Image 1 of 27 Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) happy after taking third overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 The overall jersey winners for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads over the last KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 The leaders get cheered by fans on the last KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 The rest of today's chase group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 Carter Jones (Optum) climbed his way to seventh overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) goes hard on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) leading the final chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 The peloton hits the last flat section of todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 The field climbed high during todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 Bison along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Belkin comes to the front and checks the course profile card (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads up the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 Cadel Evans (BMC) wins the final stage of the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 Lampre-Merida takes home the top team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 Cadel Evans (BMC) bridges to the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 Tom Danielson (Garmin) shadows Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) attacks the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Garmin spent the final day setting tempo at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 The break widens the gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 A fan brings European flare to today's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 The race rolls out of Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 Today's break nears the KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 Tom Danielson (Garmin) congratulates Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) on taking the KOM jersey this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 Tom Danielson (Garmin) wins another Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Cadel Evans relied on his descending and sprinting skills to win a second consecutive stage Sunday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, while Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished with the five-rider lead group to seal his second overall win there in as many years.

"It's magic," Danielson said. "It's really special to come across the line with so many fans. I wanted to start crying. So much work goes into it, and all of us athletes put in so much that when it all comes together like it did this week, we all understand what that means, and it's really special."

Evans won the final sprint ahead of Belkin's Wilco Kelderman and Lampre-Merida's Winner Anacona. Lampre's Chris Horner was fourth with the same time, followed by Danielson five seconds back in fifth.

"I had hopes, but after yesterday's stage I didn't have really high expectations," Evans said of his second stage win this week. "I must have been 150km in the break yesterday, and it takes its toll on you. I saw early in the stage that I was going OK, and then it sort of depended on the last climb, which was probably a little bit to my favor with a little bit of headwind. A lot of these GC guys are also tired from racing flat out everyday for GC, so that probably worked a little bit toward my favor."

The 125.5km final stage started in Park City and finished there after two KOMs and nearly 2,500 meters of climbing. For the second consecutive day, Trek Factory Racing's Jens Voigt set off by himself from the starting gun, but the wary peloton reacted swiftly and brought him back into the fold. Attacks continued to fly over the ensuing kilometers until an eight-rider break established after about an hour of racing.

The breakaway group included Drapac's Jai Crawford, Cannondale's Cristiano Salerno, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Matt Cooke, Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jacob Rathe, Hincapie Sportswear's Joe Lewis, Belkin's Maarten Tjallingii and Bissell teammates James Oram and Tanner Putt.

Crawford was the best-placed rider in the general classification at more than 11 minutes down, and with 75km to go the escapees' advantage grew to more than two minutes. The gap ballooned to more than four minutes as the breakaway hit the bottom of the first KOM of the day on the climb through Wolf Creek Ranch.

Hincapie's Lewis suffered a mechanical and lost contact on the climb, and with Belkin chasing, the rest of the group's gap shrunk to 2:15 over the top. The advantage was down to 1:35 on the descent about 50km from the finish. With the GC teams hoping to bring the break back at the base of Empire Pass, which started about the 104km mark, the gap came down steadily and went under one minute in the town of Midway about 100km in.

As the road turned up Empire Pass, which climbs nearly 1,000 meters over 12km, Crawford was the first to drop out of the group. As the peloton closed in, Rathe jumped away for a last gasp effort. But the select group of stage hopefuls and GC contenders that pulled away from the field soon swept him up as well, and the race reshuffled once more.

Funvic's Alex Diniz attacked and got a small gap before Danielson, followed closely by Kelderman and Horner, pulled him back. Horner's teammate, Winner Anacona, jumped away next, and only Danielson and Cannondale's George Bennett followed. Bennett cracked out of the lead group, leaving Anacona and Danielson alone at the front. Horner dropped the chase group and bridged to the duo up the road to form a lead group of three.

"I kind of covered the moves from behind and let the gap grow a little bit," Horner said. "I knew I was going across, but it was just a matter of finding a good time and a good point to go across as they were playing little games back there. I got a little gap and jumped across, and of course it's my teammate up there, so he's going to wait for me."

Anacona pushed the pace until Horner took over about 15km from the finish. Kelderman was chasing alone, trying to get back on terms with the leaders before the top of the climb. Further down the road, Optum's Carter Jones moved up to Evans to form a two-rider chase about 20 seconds down the mountain. Kelderman made the catch before the summit, and Anacona, who hoped to leapfrog BMC's Ben Hermans into third overall, immediately went to the front and set the pace.

"I was little but scared, honestly, with them," Danielson said. "I couldn't understand why [Anacona] wasn't selling out for Chris, solely, you know. But now I know: he was going for third."

Over the summit, Evans dropped Jones and hurtled himself down the mountain, catching the lead quartet with about 5km remaining. Evans said he was confident he could pull back the leaders on the descent.

"Coming back, I certainly wanted to be within 30 seconds going over the top of the climb to be able to come back to these guys," Evans said.

Evans sat on the back of the group and waited for his opportunity to attack, taking the lead in the final kilometer with two corners to go. From that point he never looked back, beating Kelderman to the line by a bike length, followed by Anacona, Horner and Danielson.

Horner, for one, was impressed with Evans' ride and his winning move.

"His tactics in the last two corners caught us all off guard," said the Lampre-Merida leader. "It was beautiful to watch – and painful at the same time."

Evans said he looked at the course map before the race and identified a spot where he needed to be in the finale.

"I had a little plan," Evans said. "I didn't expect to go quite so early, but I saw there were sort of hesitant, which I completely understand because they've got a lot to lose in terms of safety and so on, and I've sort of got everything to gain there. It's nice to be on the other side of the fence for once, because normally I'm the guy in GC being caught by the guys coming back, and I have to think about GC before I can think about the stage win."

Results

Stage 7 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:10:52 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 5 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:05 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 8 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 13 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:42 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:01 15 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 16 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 18 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 19 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 20 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:15 21 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:19 22 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:30 24 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 25 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 26 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:05:58 27 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:06:12 28 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:33 29 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:07:43 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 32 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 33 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 34 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 35 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 36 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 37 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 38 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 39 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:53 40 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:10:39 41 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:45 42 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:30 43 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:08 44 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:12:13 45 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:12:26 46 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 47 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 48 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:36 50 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:12:38 52 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 54 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 55 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 56 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 57 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 58 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:12:43 61 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 62 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:59 63 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 64 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:02 65 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 66 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 71 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 72 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 73 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 74 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 76 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 78 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 80 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 81 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 82 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 83 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 84 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 85 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:37 86 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:19:23 87 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:51 88 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:24:27 89 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 90 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 91 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:32 DNF Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop DNF Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop DNS Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team

Points - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 pts 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 1

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 10 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 7 5 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 8 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 3 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 2 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 pts 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 5 5 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 3

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 12 pts 2 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 7 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2 10 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:11:17 2 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:36 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:05 4 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:08 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:18 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:05 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:12:01 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 13 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:12:13 15 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:12:18 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:37 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 21 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 9:33:18 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 3 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:35 4 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:12:19 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:35 6 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:16:18 7 Team SmartStop 0:20:09 8 Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Cannondale 10 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:22:40 11 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:24:32 12 Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:24:34 13 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:05 14 Bissell Development Team 0:26:14 15 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:17

Most Aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 30:18:04 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:52 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:01:43 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 7 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:57 8 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:48 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:04:00 10 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:04:59 11 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:06 12 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:13 13 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:07:18 14 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:07:41 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:46 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:33 17 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:18 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:17 20 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:11:53 21 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:14:50 22 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:51 23 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 0:24:25 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:13 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:26:18 26 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:29:14 27 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:33:26 28 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:35:37 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:36:37 30 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:43:52 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:47:09 32 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:47:24 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:48:24 34 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:03 35 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:50:57 36 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:06 37 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:51:58 38 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:52:47 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:53:06 40 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:55:56 41 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:58:00 42 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:58:59 43 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:59:33 44 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 1:00:37 45 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:50 46 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 1:01:36 47 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:02:19 48 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 1:02:51 49 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:18 50 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 1:03:25 51 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:03:47 52 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:05:01 53 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:05:37 54 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 1:05:42 55 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:06:29 56 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:07:51 57 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:22 58 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:12:59 59 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:13:47 60 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:14:44 61 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:15:52 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:16:18 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:17:23 64 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 65 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1:18:10 66 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:19:25 67 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 1:20:51 68 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:21:32 69 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:21:46 70 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:22:05 71 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:22:35 72 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:24:21 73 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:24:29 74 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:38 75 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:26:44 76 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:27:13 77 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:27:35 78 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:27:40 79 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:28:16 80 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:28:54 81 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:31:00 82 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:31:13 83 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:04 84 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:33:51 85 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:58 86 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:36:57 88 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:40:06 89 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 1:41:14 90 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 1:41:35 91 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:43:05 92 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:47:28

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 46 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 35 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 16 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 12 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 10 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 7 15 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 16 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 17 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 22 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 23 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 26 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 27 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 28 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 3 29 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 3 30 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 3 31 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 32 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 33 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 34 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 2 35 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 36 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 37 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 1 38 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 39 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 40 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 50 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 3 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 33 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 29 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 28 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 8 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 9 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 18 10 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 18 11 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 13 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 14 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 12 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 16 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 18 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 8 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 21 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 7 22 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 23 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 6 24 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 27 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 5 28 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 5 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 5 30 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 31 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 32 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 33 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 34 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 35 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 36 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 37 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 3 38 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 39 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 40 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 41 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 1 42 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30:28:07 2 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:14 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:16:15 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:19:11 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:23:23 6 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:33:49 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:38:21 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:40:54 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:43:03 10 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:53:22 11 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:54:58 12 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:26 13 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:59:19 14 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:02:56 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:04:41 16 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:05:49 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1:08:07 18 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:11:43 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:12:02 20 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:14:18 21 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:25:55 22 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:03