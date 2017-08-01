Tour of Utah stage 1 highlights - Video

The classification leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Holowesko-Citadel's Ty Magner claimed the biggest win of his career, timing his bike throw to perfection on stage 1 of the Tour of Utah. The 26-year-old held off Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) in Logan to upset the bigger teams and move into the leader's yellow jersey.

The 2017 edition of the Tour of Utah saw the peloton roll out of Logan for a 212km loop that would see the peloton finish in the same town. A 10-rider breakaway animated the stage before the sprint teams took up the chase to ensure a bunch kick finale.

Axeon Hagens Berman was one of the teams to take up the chase, but no one team had control in the closing kilometres. Despite a late attack from Eric Marcotte (Cylance) to disrupt the sprint trains, Holowesko took control in the sprint and delivered Magner to the win.

Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah is a 151.1km day in the saddle from Brigham City to Snowbasin Resort.