Tour of Utah stage 7 highlights - Video
Britton seals overall victory, final day stage win for Canola
Italian Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) continued the best season of his career to date by outkicking Brent Bookwalter (BMC) for the final day Tour of Utah stage win. In the battle for the overall, Rob Britton's Rally squad looked after the 32-year-old to secure the victory.
The Salt Lake City stage was full of attacks and aggression over the 11-laps as riders and teams tried to salvage something from the race or move up on GC.
Despite a lead group enjoying a 30 second lead over the peloton with one lap to race, the sprint team worked together to bring it back for the sprint finish and Canola's first win on American soil.
