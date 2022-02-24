Team Profile
Alpecin-Fenix
- Edward Anderson
- Maurice Ballerstedt
- Sjoerd Bax
- Tobias Bayer
- Dries De Bondt
- Fabio Van Den Bossche
- Silvan Dillier
- Samuel Gaze
- Michael Gogl
- Jimmy Janssens
- Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
- Alexander Krieger
- Senne Leysen
- Jakub Mareczko
- Tim Merlier
- Xandro Meurisse
- Stefano Oldani
- Jasper Philipsen
- Edward Planckaert
- Mathieu van der Poel
- David van der Poel
- Jonas Rickaert
- Oscar Riesebeek
- Kristian Sbaragli
- Robert Stannard
- Lionel Taminiaux
- Scott Thwaites
- Floris De Tier
- Gianni Vermeersch
- Julien Vermote
- Jay Vine
