Recommended reading

Giro dell'Appennino Donne - Matilde Vitillo wins first edition of women's race

By published

Italian track rider beats Irene Cagnazzo and Gaia Segato in Genoa sprint

Matilde Vitillo of the Liv AlUla Jayco team
Matilde Vitillo of the Liv AlUla Jayco team (Image credit: Liv AlUla Jayco)
Jump to:

Matilde Vitillo of the Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team won the first edition of the Giro dell'Appennino Donne in Genoa, dominating a three-rider sprint.

The 24-year-old is part of the Italian track team and a former junior European champion in the points race and team pursuit, and junior team pursuit world champion.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews