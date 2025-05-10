Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes: Eleonora Gasparrini wins with late surge

UAE Team ADQ rider beats Elise Chabbey and Ségolène Thomas on rising finish

Eleonora Gasparrini on the attack
Eleonora Gasparrini on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
Eleonora Gasparrini won the GP de Morbihan Femmes, with a huge late effort meaning she hit the line first on the rising finish.  

The Italian UAE Team ADQ rider came from behind in Plumelec, passing Swiss rider Elise Chabbey (FDJ-SUEZ) in the final metres. 26-year-old French rider Ségolène Thomas (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) completed the podium.

