'Keep the hand in the fire' – Lachlan Morton gets set to buy into the pace at The Traka 360

'That's the way these races generally go. Whoever can hold the hand in for the longest wins,' says Morton of challenge ahead at Europe's flagship gravel event

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) at Sea Otter Gravel 2025 (Image credit: Les Morales)

There is no easy way to get through The Traka 360, which is set to unfold on Friday in Spain but there is a hard way to tackle the Spanish gravel race and that is the potentially race winning approach which Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) likens to holding your hand to a flame.

“For anyone who's just trying to get around the 360 course, maybe at a pace that is faster than last time or at a pace that's sustainable, you have to be pretty conservative in the beginning,” said Morton in an EF Education-EasyPost release. “But if you're trying to race to win, the pace is dictated by everyone who's racing. 

"So, you have to buy into it and just keep the hand in the fire for as long as you can. That's the way these races generally go. Whoever can hold the hand in for the longest wins. That is the plan for the Traka."

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

