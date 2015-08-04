Tour of Utah: Kocjan wins in Ogden
Reijnen stays in the yellow leader's jersey
Stage 2: Tremonton - Ogden
Team Smartstop's Jure Kocjan proved the fastest of the strongmen during stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Tuesday. The Slovenian powered to the line of the 161.8km stage to Ogden, holding off a late charge from Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) and a fading Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who had been in a late breakaway.
Race leader Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) finished fourth on the stage to keep his yellow jersey over Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), with Kocjan moving into third thanks to the time bonus. Both riders trail Reijnen by four seconds.
It's not the first time Kocjan has enjoyed success in Utah. Last year he took the lead on stage 2 and wore the yellow jersey for two stages but never won a stage. He was second three times and won the overall points classification.
Kocjan had to make it over the climb of North Ogden Divide to take Tuesday’s win, and he barely hung onto the lead group over the top.
“I knew the climb from last year when we went up the other side,” he said. “My focus was to pass over the climb in the front group, and I was the last guy over with that group. I looked back and we had a gap. I had four other teammates with me, so I told them to go as hard as you can. There were just a few sprinters in the group, and I knew that I was the fastest.”
Carpenter, too, said he was “fully red-lined” to make it over the top of the climb, but he recovered enough on the downhill run to the finish to claim the runner-up spot.
Kocjan may have had a psychological advantage over the others, however, admitting he went to sleep Monday night motivated and angry after missing the stage 1 podium.
Bookwalter attacked the split peloton on North Ogden Divide, bridging up to Axeon’s Daniel Eaton, the lone survivor of the day’s breakaway, with about 25km to go.
“The pace was a little slow and I was feeling good, so I though, ‘why not?’ I thought I’d bring a few strong guys with me,” he said. “For a minute I had [Team SmartStop’s] Chris Butler with me, which I thought was great because I thought these guys were a good group for a reduced bunch kick. But I lost Chris on the downhill.”
How it unfolded
Tuesday’s 161.8km stage from Trementon to Ogden featured just one major climb that topped out 31km from the finish.
A breakaway of five riders animated the early racing. MTN-Qhubeka’s Jay Thomson jumped away form the field before the fist intermediate sprint 32km into the day. He was soon joined by Hincape Racing’s Mac Brennan, Optum Pro Cycling’s Pierrick Naud, Axeon’s Daniel Eaton and Jamis-Hagens Berman’s Ben Jacques-Maynes.
By the time the leaders reached Brigham City with 97.5km remaining, their gap had grown to four minutes. That was the largest margin the peloton was willing to let out, however, and the gap started coming down slowly from there.
When the quintet off the front entered Ogden Canyon with 56km to go, their gap had dropped to just two minutes. As they started the relatively short but incredibly steep climb up North Ogden Divide, Eaton dropped his breakaway companions and the peloton was breathing down their neck.
Eaton continued on alone and was soon joined by Bookwalter, who made contact at the bottom of the descent. The duo pressed the pace into downtown Ogden, while SmartStop came to the front to help UnitedHealthcare pull back the gap.
The teams with sprinters still in the front group were hot on their heels, however, and with 2km to go the peloton, minus the group that was distanced on the climb, swept them up and hurtled around the closing circuits in Ogden to set up the sprint finish and Kocjan’s win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|3:37:27
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|22
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|28
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|31
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|35
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|36
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|37
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|38
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|39
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|43
|Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|44
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|45
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|46
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|47
|Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:20
|49
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:22
|50
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|51
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:16
|52
|Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|56
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|57
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|59
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|60
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|61
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|63
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|64
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|66
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|67
|Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|68
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|69
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|76
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|79
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|80
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|82
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|84
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|85
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|88
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|90
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:10
|91
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|92
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|93
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:05:27
|94
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:46
|95
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|96
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|99
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|100
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|101
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|104
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|105
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|107
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|108
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|109
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|110
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|111
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|112
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:20
|113
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|115
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|117
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|118
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|120
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team SmartStop
|10:52:21
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Axeon Cycling Team
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|11
|Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|13
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:36
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:38
|16
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:13:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26:19:35
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Axeon Cycling Team
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:02
|5
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:04
|6
|Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|8
|Colombia
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|13
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:20
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:40
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:42
|16
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:13:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8:46:19
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:11
|9
|Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:13
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:14
|11
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|22
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|25
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|29
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|33
|John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|38
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|39
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|40
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|41
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|42
|Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|43
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|44
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:34
|49
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:36
|50
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|51
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|52
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|53
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:29
|54
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|55
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:30
|56
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|63
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|65
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|66
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|69
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|72
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|73
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|74
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|75
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|77
|Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|81
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|84
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:03:31
|85
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|86
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|87
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|88
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:00
|89
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|91
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|93
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|94
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|95
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:06:32
|96
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:34
|97
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|99
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:06:35
|100
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:47
|101
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:33
|102
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:08:34
|103
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|105
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:03
|106
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:21
|107
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|108
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|109
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|9:42:00
|110
|Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:42
|111
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:38
|112
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|113
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:27
|114
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:57
|115
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:52
|116
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|117
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:23:50
|118
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|119
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:24:10
|120
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:45
|121
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:26:24
