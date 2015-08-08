Trending

Tour of Utah: Woods wins in Salt Lake City

Canadian claims overall lead with Optum's second consecutive stage win

Image 1 of 24

Optum Pro Cycling's Michael Woods wins stage 5 at the 2015 Tour of Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 24

Riders cross over the top of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 24

A late race break tries to go up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 24

The top three for today stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 24

Riders make their way up the steep section of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 24

SmartStop sets tempo on the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 24

Fans cheer as riders hit the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 24

Riders launch an attack with 2 laps to go

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 24

Frank Schleck (Trek) at the top of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 24

Jure Kojcan (SmartStop) crests the top of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 24

Matt Goss (MTN-Qhuebeka) gets some help from fans on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 24

MTN-Qhuebeka launched an attack going into the final lap

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 24

Michael Woods (Optum) moves into yellow after todays stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 24

Michael Woods (Optum) got a new pair of skis for todays win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 24

Riders gets the presentation of colors at the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 24

The first break of the day tries to get a gap on the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 24

SmartStop on the front to defend the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 24

The SmartStop team car moves up to the team to give direction

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 24

Downtown Salt Lake City provided the backdrop for todays race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 24

Riders make the steep turn part way up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 24

Jure Kojcan (SmartStop) riding in yellow today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 24

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) goes solo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 24

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) fought hard to try to get back yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 24

Chris Horner (Airgas) put in a hard ride today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Michael Woods claimed Optum Pro Cycling’s second consecutive stage win Friday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, outsprinting the compact peleton up a steep climb to the finish on a Salt Lake City circuit and seizing the overall lead from Team SmartStop’s Jure Kocjan as his reward

Woods timed his winning move perfectly, jumping away from the field on the steepest part of the puncheur climbs leading to the finish line above the Utah State Capitol Building. Sonny Cobrelli (Bardiani-CSF) was second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen.

"I was dumbstruck, eh," Woods told Cyclingnews immediately after the finish. "This was quite the moment. I figured I had the legs to do it, but to actually do it is crazy. This is a 2.HC race, so, you know, I get the pro win on Pro Cycling Stats now, so I look official I guess."

Woods started the day 14 seconds behind Kocjan, who finished the stage nine seconds down. A 10-second time bonus for the winner lifted Woods into the overall lead heading into Saturday's Queen stage. BMC's Brent Bookwalter moved into second overall, four seconds behind Woods, while Kocjan slipped to third, five seconds in arrears.

Earlier this season Woods, 28, a former middle-distance runner who got into cycling four years ago after a foot injury ended his running career, showed his promise by finishing fifth in the Volta a Algarve behind Richie Porte (Sky), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Ion Izzagirre (Movistar) and Geraint Thomas (Sky).

"Those guys are the best in the world, so finishing with them was pretty cool, but to cross the line first is awesome," he said.  

How it unfolded

The 89km stage 5 circuit in downtown Salt Lake City consisted of seven laps on a lumpy urban circuit that featured two intermediate sprints with time bonuses included. The day’s main challenge came near the end of the circuit as the riders had to ascend two short climbs with grades of 20 percent.

A breakaway of eight riders formed in the early kilometres of the stage as Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop), Phil Gaimon (Optum Pro Cycling), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Adam Phelan (Drapac), Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts), Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) and Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) slipped away and quickly built a gap of nearly a minute.

McCabe, teammate of overall leader Jure Kocjan, was only 14 seconds out of the general classification, but Gaimon was just 24 seconds down and Miller 27. Back in the field, SmartStop rode the front to hold the leaders’ advantage in check, but the difficult course made the race hard to control.

Hincapie, which had Robin Carpenter in the runner-up spot two seconds down, threw several riders into the chase to help out.

At the first sprint with four laps remaining, McCabe took maximum points and the three-second time bonus. Gaimon grabbed two seconds, followed by Pirazzi with one.

BMC’s Kilian Frankiny, a 21-year-old trainee from Switzerland, peeled off the front of the field on the fifth of the seven laps and built a small gap. While Frankiny tried to bridge, the leaders’ advantage dropped to 45 seconds, prompting Pirazzi and Jim to jump away from the group.

Jim refused to take a pull, however, and the hard-charging peloton, which swept up the remaining breakaway riders on lap 5, were soon nipping on the two leaders’ heels as well. Carpenter sensed the impending catch and jumped away, making contact with the leaders at the beginning of the sixth lap. Carpenter’s move was short-lived, however, as the field made contact soon after his bridge.

As the peloton climbed toward the start/finish to begin the final lap, MTN-Qhubeka’s Johan Van Zyl led Natnael Berhane, who started the day 14 seconds down, up the climb. Berhane launched a solo move over the top and quickly had 25 seconds on the field.

A UnitedHealthcare rider tried to bridge up to Berhane, and he in fact made it, but he connected only moment before the BMC-led peloton made the catch. BMC continued on the front from there, hoping to set up Bookwalter, but UnitedHealthcare seized control again with 1.5km to go.

A Team Colombia rider lit out on the bottom of the final climbs, but UnitedHealthcare quickly neutralised that move as well, continuing to press the pace at the front. Kocjan was near the front midway through the climb, but the Slovenian strongman faded as the road kept getting steeper.

Woods timed his attack perfectly, jumping away on the steepest pitch and gaining the gap that he’d hold all the way to the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:03:50
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:02
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:00:04
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
6Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:07
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:09
11Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
12Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
13Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
15Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:12
16James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:13
17Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:15
19Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
21Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:00:19
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:00:22
25Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
27Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
28Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
30Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
32Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
33John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:30
34Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:34
36Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
37Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:00:41
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:44
40Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
41Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
42Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
43Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
44Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:52
46Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:55
47Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:00
48Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:02
49Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:03
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
51Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
54Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:28
59Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:39
62Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:01:43
63Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:45
64Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
65Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:48
66Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:50
67Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
68Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:56
69John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:09
70Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:12
71Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:17
72Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:19
73Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:22
74Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:40
75Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:44
76Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:19
77Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:35
80David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:37
81Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:03:49
82Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:04:08
83Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:42
84Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
85Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
87Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
91Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
92Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:47
93Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
94Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:51
95Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:25
96Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:29
97Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:05:33
98Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
99Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
100Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
101Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
103Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
104Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:05:37
105Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
106Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:54
107Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:06:21
108Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
109Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:22
110Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:29
111Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
112Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:32
113Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:34
114Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:10
DNSAlex Cano (Col) Colombia

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19:50:50
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:00:05
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:07
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:09
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:14
7Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:15
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
11Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:19
12Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
13James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:23
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:25
16Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:26
17Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:00:27
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:29
20Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
21Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
22Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:31
23Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:00:32
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:36
25Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
27Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
28John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:40
29Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:44
30Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
32Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:01
33Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
34Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:02
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:38
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
37Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:16
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:20
39Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:22
40Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:35
41Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:02:48
42Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:00
43Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:10
44Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
45Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:38
46Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:47
47Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:05:20
48Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:43
49Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:49
50Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:51
51Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:05:56
52Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:03
53Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:44
54Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:07:07
55Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:07:34
56Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:57
57Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:39
58Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:43
59Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
60Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:10:08
61Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:39
62Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:11:47
63Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:55
64Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:12:03
65Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:12:27
66Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:02
67Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:13:17
68Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:13:26
69Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:28
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:26
71Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:14:31
72Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:16:19
73Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:38
74Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:50
75Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:16:56
76Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:04
77Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:27
78Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:33
79Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:03
80Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:19:07
81Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:23
82Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:20:01
83Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:29
84John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:07
85Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:21:30
86Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:59
87Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:23
88Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:23:31
89Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:23:42
90Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:02
91Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:09
92David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:25:55
93Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:26:38
94Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:07
95Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:28:26
96Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:49
97Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:29:50
98Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:30:42
99Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:30:58
100Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:31:31
101Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:31:52
102Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:16
103Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:33:03
104Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:38:27
105Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:39:23
106Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:39:47
107Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:59
108Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:08
109Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:51:34
110Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:58:09
111Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:58:47
112Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:04:06
113Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1:10:20

