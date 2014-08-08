Tour of Utah: Eric Young wins for Optum
Danielson unchallenged on sprinter's stage
Stage 5: Evanston - Kamas
Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young took the biggest win of his career Friday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the field sprint to take the stage 5 victory in front of Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop) Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare).
“It's totally unbelievable for me personally and the team as well,” Young said. “We were so close on stages 1 and stage 3. We were really trying hard for those. So we rode pretty hard to get the break back today. Our three guys, [Tom] Soladay, [Mike] Friedman and Jesse [Anthony], really had to lay it on for that. I was just really happy to improve in my finishes in the first couple sprints and reward the guys with wining here.”
Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished safely in the field and will take a lead of 57 seconds over Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) and Ben Hermans (BMC) into Saturday's Queen Stage.
The day started across the Utah border in Evanston, Wyoming, before making its way toward the summit of Bald Mountain, which at 3,260 meters above sea level is the highest point in the stage race. Several early breakaways formed in a tenacious crosswind but were pulled back by the antsy peloton. Finally a group of eight formed about 20km into the race.
BMC's Brent Bookwalter, who was in the first move of the day that got a bit of traction before the field pulled it back, went up the road again with Trek Factory Racing's Jens Voigt, Belkin's Maarten Tjallingii, UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder, Optum Pro Cycling's Alex Candelario, Jelly Belly's Serghei Tevtcov and Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf and Oscar Clark.
Tvetcov was the best placed escapee in the general classification, sitting 4:10 down, and the field appeared reluctant to give the lead group much rope. The gap held below one minute until Tvetcov, Voigt, Tjallingii, Candelario, and Rosskopf sat up and dropped back to the lead group about 40km in.
“We were out there just drilling it and we weren't gaining time,” Louder said. “So finally we started to talk, like, 'What's up? Who's here? What's going on?' We realized that Tvetcov was second in the points (competition), and we were kind of wondering who was high in GC. So we knew it was going to be a tough battle to stay away with those guys. So everyone was saying, 'Are you going to go back? I'll go back if you go back?' And so everyone was looking around. It was actually Oscar Clark who attacked. I thought, 'Here's the opportunity.' And then Bookwalter was there, and that was it.”
Bookwalter, Louder and Clark continued on, and the gap began to go back up. The leaders built an advantage of 2:45 by the 50km mark, and the break appeared to have more life on the climb up Bald Mountain. Back in the field, Voigt attacked again before the bunch got to the feedzone, bringing Carlsen with him.
The duo was able to bridge to the leaders on the climb, while mountains classification leader Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) started his own bridging effort. Carpenter made contact 70km into the race, setting him up to win maximum points at the only KOM of the day at the top of Bald Mountain.
The leaders crested the climb with a lead of 3:30, and the advantage grew to more than five minutes on the ensuing descent, which reached speeds of 96 kph. In an unfortunate twist for the leaders, a headwind blowing up from the valley slowed their progress, and the field started cutting into their lead.
The gap was below three minutes heading into Kamas for the second intermediate sprint of the day. From there, the leaders raced back out of town for another 25km loop on the pancake flat farmlands surrounding Kamas. Crosswinds buffeted the riders on both sides of the circuit, which included a short gravel section, adding an extra challenge in the finale.
The gap continued to plummet as Optum, knowing that double stage winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) had abandoned earlier in the race, chased for their sprinter.
“We realized Belkin probably wasn't going to chase to bring back the breakaway,” Young said. “But my guys were up to the task. They just kind of manned up and did it.”
When Louder dropped out of the lead group and the Optum riders started to blow after along day of chasing, United Healthcare took over the chase to set up Reijnen.
Up the road in the lead group, attacks from Voigt and Carlsen had dropped Louder, but the Hincapie riders held on. Voigt continued to attack, but Bookwalter was content to sit on his wheel rather than contribute to the pace.
“I know Jens was a little frustrated with me,” Bookwalter said. “ But I told him he had nobody to blame but himself. I've listened to so many post-race interviews with him when he says, 'I can't believe they didn't follow me. I can't believe they let me go. I can't believe they worked with me. I was so good.' So I'm not going to do the same stuff that everyone else does and let him ride away.”
The efforts up front went for naught, however, as the UnitedHealthcare train eventually brought things back together in the closing kilometers, setting up Young for the sprint win.
The Tour of Utah continues Saturday with the Queen Stage, a 172.6km route from Salt Lake City to the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:49:29
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|15
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|18
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|19
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|20
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|25
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|26
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|29
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac
|30
|Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|31
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|33
|Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|34
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|35
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|36
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|38
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|39
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|41
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|43
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|46
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|47
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|48
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:16
|51
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:20
|52
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|53
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|55
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:27
|56
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
|0:00:28
|57
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|58
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|59
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:39
|61
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|63
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:46
|66
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:47
|67
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|68
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|70
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|71
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|72
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
|73
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|74
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:50
|75
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:06
|76
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:25
|78
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|79
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:34
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|85
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|86
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|87
|Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|88
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:11
|89
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:34
|90
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:37
|91
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:50
|93
|Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:02:53
|97
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:17
|98
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|99
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:45
|100
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:57
|101
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:08:54
|102
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:15
|104
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|105
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|3
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|pts
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|12
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|10
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|3
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|4
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:49:29
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:23
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
|0:00:28
|15
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|16
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:47
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|19
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:06
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:30
|22
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:34
|23
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:37
|24
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC RACING TEAM BMC
|11:28:27
|2
|HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR DEVELOPMENT TEAM HSD
|3
|CANNONDALE CAN
|4
|TREK FACTORY RACING TFR
|5
|TEAM SMARTSTOP SSC
|6
|BISSELL DEVELOPMENT TEAM BDT
|7
|DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING DPC
|8
|BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM BEL
|9
|JAMIS-HAGENS BERMAN P/B SUTTER HOME JSH
|10
|TEAM GARMIN-SHARP GRS
|11
|LAMPRE-MERIDA LAM
|0:00:16
|12
|OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT STRATEGIES OPM
|0:00:20
|13
|UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM UHC
|0:00:32
|14
|JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS JBC
|0:00:46
|15
|FUNVIC BRASILINVEST-SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS FUN
|0:01:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|22:32:22
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:57
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:47
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:26
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:31
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:51
|11
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:56
|12
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:03
|13
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:03:57
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:10
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|16
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:04:16
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:44
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:26
|19
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac
|0:05:45
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:50
|22
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:53
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:06
|24
|Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:06:24
|25
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:39
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:15
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:11:05
|28
|Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:40
|29
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:13:50
|30
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:14:47
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:48
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:11
|34
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:15
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:22
|36
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:21:23
|37
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|38
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:43
|39
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:24:26
|40
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:56
|41
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:36
|42
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:19
|44
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:08
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:14
|46
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:27:35
|47
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:28:04
|48
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
|0:28:23
|49
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:53
|50
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:59
|51
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:01
|52
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:01
|53
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:31:10
|54
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:31:27
|55
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:34:59
|56
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:22
|57
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:35:35
|58
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:49
|59
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:38:02
|60
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|61
|Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|62
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:38
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:38:49
|65
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|0:38:52
|66
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:39:42
|67
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:40:02
|68
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:40:38
|69
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:01
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:41:18
|71
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:41:30
|72
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:42:50
|73
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:43:10
|75
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:43:17
|76
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:43:31
|77
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|78
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:47
|79
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:19
|80
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:44:25
|81
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|82
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:45:17
|83
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:34
|84
|Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:45:58
|85
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:36
|86
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:08
|87
|Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:14
|88
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:48:16
|89
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|0:48:27
|90
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
|0:49:14
|91
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:33
|92
|Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:49:54
|93
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:49:57
|94
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|95
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:47
|96
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:51:14
|97
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:51:16
|98
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:51:27
|99
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:51:44
|100
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:52:09
|101
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:15
|102
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:54:20
|103
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:45
|104
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:55:26
|105
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:59:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|41
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|4
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|16
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|14
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|22
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|23
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|4
|24
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|25
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|26
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|27
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|3
|28
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|30
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|32
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|33
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|22
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|21
|4
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|5
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
|18
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|7
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|12
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|11
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|8
|13
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida
|7
|15
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|16
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|7
|17
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|5
|20
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|21
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|23
|Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|4
|24
|Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|26
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|27
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|30
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|32
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|1
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|22:37:06
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:42
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:09:06
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:03
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:31
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:38
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:39
|10
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:12
|11
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:24
|12
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:22:51
|13
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
|0:23:39
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:17
|15
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:17
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:38
|17
|Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:33:18
|18
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:54
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:34:05
|20
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:54
|21
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:43:32
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:47:00
|23
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:31
|24
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:50:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LAMPRE-MERIDA LAM
|67:45:46
|2
|BMC RACING TEAM BMC
|0:00:38
|3
|HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR DEVELOPMENT TEAM HSD
|0:06:28
|4
|TREK FACTORY RACING TFR
|0:06:53
|5
|BISSELL DEVELOPMENT TEAM BDT
|0:16:35
|6
|JAMIS-HAGENS BERMAN P/B SUTTER HOME JSH
|0:20:54
|7
|TEAM SMARTSTOP SSC
|0:23:07
|8
|TEAM GARMIN-SHARP GRS
|0:23:21
|9
|DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING DPC
|0:27:51
|10
|CANNONDALE CAN
|0:29:40
|11
|UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM UHC
|0:37:07
|12
|JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS JBC
|1:07:17
|13
|BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM BEL
|1:07:25
|14
|FUNVIC BRASILINVEST-SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS FUN
|1:10:11
|15
|OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT STRATEGIES OPM
|1:11:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy