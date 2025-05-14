Recommended reading

'Rocks and roots with zero traction' – Lachlan Morton's speedy dash through 300km Bergslagsleden route

A fastest known time 'we think' says EF Education-Easypost of 15 hour and 21 minute effort

Lachlan Morton has a packed schedule of races this year but he has continued to squeeze in a number of other feats along the way, the latest a flying run on a 300-kilometre mountain bike route in Bergslagsleden, centred on the popular Swedish hiking trail.

Morton set a time of 15 hours and 21 minutes on the trail, one that his EF Education-EasyPost team said looks to be a possible new fastest known time on a route which follows a large portion of the hiking trail, along with some diversions including those that detour around some unrideable sections.

