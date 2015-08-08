Trending

Tour of Utah: Dombrowski takes stage 6 victory and yellow jersey at Snowbird

Cannondale-Garmin rider gains 50 seconds ahead of Park City finale

Image 1 of 36

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 6 at the 2015 Tour of Utah.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 6 at the 2015 Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 36

The field hits the top of Guardsman Pass.

The field hits the top of Guardsman Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 36

Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka) having fun on the descent.

Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka) having fun on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 36

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) goes solo.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) goes solo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 36

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) makes his way through fans on the way to the win.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) makes his way through fans on the way to the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 36

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) takes the yellow jersey.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) takes the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 36

Todays top three for the stage.

Todays top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 36

The jersey winners for stage 6.

The jersey winners for stage 6.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 36

The first break of the day gets a gap on the field.

The first break of the day gets a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 36

The chase group makes its way to the three leaders.

The chase group makes its way to the three leaders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 36

The break climbs to one of todays KOM's.

The break climbs to one of todays KOM’s.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 36

Michael Woods (Optum) stays tucked in behind his team.

Michael Woods (Optum) stays tucked in behind his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 36

A group of riders hits the tough Guardsmans Pass climb.

A group of riders hits the tough Guardsmans Pass climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 36

The final three riders of todays break.

The final three riders of todays break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 36

Joey Rosskopf (BMC) leads whats left of the break.

Joey Rosskopf (BMC) leads whats left of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 36

Ben King (Cannondale) one the way up the final climb.

Ben King (Cannondale) one the way up the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 36

Ben King (Cannondale) helps to launch teammate Joe Dombrowski to the win.

Ben King (Cannondale) helps to launch teammate Joe Dombrowski to the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 36

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Travis McCabe (SmartStop) makes it over one of todays tough climbs.

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Travis McCabe (SmartStop) makes it over one of todays tough climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 36

The race heads towards Park City.

The race heads towards Park City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 36

Joe Dombrowski leads Frank Schleck during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah.

Joe Dombrowski leads Frank Schleck during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 36

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) leaves the stage after signing on.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) leaves the stage after signing on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 36

The helmet of Taylor Phinney.

The helmet of Taylor Phinney.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 36

Riders on the start line in front of the Rio Grande train station.

Riders on the start line in front of the Rio Grande train station.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 36

Photo bikes wait for the riders to leave the start line.

Photo bikes wait for the riders to leave the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 36

Riders head out of downtown Salt Lake.

Riders head out of downtown Salt Lake.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 36

Todays large breakaway group.

Todays large breakaway group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 36

The peloton heads up todays first KOM climb.

The peloton heads up todays first KOM climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 36

Michael Woods (Optum) spent the day in yellow.

Michael Woods (Optum) spent the day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 36

Riders get strung out along one of todays reservoirs.

Riders get strung out along one of todays reservoirs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 36

Taylor Phinney (BMC) sits in the bunch with his team.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) sits in the bunch with his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 36

Michael Woods (Optum) happy in yellow.

Michael Woods (Optum) happy in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 36

The break heads along rock formations next todays course.

The break heads along rock formations next todays course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 36

The peloton heads past an old farm collection.

The peloton heads past an old farm collection.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 36

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the sprint jersey for another day.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the sprint jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 36

Storm clouds threatened todays race.

Storm clouds threatened todays race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 36

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) on the way to the win.

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) on the way to the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) showed that he was the strongest climber at the Larry H Miller Tour of Utah on Saturday when he soloed to the stage 6 victory, a summit finish at the Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort. The American climber attacked partway up the climb, dropping all of his rivals and winning the stage by more than a minute, taking the yellow leader's jersey from Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling).

Woods, who made a strong effort on the climb to reduce his losses to Dombrowski, sprinted to second place ahead of a select group of chasers that included Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) in third, Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth and Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) fifth.

Dombrowski now leads the overall classification heading into the stage 7 finale in Park City on Sunday. He has a healthy 50-second advantage over Woods, 1:07 to Schleck and 1:09 to Horner.

The 24-year-old American had teammate Ben King up the road in a group of three as the select general classification group hit the bottom of the Little Cottonwood climb to Snowbird, and he said the scenario that played out at there was perfect. Team Colombian set the temple to he lower slopes, but when several of their riders pulled off, Dombrowski made his jump.

"I saw Ben up the road, so I figured if I can go across to Ben and make a selection, I know Ben can really drill it for a k or two and really whittle it down," Dombroswki said. "And that’s sort of how we did it. Once Ben swung off I think it was only Frank Schleck with me. The tailwind helped me a lot because I knew if there was a group of three or four chasing behind it’s more or less the same for them. That definitely helped making up a deficit like that coming into this stage."

Schleck eventually faded back to the group with Woods, Horner and Berhane, leaving Dombrowski to take it to the line solo. Although the Cannondale riders admitted later that he wasn't quite sure he was in the lead at that point.

"My director came up in the car, and sometimes you’re not totally sure what the situation is," Dombrowski said. "I mean you’re off the front and you’re probably alone, but I had to ask him, ‘Is there anyone ahead of me?’ And he said, ‘No, no. You’re going to win the stage, man. You’re going to win the race.’ And I’m like, ‘No, are you sure?’ And he said, ‘You’re going to win the race.’”

How it unfolded

Stage 6 of the Tour of Utah offered the peloton a challenging queen stage, 177.7km that started in Salt Lake City and finished with a mountaintop finish at the Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort.

The stage included three KOMs; category 4 climb up Little Mountain, category 3 climb on Big Mountain and category 1 climb out of Park City over Guardsman's Pass, and the day finished on the 17km out-of-category ascent to Snowbird.

After winning stage 5 in Salt Lake City on Friday, Woods went into stage 6 as the overall leader, four seconds ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and five seconds ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop), who did not start the stage, which bumped Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in to third place seven seconds back.

A breakaway of three riders peeled away in the opening kilometres and was quickly chased by a group of nine. The two groups made contact just before the KOM to form the breakaway that would animate most of the day’s racing.

That group included Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing), Ruben Guerreiro, Greg Daniel and James Oram (Axeon), Flavio De Luna and Rob Britton (Team SmartStop), Joey Rosskopf (BMC), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Carlos Ramirez (Colombia), Johan Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts).

Smith started the day only nine seconds down on Woods, and the pressure was clearly on Optum as the gap went up to more than five minutes with 85km remaining. Optum set the pace and benefitted from help from teams Jelly Belly and UnitedHealthcare, and then Colombia, that took over the pace-setting on the climb over Guardsman's Pass, reducing the main field to roughly 30 riders.

Riders from the breakaway began to vanish off the back over the steep ascent including Colbrelli and Ramirez and later Van Zyl and Bobridge.

The breakaway continued to shatter over the steep, high-altitude ascent, until the only riders remaining were Britton and Rosskopf, and 20 seconds back were De Luna and King. Their gap, however, was significantly reduced to just over a minute as they crested the top. Although King managed to bridge back up to Britton and Rosskopf on the descent, De Luna was eventually reabsorbed back into the main field.

Colombia continued to lead the chase from the dwindled main field on the descent from Guardsman’s Pass, with help from BMC, however, GC leader Woods was left isolated without his Optum teammates.

Hitting the bottom of Cottonwood Pass to Snowbird, the breakaway’s gap was hanging below a minute. Colombia and BMC continued to force the pace, the latter setting up second-placed Brent Bookwalter for the stage win and possible yellow jersey.

Part way up the final climb, Rosskopf, King and Britton, looked over their shoulder to see the looming main field on their heels, and they watched as Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) made the first big, and ultimately winning, attack.

Dombrowski bridged across to his teammate King, who had just enough left in the tank to help for a few hundred metres, while Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing) and Woods bridged across to the Cannondale duo. Horner, meanwhile, was fighting a bout of asthma and missed the move.

"We hit the bottom and they accelerated and I followed it, but I had to sit up because I was having a little bit of an asthma attack," Horner told Cyclingnews. "And here, if you go too deep then you’re not going to be able to breathe at all and have to shut it down, so I backed off until I could get the breathing back under control. Then I used a big surge to get up there, but by the time I got there Joe was gone. I used everything I had to get back up to the wheel, and by the time I got there he was gone."

Dombrowski, who was 27 seconds back in the overall, continued to push the pace on the steeper sections of the climb and the only rider capable of staying with him was Schleck, who only needed to take 17 seconds out of Woods to move into the overall race lead.

Woods, with Squire on his wheel, desperately tried to limit his losses to Schleck and Dombrowski. The Luxembourg rider ended up falling off pace and Dombrowski carried on alone picking up time on every push of the pedals.

Woods caught up to Schleck 5km from the summit, but Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) and Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) bridged across to form a select chase group of four.

The Canadian fought to keep Dombrowski in his sight, but his companions were either unwilling or unable to contribute to the chase, and he eventually slipped into second place as the gap continued to open to the solo leader on the road.

Dombrowski crossed the finish line with the victory atop Snowbird, and with enough time to bump himself up into the overall race lead. Over a minute later, Woods sprinted in for second place, ahead of Schleck, Berhane and Horner, surrendering the yellow jersey, but maintaining second place overall. 

"He was incredible," Woods said of Dombrowski. "It was an incredible ride, and he deserved every second he gained on us. That was impressive. I didn't have great legs today, and I tried to stick with him but I just blew."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5:00:20
2Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
5Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
6Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:44
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:54
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
10Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
11Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:02:34
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:37
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:03
16Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team
17Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:38
20Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:44
22Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:06
24Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:05:17
25Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:05:28
26Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:52
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:13
28Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
31Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
32Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:08:51
33Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:08:53
34Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:21
35Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:27
36Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:11
38Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:54
39Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:14
40Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:12:34
41James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:12
42Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:15:31
44John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:15:51
45Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:27
46Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:25
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
48Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
50Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:19:45
51Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:21:32
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
54Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
55Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
56Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:23:20
57Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
59Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
60Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
61Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
62Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
63Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
65Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:26
67Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:24:51
68Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
70Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
72Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
73Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:58
74Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
75Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:59
76Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
77Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:03
79John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:56
80Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
84Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
85Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
86Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
89Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:17
93Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:29
94Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:18
95Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:31:50
96Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
97Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
98Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
101Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
103Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:31:55
105Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:32:19
DNSJure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
DNSLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team24:51:37
2Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:50
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:07
4Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:09
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:26
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
7Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:01:41
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:42
9Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:46
10Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:50
11Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:01:56
12Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:02:39
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:01
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:05
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:20
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:37
18Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop0:04:01
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:40
20Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:45
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:55
22Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:05:17
23Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:07:49
24Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:07:56
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
26Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:32
27Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:35
28Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:09:26
29Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:37
30James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:08
31Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:14:22
32Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:33
33Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:43
34Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:01
35Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:43
36John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:16:04
37Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:25
38Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:28
39Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:43
40Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:18:59
41Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:19:41
42Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:19:54
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:12
44Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:21:19
45Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:21:41
46Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:03
47Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:22:20
48Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:23:19
49Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:23:30
50Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:37
51Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:42
52Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:24:45
53Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:25:12
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:21
55Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:32
56Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:19
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:18
58Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:32
59Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:39
60Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:31:54
61Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:26
62Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:34:22
63Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:34:33
64Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:34:40
65Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:48
66Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:35:20
67Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:10
68Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:26
69Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:37:46
70Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:40:00
71Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:17
72Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:41:20
73Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:41:29
74Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:42:00
75Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:42:07
76Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:27
77Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:43:33
78Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:44:25
79Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:35
80Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:44:52
81Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:05
82Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:45:54
83John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:46:36
84Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:13
85Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:48:28
86Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:49:50
87David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:51:24
88Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:52:50
89Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:54:24
90Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:55:05
91Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:55:18
92Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:25
93Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:56:11
94Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:56:24
95Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:58:06
96Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:58:32
97Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team1:02:16
98Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1:02:50
99Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:03:52
100Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:16
101Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop1:09:50
102Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:12:37
103Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team1:22:57
104Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:30:10
105Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:35:29

