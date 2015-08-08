Tour of Utah: Woods wins in Salt Lake City
Canadian claims overall lead with Optum's second consecutive stage win
Stage 5: Salt Lake City -
Michael Woods claimed Optum Pro Cycling’s second consecutive stage win Friday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, outsprinting the compact peleton up a steep climb to the finish on a Salt Lake City circuit and seizing the overall lead from Team SmartStop’s Jure Kocjan as his reward
Woods timed his winning move perfectly, jumping away from the field on the steepest part of the puncheur climbs leading to the finish line above the Utah State Capitol Building. Sonny Cobrelli (Bardiani-CSF) was second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen.
"I was dumbstruck, eh," Woods told Cyclingnews immediately after the finish. "This was quite the moment. I figured I had the legs to do it, but to actually do it is crazy. This is a 2.HC race, so, you know, I get the pro win on Pro Cycling Stats now, so I look official I guess."
Woods started the day 14 seconds behind Kocjan, who finished the stage nine seconds down. A 10-second time bonus for the winner lifted Woods into the overall lead heading into Saturday's Queen stage. BMC's Brent Bookwalter moved into second overall, four seconds behind Woods, while Kocjan slipped to third, five seconds in arrears.
Earlier this season Woods, 28, a former middle-distance runner who got into cycling four years ago after a foot injury ended his running career, showed his promise by finishing fifth in the Volta a Algarve behind Richie Porte (Sky), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Ion Izzagirre (Movistar) and Geraint Thomas (Sky).
"Those guys are the best in the world, so finishing with them was pretty cool, but to cross the line first is awesome," he said.
How it unfolded
The 89km stage 5 circuit in downtown Salt Lake City consisted of seven laps on a lumpy urban circuit that featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses included. The day’s main challenge came near the end of the circuit as the riders had to ascend two short climbs with grades of 20 percent.
A breakaway of eight riders formed in the early kilometres of the stage as Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop), Phil Gaimon (Optum Pro Cycling), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Adam Phelan (Drapac), Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts), Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) and Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) slipped away and quickly built a gap of nearly a minute.
McCabe, teammate of overall leader Jure Kocjan, was only 14 seconds out of the general classification, but Gaimon was just 24 seconds down and Miller 27. Back in the field, SmartStop rode the front to hold the leaders’ advantage in check, but the difficult course made the race hard to control.
Hincapie, which had Robin Carpenter in the runner-up spot two seconds down, threw several riders into the chase to help out.
At the first sprint with four laps remaining, McCabe took maximum points and the three-second time bonus. Gaimon grabbed two seconds, followed by Pirazzi with one.
BMC’s Kilian Frankiny, a 21-year-old trainee from Switzerland, peeled off the front of the field on the fifth of the seven laps and built a small gap. While Frankiny tried to bridge, the leaders’ advantage dropped to 45 seconds, prompting Pirazzi and Jim to jump away from the group.
Jim refused to take a pull, however, and the hard-charging peloton, which swept up the remaining breakaway riders on lap 5, were soon nipping on the two leaders’ heels as well. Carpenter sensed the impending catch and jumped away, making contact with the leaders at the beginning of the sixth lap. Carpenter’s move was short-lived, however, as the field made contact soon after his bridge.
As the peloton climbed toward the start/finish to begin the final lap, MTN-Qhubeka’s Johan Van Zyl led Natnael Berhane, who started the day 14 seconds down, up the climb. Berhane launched a solo move over the top and quickly had 25 seconds on the field.
A UnitedHealthcare rider tried to bridge up to Berhane, and he in fact made it, but he connected only moment before the BMC-led peloton made the catch. BMC continued on the front from there, hoping to set up Bookwalter, but UnitedHealthcare seized control again with 1.5km to go.
A Team Colombia rider lit out on the bottom of the final climbs, but UnitedHealthcare quickly neutralised that move as well, continuing to press the pace at the front. Kocjan was near the front midway through the climb, but the Slovenian strongman faded as the road kept getting steeper.
Woods timed his attack perfectly, jumping away on the steepest pitch and gaining the gap that he’d hold all the way to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2:03:50
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:02
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:04
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|6
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:07
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:09
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|12
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:12
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|19
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|20
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|21
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:00:19
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:00:22
|25
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:26
|27
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|28
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|30
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|32
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:30
|34
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:34
|36
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|37
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:41
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:44
|40
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|43
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|44
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:52
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:55
|47
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|48
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:02
|49
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:03
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|51
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|54
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:28
|59
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:39
|62
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:43
|63
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:45
|64
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|65
|Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:48
|66
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|67
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|68
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:56
|69
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:09
|70
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|71
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:17
|72
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|73
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:22
|74
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:40
|75
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|76
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|77
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|80
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:37
|81
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:03:49
|82
|Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|83
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:42
|84
|Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|87
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|91
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|92
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:47
|93
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:51
|95
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:25
|96
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:29
|97
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:33
|98
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|99
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|100
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|101
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|103
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|104
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:05:37
|105
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|106
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:54
|107
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:06:21
|108
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|109
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:22
|110
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:29
|111
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:32
|113
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:34
|114
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:10
|DNS
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19:50:50
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:00:05
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:15
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|17
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:00:27
|18
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|20
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|22
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:31
|23
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:00:32
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:36
|25
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|27
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|28
|John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:40
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:44
|30
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|32
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:01
|33
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|34
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:02
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:38
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|37
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:16
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:20
|39
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:22
|40
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:35
|41
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:02:48
|42
|Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:00
|43
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:10
|44
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|45
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:38
|46
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:47
|47
|Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:20
|48
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:43
|49
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:49
|50
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:51
|51
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:05:56
|52
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:03
|53
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:44
|54
|Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:07:07
|55
|Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:34
|56
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:57
|57
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:39
|58
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:43
|59
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|60
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:10:08
|61
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:39
|62
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:11:47
|63
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:55
|64
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|65
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|66
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:02
|67
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|68
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:13:26
|69
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:26
|71
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:14:31
|72
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:16:19
|73
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|74
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:50
|75
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:16:56
|76
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:04
|77
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:27
|78
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:33
|79
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:03
|80
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:19:07
|81
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:23
|82
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:20:01
|83
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:29
|84
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:07
|85
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:21:30
|86
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:59
|87
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:23
|88
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:31
|89
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:42
|90
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:02
|91
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:09
|92
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:25:55
|93
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:26:38
|94
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:07
|95
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:28:26
|96
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:49
|97
|Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|98
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:30:42
|99
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:30:58
|100
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:31:31
|101
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:31:52
|102
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:16
|103
|Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:33:03
|104
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:38:27
|105
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:39:23
|106
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:39:47
|107
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:59
|108
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:47:08
|109
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:51:34
|110
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:58:09
|111
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:58:47
|112
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:04:06
|113
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:10:20
