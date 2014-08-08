Image 1 of 30 The jersey leaders after stage 5. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 The peloton enters the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Garmin comes to the front over the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 The peloton sticks together on todays long climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Teams come to the front to start bringing back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman) visits the fans after the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 Jens Voigt (Trek) got a special gift from the start town of Evanston, WY. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) got a special sendoff this morning in Evanston. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 The jersey leaders take to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Evanston was happy to host the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 The race heads through downtown Evanston. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Wyoming prairies before heading to the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 Todays first break gets a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 Rolling through the Wyoming grasslands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) on the front and chasing hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Teams bunch up at the front as the chase starts to happen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 The peloton on the way up todays climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 The race passes by big mountains during todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 The peloton nears the top of todays climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 The main bunch crests todays KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp) on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 Tanner Putt (Bissell) tries to bridge up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Teams battle at the front to be first into todays dirt section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 The break hits todays gravel road section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 The peloton makes its way over a gravel road on the way to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Team cars kick up dust as they pass by. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Todays top three podium: Jure Kocjan, Eric Young and Kiel Reijnen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) takes over the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) goes home with todays most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Eric Young (Optum) gets the win over Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) with Kiel Reijnen (UHC) in third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young took the biggest win of his career Friday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the field sprint to take the stage 5 victory in front of Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop) Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare).

“It's totally unbelievable for me personally and the team as well,” Young said. “We were so close on stages 1 and stage 3. We were really trying hard for those. So we rode pretty hard to get the break back today. Our three guys, [Tom] Soladay, [Mike] Friedman and Jesse [Anthony], really had to lay it on for that. I was just really happy to improve in my finishes in the first couple sprints and reward the guys with wining here.”

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson finished safely in the field and will take a lead of 57 seconds over Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) and Ben Hermans (BMC) into Saturday's Queen Stage.

The day started across the Utah border in Evanston, Wyoming, before making its way toward the summit of Bald Mountain, which at 3,260 meters above sea level is the highest point in the stage race. Several early breakaways formed in a tenacious crosswind but were pulled back by the antsy peloton. Finally a group of eight formed about 20km into the race.

BMC's Brent Bookwalter, who was in the first move of the day that got a bit of traction before the field pulled it back, went up the road again with Trek Factory Racing's Jens Voigt, Belkin's Maarten Tjallingii, UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder, Optum Pro Cycling's Alex Candelario, Jelly Belly's Serghei Tevtcov and Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf and Oscar Clark.

Tvetcov was the best placed escapee in the general classification, sitting 4:10 down, and the field appeared reluctant to give the lead group much rope. The gap held below one minute until Tvetcov, Voigt, Tjallingii, Candelario, and Rosskopf sat up and dropped back to the lead group about 40km in.

“We were out there just drilling it and we weren't gaining time,” Louder said. “So finally we started to talk, like, 'What's up? Who's here? What's going on?' We realized that Tvetcov was second in the points (competition), and we were kind of wondering who was high in GC. So we knew it was going to be a tough battle to stay away with those guys. So everyone was saying, 'Are you going to go back? I'll go back if you go back?' And so everyone was looking around. It was actually Oscar Clark who attacked. I thought, 'Here's the opportunity.' And then Bookwalter was there, and that was it.”

Bookwalter, Louder and Clark continued on, and the gap began to go back up. The leaders built an advantage of 2:45 by the 50km mark, and the break appeared to have more life on the climb up Bald Mountain. Back in the field, Voigt attacked again before the bunch got to the feedzone, bringing Carlsen with him.

The duo was able to bridge to the leaders on the climb, while mountains classification leader Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) started his own bridging effort. Carpenter made contact 70km into the race, setting him up to win maximum points at the only KOM of the day at the top of Bald Mountain.

The leaders crested the climb with a lead of 3:30, and the advantage grew to more than five minutes on the ensuing descent, which reached speeds of 96 kph. In an unfortunate twist for the leaders, a headwind blowing up from the valley slowed their progress, and the field started cutting into their lead.

The gap was below three minutes heading into Kamas for the second intermediate sprint of the day. From there, the leaders raced back out of town for another 25km loop on the pancake flat farmlands surrounding Kamas. Crosswinds buffeted the riders on both sides of the circuit, which included a short gravel section, adding an extra challenge in the finale.

The gap continued to plummet as Optum, knowing that double stage winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) had abandoned earlier in the race, chased for their sprinter.

“We realized Belkin probably wasn't going to chase to bring back the breakaway,” Young said. “But my guys were up to the task. They just kind of manned up and did it.”

When Louder dropped out of the lead group and the Optum riders started to blow after along day of chasing, United Healthcare took over the chase to set up Reijnen.

Up the road in the lead group, attacks from Voigt and Carlsen had dropped Louder, but the Hincapie riders held on. Voigt continued to attack, but Bookwalter was content to sit on his wheel rather than contribute to the pace.

“I know Jens was a little frustrated with me,” Bookwalter said. “ But I told him he had nobody to blame but himself. I've listened to so many post-race interviews with him when he says, 'I can't believe they didn't follow me. I can't believe they let me go. I can't believe they worked with me. I was so good.' So I'm not going to do the same stuff that everyone else does and let him ride away.”

The efforts up front went for naught, however, as the UnitedHealthcare train eventually brought things back together in the closing kilometers, setting up Young for the sprint win.

The Tour of Utah continues Saturday with the Queen Stage, a 172.6km route from Salt Lake City to the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:49:29 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 11 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 14 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 15 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 16 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 18 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 20 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 24 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 25 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 26 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 29 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 30 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 31 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 32 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 33 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 34 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 35 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 36 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 39 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 40 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 41 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 43 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 44 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 45 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 46 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 47 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 48 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 49 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:16 51 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:20 52 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 53 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 55 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:27 56 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:00:28 57 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 58 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 59 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 60 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:39 61 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 63 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 65 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:46 66 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:47 67 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 68 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 70 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 71 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 72 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 73 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 74 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:50 75 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:06 76 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:25 78 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 79 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 80 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 82 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 83 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:34 84 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 85 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 86 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 87 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 88 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:11 89 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:34 90 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:37 91 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:50 93 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:02:53 97 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:17 98 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 99 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:45 100 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:57 101 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:08:54 102 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:15 104 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 105 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 3 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 pts 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 12 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 8 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 10 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 7 3 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 4 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:49:29 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 6 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 7 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 8 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 12 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:23 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:00:28 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:47 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:06 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:30 22 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:34 23 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:37 24 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC RACING TEAM BMC 11:28:27 2 HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR DEVELOPMENT TEAM HSD 3 CANNONDALE CAN 4 TREK FACTORY RACING TFR 5 TEAM SMARTSTOP SSC 6 BISSELL DEVELOPMENT TEAM BDT 7 DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING DPC 8 BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM BEL 9 JAMIS-HAGENS BERMAN P/B SUTTER HOME JSH 10 TEAM GARMIN-SHARP GRS 11 LAMPRE-MERIDA LAM 0:00:16 12 OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT STRATEGIES OPM 0:00:20 13 UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM UHC 0:00:32 14 JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS JBC 0:00:46 15 FUNVIC BRASILINVEST-SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS FUN 0:01:26

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 22:32:22 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:57 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:01:47 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 6 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:26 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:31 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 10 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:02:51 11 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:56 12 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:03 13 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:03:57 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:10 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:11 16 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:04:16 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:44 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:26 19 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:05:35 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 0:05:45 21 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:50 22 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:05:53 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:06:06 24 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:24 25 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:39 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:15 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:11:05 28 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:13:40 29 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:13:50 30 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:47 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:48 32 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:11 34 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:16:15 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:22 36 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:21:23 37 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 38 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:43 39 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:24:26 40 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:24:56 41 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:36 42 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:19 44 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:08 45 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:27:14 46 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:27:35 47 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:28:04 48 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:28:23 49 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:28:53 50 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:59 51 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:29:01 52 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:01 53 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:31:10 54 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:27 55 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:34:59 56 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:22 57 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:35:35 58 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:49 59 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:38:02 60 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 61 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 62 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 63 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:38 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:38:49 65 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:38:52 66 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:39:42 67 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:40:02 68 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:40:38 69 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:41:01 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:41:18 71 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:41:30 72 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:42:50 73 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:43:10 75 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:43:17 76 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:43:31 77 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 78 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:47 79 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:19 80 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:44:25 81 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:27 82 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:45:17 83 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:45:34 84 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:45:58 85 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:46:36 86 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:08 87 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:48:14 88 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:48:16 89 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 0:48:27 90 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 0:49:14 91 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:33 92 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:49:54 93 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:49:57 94 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 95 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:47 96 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:51:14 97 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:51:16 98 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:51:27 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:51:44 100 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:52:09 101 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:15 102 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:54:20 103 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:45 104 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:55:26 105 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:59:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 41 pts 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 4 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 11 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 14 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 19 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 23 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 24 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 25 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 26 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 3 27 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 3 28 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 30 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 32 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 33 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 35 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 22 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 4 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 5 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 18 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 16 7 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 12 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 11 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 8 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 7 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 16 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 7 17 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 5 20 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 21 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 22 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 4 23 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 24 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 25 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 26 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 27 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 30 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 32 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 1 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 22:37:06 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:42 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:01:09 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:09:06 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:03 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:31 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:13:38 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:16:39 10 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:12 11 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:24 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:22:51 13 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:23:39 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:17 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:17 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:38 17 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:33:18 18 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:54 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:34:05 20 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:54 21 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:43:32 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:47:00 23 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:31 24 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:50:01