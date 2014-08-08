Trending

Tour of Utah: Eric Young wins for Optum

Danielson unchallenged on sprinter's stage

Image 1 of 30

The jersey leaders after stage 5.

The jersey leaders after stage 5.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

The peloton enters the feed zone.

The peloton enters the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

Garmin comes to the front over the climb.

Garmin comes to the front over the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

The peloton sticks together on todays long climb.

The peloton sticks together on todays long climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Teams come to the front to start bringing back the break.

Teams come to the front to start bringing back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman) visits the fans after the finish.

Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman) visits the fans after the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

Jens Voigt (Trek) got a special gift from the start town of Evanston, WY.

Jens Voigt (Trek) got a special gift from the start town of Evanston, WY.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) got a special sendoff this morning in Evanston.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) got a special sendoff this morning in Evanston.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

The jersey leaders take to the start line.

The jersey leaders take to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Evanston was happy to host the Tour of Utah.

Evanston was happy to host the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

The race heads through downtown Evanston.

The race heads through downtown Evanston.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

Wyoming prairies before heading to the mountains.

Wyoming prairies before heading to the mountains.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

Todays first break gets a gap on the field.

Todays first break gets a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Rolling through the Wyoming grasslands.

Rolling through the Wyoming grasslands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) on the front and chasing hard.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) on the front and chasing hard.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

Teams bunch up at the front as the chase starts to happen.

Teams bunch up at the front as the chase starts to happen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

The peloton on the way up todays climb.

The peloton on the way up todays climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

The race passes by big mountains during todays stage.

The race passes by big mountains during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

The peloton nears the top of todays climb.

The peloton nears the top of todays climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

The main bunch crests todays KOM.

The main bunch crests todays KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) on the descent.

Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Tanner Putt (Bissell) tries to bridge up to the break.

Tanner Putt (Bissell) tries to bridge up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

Teams battle at the front to be first into todays dirt section.

Teams battle at the front to be first into todays dirt section.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

The break hits todays gravel road section.

The break hits todays gravel road section.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

The peloton makes its way over a gravel road on the way to the finish.

The peloton makes its way over a gravel road on the way to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

Team cars kick up dust as they pass by.

Team cars kick up dust as they pass by.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Todays top three podium: Jure Kocjan, Eric Young and Kiel Reijnen.

Todays top three podium: Jure Kocjan, Eric Young and Kiel Reijnen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) takes over the sprint jersey.

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) takes over the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) goes home with todays most aggressive jersey.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) goes home with todays most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Eric Young (Optum) gets the win over Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) with Kiel Reijnen (UHC) in third

Eric Young (Optum) gets the win over Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) with Kiel Reijnen (UHC) in third
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young took the biggest win of his career Friday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the field sprint to take the stage 5 victory in front of Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop) Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare).

“It's totally unbelievable for me personally and the team as well,” Young said. “We were so close on stages 1 and stage 3. We were really trying hard for those. So we rode pretty hard to get the break back today. Our three guys, [Tom] Soladay, [Mike] Friedman and Jesse [Anthony], really had to lay it on for that. I was just really happy to improve in my finishes in the first couple sprints and reward the guys with wining here.”

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished safely in the field and will take a lead of 57 seconds over Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) and Ben Hermans (BMC) into Saturday's Queen Stage.

The day started across the Utah border in Evanston, Wyoming, before making its way toward the summit of Bald Mountain, which at 3,260 meters above sea level is the highest point in the stage race. Several early breakaways formed in a tenacious crosswind but were pulled back by the antsy peloton. Finally a group of eight formed about 20km into the race.

BMC's Brent Bookwalter, who was in the first move of the day that got a bit of traction before the field pulled it back, went up the road again with Trek Factory Racing's Jens Voigt, Belkin's Maarten Tjallingii, UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder, Optum Pro Cycling's Alex Candelario, Jelly Belly's Serghei Tevtcov and Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf and Oscar Clark.

Tvetcov was the best placed escapee in the general classification, sitting 4:10 down, and the field appeared reluctant to give the lead group much rope. The gap held below one minute until Tvetcov, Voigt, Tjallingii, Candelario, and Rosskopf sat up and dropped back to the lead group about 40km in.

“We were out there just drilling it and we weren't gaining time,” Louder said. “So finally we started to talk, like, 'What's up? Who's here? What's going on?' We realized that Tvetcov was second in the points (competition), and we were kind of wondering who was high in GC. So we knew it was going to be a tough battle to stay away with those guys. So everyone was saying, 'Are you going to go back? I'll go back if you go back?' And so everyone was looking around. It was actually Oscar Clark who attacked. I thought, 'Here's the opportunity.' And then Bookwalter was there, and that was it.”

Bookwalter, Louder and Clark continued on, and the gap began to go back up. The leaders built an advantage of 2:45 by the 50km mark, and the break appeared to have more life on the climb up Bald Mountain. Back in the field, Voigt attacked again before the bunch got to the feedzone, bringing Carlsen with him.

The duo was able to bridge to the leaders on the climb, while mountains classification leader Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) started his own bridging effort. Carpenter made contact 70km into the race, setting him up to win maximum points at the only KOM of the day at the top of Bald Mountain.

The leaders crested the climb with a lead of 3:30, and the advantage grew to more than five minutes on the ensuing descent, which reached speeds of 96 kph. In an unfortunate twist for the leaders, a headwind blowing up from the valley slowed their progress, and the field started cutting into their lead.

The gap was below three minutes heading into Kamas for the second intermediate sprint of the day. From there, the leaders raced back out of town for another 25km loop on the pancake flat farmlands surrounding Kamas. Crosswinds buffeted the riders on both sides of the circuit, which included a short gravel section, adding an extra challenge in the finale.

The gap continued to plummet as Optum, knowing that double stage winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) had abandoned earlier in the race, chased for their sprinter.

“We realized Belkin probably wasn't going to chase to bring back the breakaway,” Young said. “But my guys were up to the task. They just kind of manned up and did it.”

When Louder dropped out of the lead group and the Optum riders started to blow after along day of chasing, United Healthcare took over the chase to set up Reijnen.

Up the road in the lead group, attacks from Voigt and Carlsen had dropped Louder, but the Hincapie riders held on. Voigt continued to attack, but Bookwalter was content to sit on his wheel rather than contribute to the pace.

“I know Jens was a little frustrated with me,” Bookwalter said. “ But I told him he had nobody to blame but himself. I've listened to so many post-race interviews with him when he says, 'I can't believe they didn't follow me. I can't believe they let me go. I can't believe they worked with me. I was so good.' So I'm not going to do the same stuff that everyone else does and let him ride away.”

The efforts up front went for naught, however, as the UnitedHealthcare train eventually brought things back together in the closing kilometers, setting up Young for the sprint win.

The Tour of Utah continues Saturday with the Queen Stage, a 172.6km route from Salt Lake City to the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:49:29
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
11Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
13Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
14Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
15Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
16Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
18Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
20Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
24George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
25Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
26Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
29Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac
30Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
31Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
32James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
33Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
34Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
35Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
36Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
38Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
39Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
40Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida
41Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
43Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
44Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
46Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
47Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
48Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
49Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:16
51Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:20
52Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
53Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
55Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:27
56Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:00:28
57Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
58Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
59Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
60Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:39
61Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
63Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
65Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:46
66Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:47
67Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
68Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
69Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
70Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
71Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
72Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
73Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
74Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:00:50
75Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:06
76Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:25
78Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
79Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
80Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
82Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
83Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:34
84Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
85Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
86Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
87Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
88Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:11
89Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:34
90Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:37
91Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:50
93Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop
94Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:02:53
97Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:17
98Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
99Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:45
100Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:57
101Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:08:54
102Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:15
104Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
105Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3
3Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15pts
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop12
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
4Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
10Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team8pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing7
3Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
4Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:49:29
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
4Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
6Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
7James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
8Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
12Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:23
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:00:28
15Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:47
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
20Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:06
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:30
22Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:34
23Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:37
24Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC RACING TEAM BMC11:28:27
2HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR DEVELOPMENT TEAM HSD
3CANNONDALE CAN
4TREK FACTORY RACING TFR
5TEAM SMARTSTOP SSC
6BISSELL DEVELOPMENT TEAM BDT
7DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING DPC
8BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM BEL
9JAMIS-HAGENS BERMAN P/B SUTTER HOME JSH
10TEAM GARMIN-SHARP GRS
11LAMPRE-MERIDA LAM0:00:16
12OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT STRATEGIES OPM0:00:20
13UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM UHC0:00:32
14JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS JBC0:00:46
15FUNVIC BRASILINVEST-SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS FUN0:01:26

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp22:32:22
2Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:00:57
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:01:47
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
6Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:26
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:31
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:02:51
11Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:56
12Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:03
13Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:03:57
14Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:10
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
16Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:16
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:04:44
18Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:26
19Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:05:35
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac0:05:45
21Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:05:50
22James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:05:53
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:06:06
24Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:24
25Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:39
26Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:15
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:11:05
28Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:40
29Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:13:50
30Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:47
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:48
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:11
34Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:16:15
35Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:22
36Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:21:23
37Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
38Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:43
39Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:24:26
40Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:24:56
41Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:25:36
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:19
44Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:27:08
45Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:27:14
46Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:27:35
47Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:28:04
48Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:28:23
49Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:28:53
50Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:28:59
51Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:29:01
52Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:01
53Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:31:10
54Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:31:27
55Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:34:59
56Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:22
57Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:35:35
58Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:49
59Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:38:02
60Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
61Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
62Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
63Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:38:38
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:38:49
65Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:38:52
66Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:39:42
67Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:40:02
68Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:40:38
69Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:41:01
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:41:18
71Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:41:30
72Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:42:50
73Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:43:10
75Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:43:17
76Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:43:31
77Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:47
79Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:44:19
80Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:44:25
81Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:44:27
82Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:45:17
83Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:45:34
84Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop0:45:58
85Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:36
86Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:08
87Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:48:14
88Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:48:16
89Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac0:48:27
90Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac0:49:14
91Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:49:33
92Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:49:54
93Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:49:57
94Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
95Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:50:47
96Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:51:14
97Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:51:16
98Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:51:27
99Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:51:44
100Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:52:09
101Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:53:15
102Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:54:20
103Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:45
104Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:55:26
105Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:59:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop41pts
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies32
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team26
4Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team20
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team16
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team14
7Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing11
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team7
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
16Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
17Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
18Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
19Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
21Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
23Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team4
24Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
25Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
26Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale3
27Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac3
28Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
29Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
30Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
32Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
33Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
34Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team38pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team22
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
4Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp18
5Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos18
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing16
7Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac12
8Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida11
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
12Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman8
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida7
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
16Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman7
17Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team5
20Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
21Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
22George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale4
23Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
24Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
25Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
27Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
30Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
32Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac1
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing22:37:06
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:42
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:01:09
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:09:06
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:03
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:31
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:13:38
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:16:39
10Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:12
11Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:22:24
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:22:51
13Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:23:39
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:17
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:17
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:38
17Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:33:18
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:33:54
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:34:05
20Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:54
21Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:43:32
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:47:00
23Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:48:31
24Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:50:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LAMPRE-MERIDA LAM67:45:46
2BMC RACING TEAM BMC0:00:38
3HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR DEVELOPMENT TEAM HSD0:06:28
4TREK FACTORY RACING TFR0:06:53
5BISSELL DEVELOPMENT TEAM BDT0:16:35
6JAMIS-HAGENS BERMAN P/B SUTTER HOME JSH0:20:54
7TEAM SMARTSTOP SSC0:23:07
8TEAM GARMIN-SHARP GRS0:23:21
9DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING DPC0:27:51
10CANNONDALE CAN0:29:40
11UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM UHC0:37:07
12JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS JBC1:07:17
13BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM BEL1:07:25
14FUNVIC BRASILINVEST-SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS FUN1:10:11
15OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT STRATEGIES OPM1:11:38

 

