Team Smartstop's Jure Kocjan proved the fastest of the strongmen during stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Tuesday. The Slovenian powered to the line of the 161.8km stage to Ogden, holding off a late charge from Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) and a fading Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who had been in a late breakaway.

Race leader Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) finished fourth on the stage to keep his yellow jersey over Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), with Kocjan moving into third thanks to the time bonus. Both riders trail Reijnen by four seconds.

It's not the first time Kocjan has enjoyed success in Utah. Last year he took the lead on stage 2 and wore the yellow jersey for two stages but never won a stage. He was second three times and won the overall points classification.

Kocjan had to make it over the climb of North Ogden Divide to take Tuesday’s win, and he barely hung onto the lead group over the top.

“I knew the climb from last year when we went up the other side,” he said. “My focus was to pass over the climb in the front group, and I was the last guy over with that group. I looked back and we had a gap. I had four other teammates with me, so I told them to go as hard as you can. There were just a few sprinters in the group, and I knew that I was the fastest.”

Carpenter, too, said he was “fully red-lined” to make it over the top of the climb, but he recovered enough on the downhill run to the finish to claim the runner-up spot.

Kocjan may have had a psychological advantage over the others, however, admitting he went to sleep Monday night motivated and angry after missing the stage 1 podium.

Bookwalter attacked the split peloton on North Ogden Divide, bridging up to Axeon’s Daniel Eaton, the lone survivor of the day’s breakaway, with about 25km to go.

“The pace was a little slow and I was feeling good, so I though, ‘why not?’ I thought I’d bring a few strong guys with me,” he said. “For a minute I had [Team SmartStop’s] Chris Butler with me, which I thought was great because I thought these guys were a good group for a reduced bunch kick. But I lost Chris on the downhill.”

How it unfolded

Tuesday’s 161.8km stage from Trementon to Ogden featured just one major climb that topped out 31km from the finish.

A breakaway of five riders animated the early racing. MTN-Qhubeka’s Jay Thomson jumped away form the field before the fist intermediate sprint 32km into the day. He was soon joined by Hincape Racing’s Mac Brennan, Optum Pro Cycling’s Pierrick Naud, Axeon’s Daniel Eaton and Jamis-Hagens Berman’s Ben Jacques-Maynes.

By the time the leaders reached Brigham City with 97.5km remaining, their gap had grown to four minutes. That was the largest margin the peloton was willing to let out, however, and the gap started coming down slowly from there.

When the quintet off the front entered Ogden Canyon with 56km to go, their gap had dropped to just two minutes. As they started the relatively short but incredibly steep climb up North Ogden Divide, Eaton dropped his breakaway companions and the peloton was breathing down their neck.

Eaton continued on alone and was soon joined by Bookwalter, who made contact at the bottom of the descent. The duo pressed the pace into downtown Ogden, while SmartStop came to the front to help UnitedHealthcare pull back the gap.

The teams with sprinters still in the front group were hot on their heels, however, and with 2km to go the peloton, minus the group that was distanced on the climb, swept them up and hurtled around the closing circuits in Ogden to set up the sprint finish and Kocjan’s win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 3:37:27 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 22 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 24 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 27 John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 28 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 31 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 32 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 33 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 35 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 36 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 37 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 38 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 39 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 43 Ben Jacques- Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 44 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 45 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 46 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 47 Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team 48 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:20 49 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:22 50 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:48 51 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:16 52 Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 54 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 56 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 57 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 59 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 61 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 63 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 64 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 66 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 67 Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 68 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 69 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 76 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 78 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 79 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 80 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 82 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 84 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 85 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 88 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:10 91 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 92 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 93 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:05:27 94 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:46 95 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 96 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 99 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 100 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 101 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 103 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 104 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 105 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 106 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 107 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 108 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 109 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:41 110 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 111 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 112 Brad Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:20 113 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 115 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 117 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 118 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 119 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 120 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team SmartStop 10:52:21 2 Hincapie Racing Team 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 Axeon Cycling Team 6 MTN - Qhubeka 7 Colombia 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 Jamis - Hagens Berman 11 Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:48 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:16 13 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Bardiani CSF 0:03:36 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:38 16 Team Budget Forklifts 0:13:48

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26:19:35 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Axeon Cycling Team 4 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:02 5 Team SmartStop 0:00:04 6 Hincapie Racing Team 7 Jamis - Hagens Berman 8 Colombia 9 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:52 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:16 13 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:20 14 Bardiani CSF 0:03:40 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:42 16 Team Budget Forklifts 0:13:52