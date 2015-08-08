Image 1 of 36 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 6 at the 2015 Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 36 The field hits the top of Guardsman Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 36 Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka) having fun on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 36 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) goes solo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 36 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) makes his way through fans on the way to the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 36 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) takes the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 36 Todays top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 36 The jersey winners for stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 36 The first break of the day gets a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 36 The chase group makes its way to the three leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 36 The break climbs to one of todays KOM’s. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 36 Michael Woods (Optum) stays tucked in behind his team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 36 A group of riders hits the tough Guardsmans Pass climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 36 The final three riders of todays break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 36 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) leads whats left of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 36 Ben King (Cannondale) one the way up the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 36 Ben King (Cannondale) helps to launch teammate Joe Dombrowski to the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 36 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Travis McCabe (SmartStop) makes it over one of todays tough climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 36 The race heads towards Park City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 36 Joe Dombrowski leads Frank Schleck during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 36 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) leaves the stage after signing on. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 36 The helmet of Taylor Phinney. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 36 Riders on the start line in front of the Rio Grande train station. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 36 Photo bikes wait for the riders to leave the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 36 Riders head out of downtown Salt Lake. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 36 Todays large breakaway group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 36 The peloton heads up todays first KOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 36 Michael Woods (Optum) spent the day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 36 Riders get strung out along one of todays reservoirs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 36 Taylor Phinney (BMC) sits in the bunch with his team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 36 Michael Woods (Optum) happy in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 36 The break heads along rock formations next todays course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 36 The peloton heads past an old farm collection. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 36 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the sprint jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 36 Storm clouds threatened todays race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 36 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) on the way to the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) showed that he was the strongest climber at the Larry H Miller Tour of Utah on Saturday when he soloed to the stage 6 victory, a summit finish at the Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort. The American climber attacked partway up the climb, dropping all of his rivals and winning the stage by more than a minute, taking the yellow leader's jersey from Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling).

Woods, who made a strong effort on the climb to reduce his losses to Dombrowski, sprinted to second place ahead of a select group of chasers that included Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) in third, Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth and Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) fifth.

Dombrowski now leads the overall classification heading into the stage 7 finale in Park City on Sunday. He has a healthy 50-second advantage over Woods, 1:07 to Schleck and 1:09 to Horner.

The 24-year-old American had teammate Ben King up the road in a group of three as the select general classification group hit the bottom of the Little Cottonwood climb to Snowbird, and he said the scenario that played out at there was perfect. Team Colombian set the temple to he lower slopes, but when several of their riders pulled off, Dombrowski made his jump.

"I saw Ben up the road, so I figured if I can go across to Ben and make a selection, I know Ben can really drill it for a k or two and really whittle it down," Dombroswki said. "And that’s sort of how we did it. Once Ben swung off I think it was only Frank Schleck with me. The tailwind helped me a lot because I knew if there was a group of three or four chasing behind it’s more or less the same for them. That definitely helped making up a deficit like that coming into this stage."

Schleck eventually faded back to the group with Woods, Horner and Berhane, leaving Dombrowski to take it to the line solo. Although the Cannondale riders admitted later that he wasn't quite sure he was in the lead at that point.

"My director came up in the car, and sometimes you’re not totally sure what the situation is," Dombrowski said. "I mean you’re off the front and you’re probably alone, but I had to ask him, ‘Is there anyone ahead of me?’ And he said, ‘No, no. You’re going to win the stage, man. You’re going to win the race.’ And I’m like, ‘No, are you sure?’ And he said, ‘You’re going to win the race.’”

How it unfolded

Stage 6 of the Tour of Utah offered the peloton a challenging queen stage, 177.7km that started in Salt Lake City and finished with a mountaintop finish at the Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort.

The stage included three KOMs; category 4 climb up Little Mountain, category 3 climb on Big Mountain and category 1 climb out of Park City over Guardsman's Pass, and the day finished on the 17km out-of-category ascent to Snowbird.

After winning stage 5 in Salt Lake City on Friday, Woods went into stage 6 as the overall leader, four seconds ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and five seconds ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop), who did not start the stage, which bumped Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in to third place seven seconds back.

A breakaway of three riders peeled away in the opening kilometres and was quickly chased by a group of nine. The two groups made contact just before the KOM to form the breakaway that would animate most of the day’s racing.

That group included Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing), Ruben Guerreiro, Greg Daniel and James Oram (Axeon), Flavio De Luna and Rob Britton (Team SmartStop), Joey Rosskopf (BMC), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Carlos Ramirez (Colombia), Johan Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts).

Smith started the day only nine seconds down on Woods, and the pressure was clearly on Optum as the gap went up to more than five minutes with 85km remaining. Optum set the pace and benefitted from help from teams Jelly Belly and UnitedHealthcare, and then Colombia, that took over the pace-setting on the climb over Guardsman's Pass, reducing the main field to roughly 30 riders.

Riders from the breakaway began to vanish off the back over the steep ascent including Colbrelli and Ramirez and later Van Zyl and Bobridge.

The breakaway continued to shatter over the steep, high-altitude ascent, until the only riders remaining were Britton and Rosskopf, and 20 seconds back were De Luna and King. Their gap, however, was significantly reduced to just over a minute as they crested the top. Although King managed to bridge back up to Britton and Rosskopf on the descent, De Luna was eventually reabsorbed back into the main field.

Colombia continued to lead the chase from the dwindled main field on the descent from Guardsman’s Pass, with help from BMC, however, GC leader Woods was left isolated without his Optum teammates.

Hitting the bottom of Cottonwood Pass to Snowbird, the breakaway’s gap was hanging below a minute. Colombia and BMC continued to force the pace, the latter setting up second-placed Brent Bookwalter for the stage win and possible yellow jersey.

Part way up the final climb, Rosskopf, King and Britton, looked over their shoulder to see the looming main field on their heels, and they watched as Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) made the first big, and ultimately winning, attack.

Dombrowski bridged across to his teammate King, who had just enough left in the tank to help for a few hundred metres, while Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing) and Woods bridged across to the Cannondale duo. Horner, meanwhile, was fighting a bout of asthma and missed the move.

"We hit the bottom and they accelerated and I followed it, but I had to sit up because I was having a little bit of an asthma attack," Horner told Cyclingnews. "And here, if you go too deep then you’re not going to be able to breathe at all and have to shut it down, so I backed off until I could get the breathing back under control. Then I used a big surge to get up there, but by the time I got there Joe was gone. I used everything I had to get back up to the wheel, and by the time I got there he was gone."

Dombrowski, who was 27 seconds back in the overall, continued to push the pace on the steeper sections of the climb and the only rider capable of staying with him was Schleck, who only needed to take 17 seconds out of Woods to move into the overall race lead.

Woods, with Squire on his wheel, desperately tried to limit his losses to Schleck and Dombrowski. The Luxembourg rider ended up falling off pace and Dombrowski carried on alone picking up time on every push of the pedals.

Woods caught up to Schleck 5km from the summit, but Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) and Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) bridged across to form a select chase group of four.

The Canadian fought to keep Dombrowski in his sight, but his companions were either unwilling or unable to contribute to the chase, and he eventually slipped into second place as the gap continued to open to the solo leader on the road.

Dombrowski crossed the finish line with the victory atop Snowbird, and with enough time to bump himself up into the overall race lead. Over a minute later, Woods sprinted in for second place, ahead of Schleck, Berhane and Horner, surrendering the yellow jersey, but maintaining second place overall.

"He was incredible," Woods said of Dombrowski. "It was an incredible ride, and he deserved every second he gained on us. That was impressive. I didn't have great legs today, and I tried to stick with him but I just blew."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5:00:20 2 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:17 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 6 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:44 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:54 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 10 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:02:34 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:37 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:03 16 Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team 17 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:38 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:44 22 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:06 24 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:05:17 25 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 0:05:28 26 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:52 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 28 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 31 Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 32 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:08:51 33 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:08:53 34 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:21 35 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:27 36 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:11 38 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:11:54 39 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:14 40 Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:34 41 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:13:12 42 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:15:31 44 John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:15:51 45 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:27 46 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:25 47 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 48 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 50 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:19:45 51 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:21:32 52 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 54 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 55 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 56 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:23:20 57 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 59 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 60 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 61 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 62 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 63 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 65 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:26 67 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:24:51 68 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 70 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 72 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 73 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:58 74 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 75 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:59 76 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 77 Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:03 79 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:56 80 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 84 Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 85 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 86 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 89 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:17 93 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:29 94 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:18 95 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:50 96 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 97 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 98 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 101 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 103 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:31:55 105 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:32:19 DNS Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop DNS Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home