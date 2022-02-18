Team Profile
Gazprom-Rusvelo
- Marco Canola
- Giovanni Carboni
- Nikolai Cherkasov
- Sergei Chernetckii
- Nicola Conci
- Jose Manuel Diaz
- Alessandro Fedeli
- Pavel Kochetkov
- Michael Kukrle
- Eirik Lunder
- Matteo Malucelli
- Denis Nekrasov
- Artem Nych
- Andrea Piccolo
- Petr Rikunov
- Kevin Rivera
- Ivan Rovny
- Cristian Scaroni
- Dmitry Strakhov
- Mathias Vacek
- Ilnur Zakarin
