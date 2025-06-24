Giro dell'Appennino Donne - Matilde Vitillo wins first edition of women's race
Italian track rider beats Irene Cagnazzo and Gaia Segato in Genoa sprint
Matilde Vitillo of the Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team won the first edition of the Giro dell'Appennino Donne in Genoa, dominating a three-rider sprint.
The 24-year-old is part of the Italian track team and a former junior European champion in the points race and team pursuit, and junior team pursuit world champion.
She was part of a three-rider breakaway that included Irene Cagnazzo and Gaia Segato (BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni). They had a lead of 1:10 with 20km to race to Genoa and managed to hold off the peloton.
Vitillo hit the front early in the rising sprint in the centre of Genoa and won by several bike lengths.
Irene Cagnazzo was second and Gaia Segato third, with the two BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni riders unable to beat Vitillo.
Results
