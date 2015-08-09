Image 1 of 33 Lachlan Norris celebrates his narrow victory over Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 33 The final jersey winners for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 33 The top three overall on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 33 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) throws his flowers to the crowd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 33 The race on the way out of Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 33 Today's breakaway goes up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 33 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) stays protected by his team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 33 The peloton on the way through Wolf Creek (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 33 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) attacked on one of today's descents (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 33 Carson Miller (Jamis) riding in today’s break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 33 The lead group gets cheered encouragement on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 33 Today’s final climb was steep and long (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 33 Rob Britton (SmartStop) rode most of the final climb solo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 33 Rob Britton (SmartStop) trying to stay away from the chase on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 33 Fans cheer as the lead group nears the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 33 Taylor Phinney (BMC) bows to the crowd after being voted overall fan favourite (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 33 The top three for the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 33 Today's top three enjoy a cold beverage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 33 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) was welcomed this morning in front of his hometown crowd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 33 Riders and fans at todays start in Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 33 The race heads out for the neutral laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 33 Cannondale-Garmin got to the front first thing this morning (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 33 Clear skies for today's breakaway group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 33 The peloton heads back down towards the Heber Valley (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 33 Riders pass a river along today's route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 33 The peloton passes by bison during todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 33 Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) wore the fan favourite jersey today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 33 Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) trying to bridge to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 33 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) and teammate Ben King working on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 33 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) gets cooled off by a fan (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 33 Today's sprint to the line in front of huge crowds (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 33 The sprint for the last podium spot (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 33 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) gets the podium kisses for his overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

One day after winning his first professional race, Joe Dombrowski claimed the first overall stage race victory of his career by winning the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Sunday in Park City.

Drapac's Lahlan Norris took the seventh and final stage of the race in a photo finish from BMC's Brent Bookwalter, with Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) third.

"I'm pretty excited," Norris said. “This is a huge win for me and for the team as well. We came here to win a stage, and unfortunately it was a bit hillier than we thought with out sprint boys, and it was up to the skinny guys, so I was glad I was able to take a win."

Cannondale-Garmin's Dombrowski finished ninth on the day to claim overall victory ahead of stage 5 winner Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) and Bookwalter.

The win also marks Dombrowski's return to top form after several years of injuries and illness., including an operation on his iliac artery last year.

"So far it's been a really good year for me and I've sort of made steady progress," he said. "I think anytime you have a long hiatus like that, you fix something and you think you're going to go straight back to the top. But it doesn't always work that way.

"It's not a linear progression," he said. "But, yeah, I think this is the best yet since then, so I'm happy to be back and racing healthy again."

The win was especially good for Cannondale-Garmin, given the news at the beginning of the week that two-time Utah champion and Dombrowski's teammate Tom Danielson had tested positive in July for synthetic testosterone.

"I said to the guys on the team bus the first day, 'I think we can still win this race. And I think with you guys individually we can win stages as well, so let's not focus on that and let's just focus on the race and see what we make of it and be as positive about this as we can,'" Dombrowski said. "I think it was a good week for us."

How it unfolded

Sunday's 125.5km final stage, which started and finished in Park City, was relatively short but packed a huge punch. The day featured just two KOMs, the category 2 climb through Wolf Creek Ranch and the daunting climb of Empire Pass that topped out at 2,726 metres of elevation and led to a technical 8km descent to the finish

A breakaway of 12 riders formed in the opening kilometres, with Taylor Phinney (BMC), Sam Spokes (Drapac), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Edwin Avila (Team Colombia), Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF), Ty Magner (Hincapie), Rob Britton (Team SmartStop), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Griffin Easter (Airgas-Safeway) and Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts) escaping the field.

The best-placed breakaway rider was more than nine minutes in arrears, but even so the field was not eager to give the break much leash on the short stage. The leader's biggest advantage of the day was 3:45 about 31km into the day and by the time they hit the bottom of Wolf Creek Ranch the Cannondale and Optum led chase had whittled it down to 3:10.

As the leaders went up the climb, they started losing time precipitously, and as the gap neared two minutes, UnitedHealthcare's Janez Brajkovic and Colombia's Castiblanco tried to bridge. They made it about halfway to the leaders, but the field eventually pulled them back.

The breakaway began to splinter on the climb, and their advantage dropped below two minutes. But they came back together on the descent out of the ranch and were 12 strong again heading through the town of Midway toward Empire Pass.

The cooperation amongst the leaders didn’t last long, however, as Putt slipped away from the group, followed by Phinney, Avila and Easter.

Putt continued on solo as the three chasers were absorbed by the field. Counter attacks started to fly as more riders hoped to bridge to Putt. Rob Britton set out on his own and soon passed Putt, who faded back into the field as a select group started to form behind Britton.

In the new chase group were Dombrowski, Woods, Bookwalter, Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Daniel Martinez (Colombia) and Rob Squire (Hincapie). Bookwalter briefly lost contact with the group but fought his way back with Norris. The group was also joined by Chris Horner (Airgas-Safway) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) to form a chase group of 10.

Britton fought to hold his lead over the top of the climb, but the chase caught him several kilometres from the summit. More counter-attacks flew, but the leaders crested Empire Pass together.

Bookwalter and Norris lit out on the descent, gaining a gap that looked promising, but Norris briefly lost contact. He was able to claw his way back, however, as he flew up on Bookwalter's wheel and then went to the front to press the pace even harder.

"Last week we stayed up in Deer Valley, and we were regularly hitting about 120km/h down that straight section," Norris said. "So I'm pretty sure that would have been something similar when I was gradually getting back onto the back of Brent.

"It was super fast, but I knew the descent pretty well," he said. "I actually said to the mechanic this morning to let 10 psi out and I'd give red-hot crack hot in the descent. So I had that planned and it was really good to have that plan come together.

As the duo entered Park City and made their way to the finish on Main Street, Bookwalter railed the final corner and had a gap, but Norris was able to make the ground and pass the BMC rider right on the line.

"I actually knew it was quite a long drag and I didn't want to go in there first," Norris said. "I've got a little bit of steady acceleration, but I don't have a lot of length in my sprint so I had to make it pretty short and sweet. I guess I judged it pretty well."

Bookwalter lamented that he unfortunately has the same type of sprint as Norris. He said the team watched a video on the bus before the stage of former BMC rider Cadel Evans winning last year's stage on the same course, and Evans burst out of the final corner first to take the stage win.

"It was full gas to the line," Bookwalter said. "I think I took a little gap and then head down, buried myself and gave it everything I had, so no regrets. It was just a good powerful and tactical sprint by Lachlan."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3:14:51 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 4 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:48 11 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:20 12 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:01:34 13 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 14 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 15 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:01:44 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:57 19 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:53 21 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:56 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:10 23 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 24 Chris Butler (USA) Team SmartStop 0:03:14 25 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:03:25 26 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 27 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:31 28 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:33 29 Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:58 30 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 31 Luis Lemus (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:04:37 32 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:07 33 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:05:37 35 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:06:05 36 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 37 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:12 38 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:04 39 Kilian Frankiny (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 40 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:08 41 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:03 42 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:09 43 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:08:13 46 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:18 47 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 48 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:20 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:50 51 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:14 52 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:23 54 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:22 55 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 56 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:45 57 John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:12:13 58 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:14 59 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 60 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 61 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:16 62 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:55 63 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:15:16 64 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:18 65 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 66 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 70 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 71 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 73 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 74 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:30 76 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:35 77 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 78 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:15:39 79 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Josh Berry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:48 82 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:56 84 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 85 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 87 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 88 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Cullen Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 90 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 91 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 Manuel Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:03 95 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:16:16 96 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:31 97 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:19:23 98 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:21:55 99 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:31 DNS Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop