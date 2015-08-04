Trending

Tour of Utah: Kocjan wins in Ogden

Reijnen stays in the yellow leader's jersey

Image 1 of 31

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) wins stage 2 in the Tour of Utah

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) wins stage 2 in the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 31

The yellow jersey waits for the day after having the numbers pinned on.

The yellow jersey waits for the day after having the numbers pinned on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 31

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) after the morning sign on.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) after the morning sign on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 31

Matt Busche (Trek) signs an autograph before the start.

Matt Busche (Trek) signs an autograph before the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 31

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) rides in the bunch earlier in the day.

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) rides in the bunch earlier in the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 31

The peloton passes by old carriages along the route.

The peloton passes by old carriages along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 31

Todays break goes up the road.

Todays break goes up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 31

Fans came out in Brigham to see the race pass through.

Fans came out in Brigham to see the race pass through.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 31

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Jonny Clarke set the pace.

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Jonny Clarke set the pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 31

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) hits the base of todays climb.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) hits the base of todays climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 31

Daniel Eaton (Axeon) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) attempt a breakaway.

Daniel Eaton (Axeon) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) attempt a breakaway.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 31

Rob Britton (SmartStop) comes to the front to chase the break.

Rob Britton (SmartStop) comes to the front to chase the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 31

The field passes through the finish with 2 laps to go.

The field passes through the finish with 2 laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 31

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) leads on the final lap.

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) leads on the final lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 31

What's left of the front group heads into the final lap

What's left of the front group heads into the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 31

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) takes the win in Ogden.

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) takes the win in Ogden.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 31

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) happy with todays win.

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) happy with todays win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 31

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) gets to spend another day in yellow.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) gets to spend another day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's top three.

Today's top three.

Today's top three.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 31

The jersey winners for stage 2.

The jersey winners for stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 31

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) and Alex Howes (Cannondale) have a chat at the start.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) and Alex Howes (Cannondale) have a chat at the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 31

Fans line the course on the way out of Tremonton.

Fans line the course on the way out of Tremonton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 31

The first break of the day tries to get a gap.

The first break of the day tries to get a gap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 31

The break on the way into Brigham.

The break on the way into Brigham.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 31

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) surrounded by teammates during the stage.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) surrounded by teammates during the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 31

Cannondale moves towards the front.

Cannondale moves towards the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 31

The peloton enters Ogden Canyon.

The peloton enters Ogden Canyon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 31

The peloton passes by Pine View Reservoir before hitting the climb.

The peloton passes by Pine View Reservoir before hitting the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 31

The Bardiani team sends riders to the front at the base of the climb.

The Bardiani team sends riders to the front at the base of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 31

Riders begin to attack on the climb.

Riders begin to attack on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 31

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) gets the kisses after taking the win.

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) gets the kisses after taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Team Smartstop's Jure Kocjan proved the fastest of the strongmen during stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Tuesday. The Slovenian powered to the line of the 161.8km stage to Ogden, holding off a late charge from Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) and a fading Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who had been in a late breakaway.

Race leader Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) finished fourth on the stage to keep his yellow jersey over Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), with Kocjan moving into third thanks to the time bonus. Both riders trail Reijnen by four seconds.

It's not the first time Kocjan has enjoyed success in Utah. Last year he took the lead on stage 2 and wore the yellow jersey for two stages but never won a stage. He was second three times and won the overall points classification.

Kocjan had to make it over the climb of North Ogden Divide to take Tuesday’s win, and he barely hung onto the lead group over the top.

“I knew the climb from last year when we went up the other side,” he said. “My focus was to pass over the climb in the front group, and I was the last guy over with that group. I looked back and we had a gap. I had four other teammates with me, so I told them to go as hard as you can. There were just a few sprinters in the group, and I knew that I was the fastest.”

Carpenter, too, said he was “fully red-lined” to make it over the top of the climb, but he recovered enough on the downhill run to the finish to claim the runner-up spot.

Kocjan may have had a psychological advantage over the others, however, admitting he went to sleep Monday night motivated and angry after missing the stage 1 podium.

Bookwalter attacked the split peloton on North Ogden Divide, bridging up to Axeon’s Daniel Eaton, the lone survivor of the day’s breakaway, with about 25km to go.

“The pace was a little slow and I was feeling good, so I though, ‘why not?’ I thought I’d bring a few strong guys with me,” he said. “For a minute I had [Team SmartStop’s] Chris Butler with me, which I thought was great because I thought these guys were a good group for a reduced bunch kick. But I lost Chris on the downhill.”

How it unfolded

Tuesday’s 161.8km stage from Trementon to Ogden featured just one major climb that topped out 31km from the finish.

A breakaway of five riders animated the early racing. MTN-Qhubeka’s Jay Thomson jumped away form the field before the fist intermediate sprint 32km into the day. He was soon joined by Hincape Racing’s Mac Brennan, Optum Pro Cycling’s Pierrick Naud, Axeon’s Daniel Eaton and Jamis-Hagens Berman’s Ben Jacques-Maynes.

By the time the leaders reached Brigham City with 97.5km remaining, their gap had grown to four minutes. That was the largest margin the peloton was willing to let out, however, and the gap started coming down slowly from there.

When the quintet off the front entered Ogden Canyon with 56km to go, their gap had dropped to just two minutes. As they started the relatively short but incredibly steep climb up North Ogden Divide, Eaton dropped his breakaway companions and the peloton was breathing down their neck.

Eaton continued on alone and was soon joined by Bookwalter, who made contact at the bottom of the descent. The duo pressed the pace into downtown Ogden, while SmartStop came to the front to help UnitedHealthcare pull back the gap.

The teams with sprinters still in the front group were hot on their heels, however, and with 2km to go the peloton, minus the group that was distanced on the climb, swept them up and hurtled around the closing circuits in Ogden to set up the sprint finish and Kocjan’s win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop3:37:27
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
11Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
16Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
22Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
24Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
27John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
28Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
31Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
32Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
33James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
35Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
36Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
37Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
38Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
39Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
42Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
43Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
44Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
45Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
46Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
47Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:20
49Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:22
50Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:48
51Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:16
52Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
54Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
56Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
57Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
58Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
59Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
61Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
63Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
64Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
66Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
67Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
68Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
69Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
73Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
76Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
78Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
79Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
80John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
82Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
84Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
85Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
88Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
90Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:10
91Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
92Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
93David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:05:27
94Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:46
95Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
96Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
99Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
100Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
101Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
103Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
104Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
105Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
106Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
107Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
108Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
109Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:07:41
110Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
111Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
112Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:20
113Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
115Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
116Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
117Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
118Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
119Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
120Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SmartStop10:52:21
2Hincapie Racing Team
3BMC Racing Team
4Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
5Axeon Cycling Team
6MTN - Qhubeka
7Colombia
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Trek Factory Racing
10Jamis - Hagens Berman
11Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:48
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:16
13Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Bardiani CSF0:03:36
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:38
16Team Budget Forklifts0:13:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26:19:35
2BMC Racing Team
3Axeon Cycling Team
4MTN - Qhubeka0:00:02
5Team SmartStop0:00:04
6Hincapie Racing Team
7Jamis - Hagens Berman
8Colombia
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Trek Factory Racing
11Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:52
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:16
13Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:20
14Bardiani CSF0:03:40
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:42
16Team Budget Forklifts0:13:52

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8:46:19
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:08
5Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:11
9Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:13
10Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:14
11Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
12Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
15Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
16Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
19Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
20Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
22Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
27Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
29Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
31Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
33John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
37Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
38James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
39Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
40Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
41Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
42Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
43Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
44Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
46Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
47Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:34
49Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:36
50Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:02
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
52Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:23
53Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:29
54Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
55Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:30
56Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
63John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
65Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
66Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
69Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
72Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
73Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
74Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
75Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
78Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:17
81Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
84Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:03:31
85Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
86Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
87Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
88Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:00
89Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
90Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
91Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
92Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
93Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
94Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
95Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:06:32
96Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:34
97Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
98Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
99Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:06:35
100Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:47
101Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:33
102Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:08:34
103Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
104Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
105Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:09:03
106Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:21
107Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
108Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home9:42:00
110Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:42
111Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:38
112Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
113Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:27
114Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:57
115Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:52
116Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
117Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:23:50
118Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
119Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:24:10
120Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:45
121Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:26:24

