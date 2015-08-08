Image 1 of 24 Optum Pro Cycling's Michael Woods wins stage 5 at the 2015 Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 Riders cross over the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 A late race break tries to go up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 The top three for today stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 Riders make their way up the steep section of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 SmartStop sets tempo on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Fans cheer as riders hit the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 Riders launch an attack with 2 laps to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 Frank Schleck (Trek) at the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 Jure Kojcan (SmartStop) crests the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhuebeka) gets some help from fans on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 MTN-Qhuebeka launched an attack going into the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 Michael Woods (Optum) moves into yellow after todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 Michael Woods (Optum) got a new pair of skis for todays win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Riders gets the presentation of colors at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 The first break of the day tries to get a gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 SmartStop on the front to defend the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 The SmartStop team car moves up to the team to give direction (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 Downtown Salt Lake City provided the backdrop for todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Riders make the steep turn part way up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 Jure Kojcan (SmartStop) riding in yellow today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) goes solo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) fought hard to try to get back yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 Chris Horner (Airgas) put in a hard ride today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Michael Woods claimed Optum Pro Cycling’s second consecutive stage win Friday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, outsprinting the compact peleton up a steep climb to the finish on a Salt Lake City circuit and seizing the overall lead from Team SmartStop’s Jure Kocjan as his reward

Woods timed his winning move perfectly, jumping away from the field on the steepest part of the puncheur climbs leading to the finish line above the Utah State Capitol Building. Sonny Cobrelli (Bardiani-CSF) was second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen.

"I was dumbstruck, eh," Woods told Cyclingnews immediately after the finish. "This was quite the moment. I figured I had the legs to do it, but to actually do it is crazy. This is a 2.HC race, so, you know, I get the pro win on Pro Cycling Stats now, so I look official I guess."

Woods started the day 14 seconds behind Kocjan, who finished the stage nine seconds down. A 10-second time bonus for the winner lifted Woods into the overall lead heading into Saturday's Queen stage. BMC's Brent Bookwalter moved into second overall, four seconds behind Woods, while Kocjan slipped to third, five seconds in arrears.

Earlier this season Woods, 28, a former middle-distance runner who got into cycling four years ago after a foot injury ended his running career, showed his promise by finishing fifth in the Volta a Algarve behind Richie Porte (Sky), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Ion Izzagirre (Movistar) and Geraint Thomas (Sky).

"Those guys are the best in the world, so finishing with them was pretty cool, but to cross the line first is awesome," he said.

How it unfolded

The 89km stage 5 circuit in downtown Salt Lake City consisted of seven laps on a lumpy urban circuit that featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses included. The day’s main challenge came near the end of the circuit as the riders had to ascend two short climbs with grades of 20 percent.

A breakaway of eight riders formed in the early kilometres of the stage as Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop), Phil Gaimon (Optum Pro Cycling), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Adam Phelan (Drapac), Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts), Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) and Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) slipped away and quickly built a gap of nearly a minute.

McCabe, teammate of overall leader Jure Kocjan, was only 14 seconds out of the general classification, but Gaimon was just 24 seconds down and Miller 27. Back in the field, SmartStop rode the front to hold the leaders’ advantage in check, but the difficult course made the race hard to control.

Hincapie, which had Robin Carpenter in the runner-up spot two seconds down, threw several riders into the chase to help out.

At the first sprint with four laps remaining, McCabe took maximum points and the three-second time bonus. Gaimon grabbed two seconds, followed by Pirazzi with one.

BMC’s Kilian Frankiny, a 21-year-old trainee from Switzerland, peeled off the front of the field on the fifth of the seven laps and built a small gap. While Frankiny tried to bridge, the leaders’ advantage dropped to 45 seconds, prompting Pirazzi and Jim to jump away from the group.

Jim refused to take a pull, however, and the hard-charging peloton, which swept up the remaining breakaway riders on lap 5, were soon nipping on the two leaders’ heels as well. Carpenter sensed the impending catch and jumped away, making contact with the leaders at the beginning of the sixth lap. Carpenter’s move was short-lived, however, as the field made contact soon after his bridge.

As the peloton climbed toward the start/finish to begin the final lap, MTN-Qhubeka’s Johan Van Zyl led Natnael Berhane, who started the day 14 seconds down, up the climb. Berhane launched a solo move over the top and quickly had 25 seconds on the field.

A UnitedHealthcare rider tried to bridge up to Berhane, and he in fact made it, but he connected only moment before the BMC-led peloton made the catch. BMC continued on the front from there, hoping to set up Bookwalter, but UnitedHealthcare seized control again with 1.5km to go.

A Team Colombia rider lit out on the bottom of the final climbs, but UnitedHealthcare quickly neutralised that move as well, continuing to press the pace at the front. Kocjan was near the front midway through the climb, but the Slovenian strongman faded as the road kept getting steeper.

Woods timed his attack perfectly, jumping away on the steepest pitch and gaining the gap that he’d hold all the way to the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:03:50 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:02 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 0:00:04 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 6 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:07 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:09 11 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 12 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 13 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 15 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:00:12 16 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:13 17 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:15 19 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 21 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:00:19 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:00:22 25 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 27 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 28 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 30 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 32 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:30 34 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:34 36 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 37 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:00:41 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:44 40 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 43 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 44 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 45 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:52 46 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:55 47 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:00 48 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:02 49 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:03 50 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 51 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 54 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:28 59 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:39 62 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:01:43 63 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:45 64 Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 65 Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:48 66 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:50 67 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 68 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:56 69 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:09 70 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:12 71 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:17 72 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:19 73 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:22 74 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:40 75 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:44 76 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:19 77 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:35 80 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:37 81 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:03:49 82 Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:04:08 83 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:42 84 Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team 85 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 87 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 91 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 92 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:47 93 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:51 95 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:25 96 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:29 97 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:33 98 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 99 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 100 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 101 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 103 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 104 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:37 105 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 106 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:54 107 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:06:21 108 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 109 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:22 110 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:07:29 111 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:32 113 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:34 114 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:10 DNS Alex Cano (Col) Colombia