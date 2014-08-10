Trending

Danielson seals overall Tour of Utah victory

Evans wins a second consecutive stage

Image 1 of 27

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) happy after taking third overall

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) happy after taking third overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

The overall jersey winners for the week

The overall jersey winners for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads over the last KOM

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads over the last KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

The leaders get cheered by fans on the last KOM

The leaders get cheered by fans on the last KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

The rest of today's chase group

The rest of today's chase group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Carter Jones (Optum) climbed his way to seventh overall

Carter Jones (Optum) climbed his way to seventh overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) goes hard on the climb

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) goes hard on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) leading the final chase

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) leading the final chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

The peloton hits the last flat section of todays stage

The peloton hits the last flat section of todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

The field climbed high during todays stage

The field climbed high during todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

Bison along todays route

Bison along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Belkin comes to the front and checks the course profile card

Belkin comes to the front and checks the course profile card
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads up the final climb

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads up the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Cadel Evans (BMC) wins the final stage of the Tour of Utah

Cadel Evans (BMC) wins the final stage of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

Lampre-Merida takes home the top team prize

Lampre-Merida takes home the top team prize
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

Cadel Evans (BMC) bridges to the front group

Cadel Evans (BMC) bridges to the front group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

Tom Danielson (Garmin) shadows Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)

Tom Danielson (Garmin) shadows Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) attacks the front group

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) attacks the front group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) on the descent

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Garmin spent the final day setting tempo at the front

Garmin spent the final day setting tempo at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

The break widens the gap on the field

The break widens the gap on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

A fan brings European flare to today's race

A fan brings European flare to today's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

The race rolls out of Park City

The race rolls out of Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

Today's break nears the KOM

Today's break nears the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

Tom Danielson (Garmin) congratulates Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) on taking the KOM jersey this week

Tom Danielson (Garmin) congratulates Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) on taking the KOM jersey this week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

Tom Danielson (Garmin) wins another Tour of Utah

Tom Danielson (Garmin) wins another Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Cadel Evans relied on his descending and sprinting skills to win a second consecutive stage Sunday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, while Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished with the five-rider lead group to seal his second overall win there in as many years.

"It's magic," Danielson said. "It's really special to come across the line with so many fans. I wanted to start crying. So much work goes into it, and all of us athletes put in so much that when it all comes together like it did this week, we all understand what that means, and it's really special."

Evans won the final sprint ahead of Belkin's Wilco Kelderman and Lampre-Merida's Winner Anacona. Lampre's Chris Horner was fourth with the same time, followed by Danielson five seconds back in fifth.

"I had hopes, but after yesterday's stage I didn't have really high expectations," Evans said of his second stage win this week. "I must have been 150km in the break yesterday, and it takes its toll on you. I saw early in the stage that I was going OK, and then it sort of depended on the last climb, which was probably a little bit to my favor with a little bit of headwind. A lot of these GC guys are also tired from racing flat out everyday for GC, so that probably worked a little bit toward my favor."

The 125.5km final stage started in Park City and finished there after two KOMs and nearly 2,500 meters of climbing. For the second consecutive day, Trek Factory Racing's Jens Voigt set off by himself from the starting gun, but the wary peloton reacted swiftly and brought him back into the fold. Attacks continued to fly over the ensuing kilometers until an eight-rider break established after about an hour of racing.

The breakaway group included Drapac's Jai Crawford, Cannondale's Cristiano Salerno, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Matt Cooke, Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jacob Rathe, Hincapie Sportswear's Joe Lewis, Belkin's Maarten Tjallingii and Bissell teammates James Oram and Tanner Putt.

Crawford was the best-placed rider in the general classification at more than 11 minutes down, and with 75km to go the escapees' advantage grew to more than two minutes. The gap ballooned to more than four minutes as the breakaway hit the bottom of the first KOM of the day on the climb through Wolf Creek Ranch.

Hincapie's Lewis suffered a mechanical and lost contact on the climb, and with Belkin chasing, the rest of the group's gap shrunk to 2:15 over the top. The advantage was down to 1:35 on the descent about 50km from the finish. With the GC teams hoping to bring the break back at the base of Empire Pass, which started about the 104km mark, the gap came down steadily and went under one minute in the town of Midway about 100km in.

As the road turned up Empire Pass, which climbs nearly 1,000 meters over 12km, Crawford was the first to drop out of the group. As the peloton closed in, Rathe jumped away for a last gasp effort. But the select group of stage hopefuls and GC contenders that pulled away from the field soon swept him up as well, and the race reshuffled once more.

Funvic's Alex Diniz attacked and got a small gap before Danielson, followed closely by Kelderman and Horner, pulled him back. Horner's teammate, Winner Anacona, jumped away next, and only Danielson and Cannondale's George Bennett followed. Bennett cracked out of the lead group, leaving Anacona and Danielson alone at the front. Horner dropped the chase group and bridged to the duo up the road to form a lead group of three.

"I kind of covered the moves from behind and let the gap grow a little bit," Horner said. "I knew I was going across, but it was just a matter of finding a good time and a good point to go across as they were playing little games back there. I got a little gap and jumped across, and of course it's my teammate up there, so he's going to wait for me."

Anacona pushed the pace until Horner took over about 15km from the finish. Kelderman was chasing alone, trying to get back on terms with the leaders before the top of the climb. Further down the road, Optum's Carter Jones moved up to Evans to form a two-rider chase about 20 seconds down the mountain. Kelderman made the catch before the summit, and Anacona, who hoped to leapfrog BMC's Ben Hermans into third overall, immediately went to the front and set the pace.

"I was little but scared, honestly, with them," Danielson said. "I couldn't understand why [Anacona] wasn't selling out for Chris, solely, you know. But now I know: he was going for third."

Over the summit, Evans dropped Jones and hurtled himself down the mountain, catching the lead quartet with about 5km remaining. Evans said he was confident he could pull back the leaders on the descent.

"Coming back, I certainly wanted to be within 30 seconds going over the top of the climb to be able to come back to these guys," Evans said.

Evans sat on the back of the group and waited for his opportunity to attack, taking the lead in the final kilometer with two corners to go. From that point he never looked back, beating Kelderman to the line by a bike length, followed by Anacona, Horner and Danielson.

Horner, for one, was impressed with Evans' ride and his winning move.

"His tactics in the last two corners caught us all off guard," said the Lampre-Merida leader. "It was beautiful to watch – and painful at the same time."

Evans said he looked at the course map before the race and identified a spot where he needed to be in the finale.

"I had a little plan," Evans said. "I didn't expect to go quite so early, but I saw there were sort of hesitant, which I completely understand because they've got a lot to lose in terms of safety and so on, and I've sort of got everything to gain there. It's nice to be on the other side of the fence for once, because normally I'm the guy in GC being caught by the guys coming back, and I have to think about GC before I can think about the stage win."

 

Results

Stage 7 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:10:52
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida
4Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
5Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:05
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:10
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
8George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
13Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:42
14Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:01
15Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
16Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
17Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
18Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
19Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
20Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:15
21Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:19
22Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:30
24Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
25Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
26Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:05:58
27Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop0:06:12
28Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:33
29Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:07:43
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
32Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
33Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
34Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
35Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
36Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
37Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
38Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
39Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:53
40Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:10:39
41Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:45
42Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:30
43Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:08
44Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:12:13
45James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:12:26
46Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
47Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
48Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:36
50Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:12:38
52Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
54Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
55Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
56Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
57Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
58Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:12:43
61Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
62Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:59
63Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac
64Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:17:02
65Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
66Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
68Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
71Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
72Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
73Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp
74Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
75Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida
76Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
78Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
80Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
81Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
82Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
83Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp
84Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
85Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:37
86Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:19:23
87Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:51
88Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:24:27
89Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
90Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:32
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFLuis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFMichael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
DNFShane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFTravis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
DNSKeegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team

Points - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team5pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale1

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida10
4Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida7
5Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
8George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale3
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac2
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

KOM - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team8pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team5
5Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale3

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida12pts
2Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida7
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2
10Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:11:17
2Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:01:36
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:05
4Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:08
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:18
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
7Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
9Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:05
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:12:01
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
13Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:12:13
15Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:12:18
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:16:37
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
19Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
22Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida9:33:18
2BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Trek Factory Racing0:06:35
4Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:19
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:35
6Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:16:18
7Team SmartStop0:20:09
8Drapac Professional Cycling
9Cannondale
10Team Garmin-Sharp0:22:40
11Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:24:32
12Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:24:34
13Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:05
14Bissell Development Team0:26:14
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:17

Most Aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp30:18:04
2Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:00:52
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:01:43
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
7Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:57
8Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:48
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:04:00
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:04:59
11Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:06:06
12Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:13
13Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:07:18
14Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:07:41
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:46
16Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:33
17Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:18
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:10:17
20Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:11:53
21Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:14:50
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:18:51
23Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac0:24:25
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:13
25Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:26:18
26James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:29:14
27Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:33:26
28Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:35:37
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:36:37
30Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:43:52
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:47:09
32Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:47:24
33Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:48:24
34Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:03
35Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:50:57
36Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:06
37Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:51:58
38Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:52:47
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:53:06
40Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:55:56
41Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:00
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:58:59
43Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:59:33
44Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale1:00:37
45Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:00:50
46Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk1:01:36
47Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:02:19
48Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac1:02:51
49Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:03:18
50Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac1:03:25
51Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:03:47
52Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:05:01
53Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:05:37
54Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop1:05:42
55Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:06:29
56Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:07:51
57Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:22
58Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team1:12:59
59Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:13:47
60Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:14:44
61Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:15:52
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:16:18
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:17:23
64Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
65Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1:18:10
66Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:19:25
67Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop1:20:51
68Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:21:32
69Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1:21:46
70Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team1:22:05
71Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:22:35
72Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:24:21
73Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:24:29
74Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:25:38
75Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:26:44
76Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:27:13
77Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:27:35
78Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:27:40
79Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:28:16
80Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:28:54
81Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:31:00
82Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos1:31:13
83Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:32:04
84Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos1:33:51
85Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:35:58
86Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:36:57
88Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:40:06
89Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac1:41:14
90Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac1:41:35
91Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:43:05
92Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:47:28

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop46pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team35
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team16
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing16
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team14
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team12
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida10
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
14Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida7
15Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
16Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
17Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
21Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
22Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
23Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
24Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
25Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
26Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team4
27Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
28George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale3
29Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac3
30Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale3
31Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
32Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
33Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
34Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac2
35Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
36Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
37Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale1
38Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
39Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
40Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team50pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team38
3Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp33
4Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida29
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing28
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
8Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
9Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos18
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida18
11Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
13Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing14
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac12
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
16Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team8
18Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman8
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
21Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman7
22Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
23George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale6
24Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
26Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
27Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp5
28James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team5
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team5
30Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
31Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
32Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
33Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
34Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
35Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
37Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale3
38Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
39Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
40Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
41Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac1
42Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team30:28:07
2Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:00:14
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:16:15
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:19:11
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:23:23
6Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:33:49
7Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:38:21
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:40:54
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:43:03
10Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:53:22
11Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:54:58
12Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:56:26
13Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:59:19
14Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team1:02:56
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:04:41
16Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:05:49
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1:08:07
18Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1:11:43
19Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team1:12:02
20Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:14:18
21Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:25:55
22Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:30:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida91:03:59
2BMC Racing Team0:02:08
3Trek Factory Racing0:17:32
4Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:32:24
5Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:54:07
6Team Garmin-Sharp1:10:22
7Drapac Professional Cycling1:10:25
8Bissell Development Team1:14:59
9Team SmartStop1:23:52
10Cannondale1:24:43
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:53:53
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:00:16
13Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos2:06:03
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2:08:28
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:33:56

 

